(CNN)   Madoff says he's dying and wants out of prison. Or is Bernie merely dying to get out   (cnn.com) divider line
22
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry Madoff, we're all dying. You're just going to do it in prison
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A 150-year prison sentence implies the expectation that you will die in prison.
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol, nah
 
Vodka Zombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So are a whole lot of other people far more deserving of an early release than that crook.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, well shiat then. I guess if you're dying, that makes everything you did okay.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Life means life, sit and wait asshole.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I tell you what, you gimmi some money and I can totally guarantee I can get you out. You can trust me buddy
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably thinks he has a shot at the White House given what's passing for presidential as of late.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't do the crime if you can't do the time.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Painfully, I hope.
 
Eirik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who the heck  does he think he is?  A Lybian terrorist?!
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Madoff's son Mark died by suicide in 2010. His other son, Andrew, died of cancer in 2014.

All the more reason to just die in prison. Just die and join them on the other side.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eirik: Who the heck  does he think he is?  A Lybian terrorist?!


Did you mean Libyan? Lydian? Lesbian?
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
oh... that's how that works....

Okay, I'm dying....  I want Gina Carano.

/I'll go and wait by the door.
 
Severaux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought he was already dead.

Meh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Eirik: Who the heck  does he think he is?  A Lybian terrorist?!

Did you mean Libyan? Lydian? Lesbian?


ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK : AIR FORCE ONE FALL
Youtube XkU1LFgKS9Y
 
Magnus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bernie, both you and Pete Rose can go Fark yourselves.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Madoff's son Mark died by suicide in 2010. His other son, Andrew, died of cancer in 2014.

All the more reason to just die in prison. Just die and join them on the other side.


Jordan Belfort of Wolf of WallStreet fame only spent 18 months in prison.  He admitted stealing $600 million.  He probably stole a lot more.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Die in prison. You even swindled Elie Wiesel

"Every few yards, there stood an SS man, his machine 
gun trained on us. Hand in hand we followed the throng.
An SS came toward us wielding a club. He commanded:
"Men to the left! Women to the right!"
Eight words spoken quietly, indifferently, without 
emotion. Eight simple, short words. Yet that was the 
moment when I left my mother. There was no time to think,
and I already felt my father's hand press against mine: we 
were alone. In a fraction of a second I could see my mother,
my sisters, move to the right. Tzipora was holding Mother's 
hand. I saw them walking farther and farther away; Mother 
was stroking my sister's blond hair, as if to protect her. And 
I walked on with my father, with the men. I didn't know 
that this was the moment in time and the place where I was 
leaving my mother and Tzipora forever. I kept walking, my 
father holding my hand. "
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vodka Zombie: So are a whole lot of other people far more deserving of an early release than that crook.


Trump pardon in 5...

/Madoff did not commit suicide!
 
