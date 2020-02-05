 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Old wind turbine blades are piling up, so if you want a free one, head to the nearest landfill because they have heaps   (bloomberg.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"watching a bulldozer bury them forever in sand. "

Sand doesn't work like that, buddy.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be careful, those things cause cancer.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm fine with factoring this into the cost of renewable energy. And I'm confident it will still have less impact on destroying the planet's climate than burning fossil fuels.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.


Concern duly noted.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gimme five.  The blades on my ceiling fan need replacing.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.

Concern duly noted.


I think you misunderstand my comment.
I am all for more wind power but while we are investing in wind power systems we also need to equally invest in a system to deal with the waste.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.

Concern duly noted.

I think you misunderstand my comment.
I am all for more wind power but while we are investing in wind power systems we also need to equally invest in a system to deal with the waste.


Ah. Sorry. I've actually heard people complain that the trucks that service wind towers use diesel so how can it be renewable energy. And I'm positive that they were serious
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.

Concern duly noted.

I think you misunderstand my comment.
I am all for more wind power but while we are investing in wind power systems we also need to equally invest in a system to deal with the waste.

Ah. Sorry. I've actually heard people complain that the trucks that service wind towers use diesel so how can it be renewable energy. And I'm positive that they were serious


Np.
There are a mind-blowing number of windmills in west Texas, thousands!
Before I saw those fields full of old blades I certainly had never thought about where the old blades ended up.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Use em for artificial reefs?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got an uncle who thinks windmills are a conspiracy to make people more agitated and less informed via infrasonic waves that make you sleep less and more irritable.  Also the complaint has evolved from "They're not using American-made parts" and turned to "They're not local Americans putting them up.  They're out-of-state Americans."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "watching a bulldozer bury them forever in sand. "

Sand doesn't work like that, buddy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
in the U.S. alone, about 8,000 will be removed in each of the next four years. Europe, which has been dealing with the problem longer, has about 3,800 coming down annually through at least 2022

Look at that. Thousands! Looks like rolling coal is the REAL way to save the environment.

LOL you Libs are so stupid. Stupid Libs.
 
dp3 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: make a f'in wall out of them. They are the right height and aren't going anywhere according to TFA AND they require specialized equipment to saw.

/loves the idea that The Wall™  could be made of windmills... the president would have to choose between the lesser of two evils.
//contact me for royalties
 
bigdanc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.

Concern duly noted.

I think you misunderstand my comment.
I am all for more wind power but while we are investing in wind power systems we also need to equally invest in a system to deal with the waste.


Seems like they could be reused to make homes
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There must be a big enough pyramid somewhere. Put the old blades under it and they'll be sharpened up like new. Pretty soon they'll be ready to keep us cool and massacre hundreds of endangered raptors again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah? The drillers around here are trying to get landfills to take their low-grade radioactive waste from fracking operations.

I'd say a big ol' fiberglass blade would still be preferable
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kentucky is always last to the party, in all things.  So I had never seen a wind farm, but there is a spectacular array of them on the drive up to Chicago.  I had never seen modern huge ones.  Definitely not laid out like a farm. I was surprised how little the footprint was on the ground as they were all in various farmer's fields.  Seems like a no brainer to me, but there is plenty of no brain going around.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wonder what about these things wears out. I know the leading edges tend to erode but are there other structural elements that don't last?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Launch 'em into space and cut 'em loose. There might be a race of aliens out there who'll look at the blades and exclaim, "We've been needing something like this to save our civilization!"
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Gubbo: RolandTGunner: Indeed, traveling through west Texas last year I saw several huge piles of old blades.
Recycling the old blades has to be factored into the overall cost of "renewable" energy.

Concern duly noted.

I think you misunderstand my comment.
I am all for more wind power but while we are investing in wind power systems we also need to equally invest in a system to deal with the waste.

Ah. Sorry. I've actually heard people complain that the trucks that service wind towers use diesel so how can it be renewable energy. And I'm positive that they were serious


Actually, they were Shirley.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It they are are that damned durable there should me all manner of uses they could be put to.

Use them as part of a natural water filtration roof system where they are layered a few rows deep with natural filtration materials packed between them to clean precipitation. Bottom layer is impermeable and funnels the clean(er) water to a basin when it can be used like a giant rain barrel or shipped off to a water treatment plant.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Use em for artificial reefs?


Great idea, i thought too use the as filler in concrete jobs, maybe in a border wall or two.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ship them to coal country and hire out of work miners to break them into bits small enough to be entombed in played out underground mines. They get to stay where they apparently like to live and earn a living that doesn't doom the entire planet.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: There must be a big enough pyramid somewhere. Put the old blades under it and they'll be sharpened up like new. Pretty soon they'll be ready to keep us cool and massacre hundreds of endangered raptors again.

[Fark user image image 625x478]


Well that was a post.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
landfills are full of murder victims.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I imagine one of those SSI industrial shredders would be up to the challenge of dealing with those things.
 
Report