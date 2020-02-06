 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Man killed by crossbow while trying to hide from pit bulls. Authorities warn the public to keep an eye out for trebuchets in dog parks   (q13fox.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Attack, Adams Police, Attack!, Sheriff, Massachusetts man, Crime, DA Andrea Harrington's Office, police-involved shooting  
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, that is certainly a unique way to die.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You just know this dumbass was thinking, "Finally! A chance to use my Crossbow Skills to become a hero!"
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, if he was definitely going to die, and not get saved in time..dying instantly from crossbow is far better way to go than being eaten to death viciously by animals. But if he had a chance...

I dunno. If it was me, shoot the damn bolt farkit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a dog walker until I took an arrow to my face.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you find the siege weapon be sure to load all the tiny yappy shiats into it before firing
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there was a deadly quarrel between neighbours.

/puts on sunglasses
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: Okay, if he was definitely going to die, and not get saved in time..dying instantly from crossbow is far better way to go than being eaten to death viciously by animals. But if he had a chance...

I dunno. If it was me, shoot the damn bolt farkit.


The human body can take so much.
I've been in the hospital bedside next to people who've been in severe accidents accidents, people in commas, or poisoned by kidney breakdowns where you think they'll never recover...and they do.

So please stay away from any weapons and near-death people.

/:)
//your sentiment is understood
///and as usual, you try to see the positive. You are appreciated Kira
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Kirablue42: Okay, if he was definitely going to die, and not get saved in time..dying instantly from crossbow is far better way to go than being eaten to death viciously by animals. But if he had a chance...

I dunno. If it was me, shoot the damn bolt farkit.

The human body can take so much.
I've been in the hospital bedside next to people who've been in severe accidents accidents, people in commas, or poisoned by kidney breakdowns where you think they'll never recover...and they do.

So please stay away from any weapons and near-death people.

/:)
//your sentiment is understood
///and as usual, you try to see the positive. You are appreciated Kira


Forgot to mention in the slashie that that grammar interlude was for the lulz.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever get attacked by a dog you have to kick it square in the balls. If it's a female and doesn't have balls, attack her self esteem and degrade her shoes.


(Disclaimer: do not actually fight a dog)
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On another note, the last LiveLeak link we had on here sent me into a rabbit hole that stole 2-3 hours of that day (I was off).

Two of the videos were of people trying to get attacking dogs off of a child and failing for the longest while.

What would you do to get the dogs off?
Also, if your thoughts are fact/experience-based please highlight.
Theoretical ideas also welcomed of course.

/from my side I was thinking stomping and using my belt as a garrote. Not sure if I'd have the presence of mind for the latter
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the officers, who ended up using their department-issued weapon to kill the animals."

As opposed to taking a crack at the crossbow themselves.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: If you ever get attacked by a dog you have to kick it square in the balls. If it's a female and doesn't have balls, attack her self esteem and degrade her shoes.


(Disclaimer: do not actually fight a dog)


??????

If you don't fight, what, just let it kill you?

I mean, I know you were going for being funny here, but that's just plain bad advice.  If a dog attacks you, at least one not under the control of a police officer, you fight back and kill it if necessary if it makes physical contact with you.  Your life is worth far more than that of a dog.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: Okay, if he was definitely going to die, and not get saved in time..dying instantly from crossbow is far better way to go than being eaten to death viciously by animals. But if he had a chance...

I dunno. If it was me, shoot the damn bolt farkit.


He had already barricaded himself behind a door. This idiot shot at one of the dogs and the bolt went THROUGH the door and killed the tenant.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Well, that is certainly a unique way to die.


I'm pretty sure neighbors' quarrels have been fatal before.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people who own 9mms for "home and personal defense" and live in apartment buildings with paper thin walls. Never thought trebuchets would pack so much penetrating force.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: If you ever get attacked by a dog you have to kick it square in the balls. If it's a female and doesn't have balls, attack her self esteem and degrade her shoes.


(Disclaimer: do not actually fight a dog)


You're supposed to put your penis into its butthole, is what I've heard. Or was it the finger? Try both to be sure.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: What would you do to get the dogs off?


I'd just let them do their thing but if I *HAD* to get a dog off, I'd probably massage it's genitals and then, if male, stroke its penis until red rocket takes off.

But I don't prefer dogs so that'd probably never happen.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a good cautionary tale about always being sure of what's behind your target.  Especially if your vision is blocked by something that isn't structural.
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you own to out of control pitbulls in an apartment, you deserve to be shot with a crossbow.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not trebuchet, ballista.

/bro, do you even siege engine?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All theoretical.

Need a weapon, anything.
Kick the dog in the muzzle.
I heard if you shove your fist into their mouth, you can prevent them from closing their teeth (of course at that point you are seriously committed.)
Dog's front legs don't move outward easily, if you grab both front legs (whilst it is ripping out your throat) and pull your arms sideways/outwards, you can sort of snap the dog.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Kirablue42: Okay, if he was definitely going to die, and not get saved in time..dying instantly from crossbow is far better way to go than being eaten to death viciously by animals. But if he had a chance...

I dunno. If it was me, shoot the damn bolt farkit.

He had already barricaded himself behind a door. This idiot shot at one of the dogs and the bolt went THROUGH the door and killed the tenant.


