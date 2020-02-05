 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Twenty people aboard Princess cruise ship OD on Corona   (latimes.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The ship was out for 2 weeks. First they had 1 patient, now there are 20 more. Odds of containment are looking lower and lower.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Bowling for beers was apparently a mistake, especially when the passengers started sharing bottles.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind a extended vacation
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SnowPeas: I wouldn't mind a extended vacation


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Go-Go's - Vacation
Youtube 2RHTiXvELNg


But - much like the virus - it hasn't even started yet.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MegaLib
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It can't be reasoned with, it can't be bargained with...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Death ship.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Link is an update of this story.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: I wouldn't mind a extended vacation


Well the Modmin Travel Agency is always open for business.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: SnowPeas: I wouldn't mind a extended vacation

Well the Modmin Travel Agency is always open for business.


Yeah, but they only go to the Banhamas
 
ace in your face
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The pictures of the food are not tempting
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report