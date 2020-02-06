 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   If you ever let Twitter confirm your phone number, congratulations, you've probably been doxxed   (zdnet.com) divider line
10
i ignore u
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd feel bad, but these are Twitter users we're talking about here.  So...

/ pull my finger
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assume this feature is in Facebook as well.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No Subby, Chad Drovich was Doxxed...   That poor bastard.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I only use my phone number on TwitterBot accounts.  Of which I have 2.  Just last week, when my Cron job fired, the response I got back from Twitter was that I needed to verify my phone number.  So I did.

But I use a Google Voice line for that.

My actual phone number is not used on Twitter for any of my accounts.  Generally speaking, I don't reveal my phone number to site like that.  I get enough spam call as it is.

Just thought you would all like to know that.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It doesn't mention if 2fA telephone numbers were exploited

Anyone know if they were also gleamed ?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not as bad as the fools that gave their CC#'s to Facebook...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Google Voice for the win.

/ don't use any social media but I do use GV.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Basic rules for the masses on using the series of tubes:

1. Do not put personal pictures or PII in the tubes.
2. Do NOT put personal pictures or PII in the tubes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Basic rules for the masses on using the series of tubes:

1. Do not put personal pictures or PII in the tubes.
2. Do NOT put personal pictures or PII in the tubes.


Well you can't escape the picture thing completely, unfortunately, due to families posting holiday stuff. However anything that falls under PII you can be very careful with, and ask your family not to post.
 