Yeah, I'm picturing this guy behind a closed door with his back against it and the dogs on the other side trying to get in.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🎵SHOT THROUGH THE HEART AND YOU'RE TO BLAME. DARN IT, YOU HAVE SUCH A BAD AIM🎵
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: All theoretical.

Need a weapon, anything.
Kick the dog in the muzzle.
I heard if you shove your fist into their mouth, you can prevent them from closing their teeth (of course at that point you are seriously committed.)
Dog's front legs don't move outward easily, if you grab both front legs (whilst it is ripping out your throat) and pull your arms sideways/outwards, you can sort of snap the dog.


Shove your fist into their mouth? "Snap" them by pulling their legs? Who told you to try these things, and why do they hate you?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: On another note, the last LiveLeak link we had on here sent me into a rabbit hole that stole 2-3 hours of that day (I was off).

Two of the videos were of people trying to get attacking dogs off of a child and failing for the longest while.

What would you do to get the dogs off?
Also, if your thoughts are fact/experience-based please highlight.
Theoretical ideas also welcomed of course.

/from my side I was thinking stomping and using my belt as a garrote. Not sure if I'd have the presence of mind for the latter


Not quite addressing the scenario you describe, but... for what it's worth, someone who worked in a doggie daycare type place for years said that the way to separate two fighting dogs was to work with a second person, each person grabs one dog's hind legs, and they spin the dogs away in opposite directions.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: On another note, the last LiveLeak link we had on here sent me into a rabbit hole that stole 2-3 hours of that day (I was off).

Two of the videos were of people trying to get attacking dogs off of a child and failing for the longest while.

What would you do to get the dogs off?
Also, if your thoughts are fact/experience-based please highlight.
Theoretical ideas also welcomed of course.

/from my side I was thinking stomping and using my belt as a garrote. Not sure if I'd have the presence of mind for the latter


You do not need the belt.  A simple choke hold around a dogs neck will work everytime.

Well everytime the dog does not turn on you and get the upper hand.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Langdon_777: All theoretical.

Need a weapon, anything.
Kick the dog in the muzzle.
I heard if you shove your fist into their mouth, you can prevent them from closing their teeth (of course at that point you are seriously committed.)
Dog's front legs don't move outward easily, if you grab both front legs (whilst it is ripping out your throat) and pull your arms sideways/outwards, you can sort of snap the dog.

Shove your fist into their mouth? "Snap" them by pulling their legs? Who told you to try these things, and why do they hate you?


The correct answer, if you don't have a gun available, is "pull out the pocket knife you should always be carrying  anyway and keep stabbing the dog in the chest and neck until it either expires, or decides that it's no longer a good idea to keep biting you.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Langdon_777: All theoretical.

Need a weapon, anything.
Kick the dog in the muzzle.
I heard if you shove your fist into their mouth, you can prevent them from closing their teeth (of course at that point you are seriously committed.)
Dog's front legs don't move outward easily, if you grab both front legs (whilst it is ripping out your throat) and pull your arms sideways/outwards, you can sort of snap the dog.

Shove your fist into their mouth? "Snap" them by pulling their legs? Who told you to try these things, and why do they hate you?


1) I meant off a kid, not self
2) going for the arms while the dog is going for your neck/face doesn't sound right. At all.

/for self, growing up, I knew a neighborhood kid (that's grew up in the neighborhood, where he spent most of his time, as opposed to in their house) who said kneel on one leg and offer your forearm, try to grab their neck before they grab your forearm, otherwise consider the forearm a sacrifice to get that grip. Not sure what happens even if you succeed. Slam the dog?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Resident Muslim: On another note, the last LiveLeak link we had on here sent me into a rabbit hole that stole 2-3 hours of that day (I was off).

Two of the videos were of people trying to get attacking dogs off of a child and failing for the longest while.

What would you do to get the dogs off?
Also, if your thoughts are fact/experience-based please highlight.
Theoretical ideas also welcomed of course.

/from my side I was thinking stomping and using my belt as a garrote. Not sure if I'd have the presence of mind for the latter

You do not need the belt.  A simple choke hold around a dogs neck will work everytime.

Well everytime the dog does not turn on you and get the upper hand.


Yeah, as a person who does/did jiujitsu, I'd rather avoid getting my face that close if possible. For a choke your face would be inches away from the dog's head.
One of the videos I saw, no matter how much the dog was hit/kicked, it did not let go. Dog had latched onto a kid.
The guy then lifted the kid until the dog let go and put the kid on top of a car.
It seemed that he was being bit throughout that movements.
HE then jumped on top of the car as well.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Trebuchet Launching a Car, Piano and Incendiary Drum
Youtube JQLYHt-DM0Q
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: All theoretical.

Need a weapon, anything.
Kick the dog in the muzzle.
I heard if you shove your fist into their mouth, you can prevent them from closing their teeth (of course at that point you are seriously committed.)
Dog's front legs don't move outward easily, if you grab both front legs (whilst it is ripping out your throat) and pull your arms sideways/outwards, you can sort of snap the dog.


I always thought if one is clamped on your forearm, finger into an eye and keep pushing.
But as Tyson said "Everyone has a plan until...".
 
gnosis301
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should've spent more time playing Defender of the Crown.
 
