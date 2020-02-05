 Skip to content
(BBC)   If you're inexplicably wealthy with no source of income the British government will take your stuff away. Royal family excepted, one presumes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be discrete if you're loaded. She looks like she's wearing an ill fitting rubber mask, poor thing
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Zamira Hajiyeva from Azerbaijan, racism?

Non pure white people aren't allowed to be inexplicably wealthy?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She won the money at BINGO
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Husband charged with fraud in another country?
Unexplained wealth?

IT MUST BE A PERSONAL VENDETTA BY RACISTS.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Husband is a public servant in another country, not making large sums.
She was convicted of fraud in said country.
Goes to another country and suddenly has tens of millions euros, pounds or whatever.
Yep, not suspicious at all.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a law worth having
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It sounds like being directly financially tied to a conviction for criminal activity involving financial crimes (her husband, in this instance) is a prerequisite to being subject to one of these so... seems legit as court decisions go, honestly.  Basically in the UK if you steal millions of dollars then you lose the presumption of innocence that most people get on the money they spend actually being theirs to spend.

Gooch: Gotta be discrete if you're loaded. She looks like she's wearing an ill fitting rubber mask, poor thing


"Discreet".  You mean she should be keeping a low profile.

"Discrete" means divided up into individual units which do not blend together at the edges, a word that I guess technically does apply to rich people in the legal system of the UK since they all get their own special, unique rulings free of any precedent or common sense based on how skillfully and in what magnitude the judge is bribed, but not the word you meant.

This is the problem with relying on spell check, words with similar spellings in English can be completely different words with different etymologies.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Al Capone didn't go to Alcatraz because he killed people. He went because he owned millions in property and claimed he was a used furniture salesman.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The BIG test of this will be if they start going after Russians and Ukrainians...They might be too white and
too connected to get..But it was speculated that the Eastern Europeans caused a huge bubble in
real estate prices because the kleptocracts and mafioso's wanted to have someplace relatively safe
to stash their goods, because they were stealing everything that wasn't nailed down in their own countries.
And with all of the banking and other financial and real estate services, there are lots of ways for them to launder the money in London..
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Al Capone didn't go to Alcatraz because he killed people. He went because he owned millions in property and claimed he was a used furniture salesman.


They never had any idea how much he owned until he offered a huge settlement number for back-taxes as a result of an audit.

In short, he went away for not paying taxes, not for having wealth.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
with links to foreign corrupt regimes

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, this is awkward.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Al Capone didn't go to Alcatraz because he killed people. He went because he owned millions in property and claimed he was a used furniture salesman.


If Al Capone had declared his income within at least 50 per cent of the actual and paid his taxes, the PTB would've said "Meh, nothing to see here, thank you for your contributions to American business, sir."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mso unlike the US, which just seizes property because of 'reasons', the UK actually makes them defend it in court
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: It sounds like being directly financially tied to a conviction for criminal activity involving financial crimes (her husband, in this instance) is a prerequisite to being subject to one of these so... seems legit as court decisions go, honestly.  Basically in the UK if you steal millions of dollars then you lose the presumption of innocence that most people get on the money they spend actually being theirs to spend.

Gooch: Gotta be discrete if you're loaded. She looks like she's wearing an ill fitting rubber mask, poor thing

"Discreet".  You mean she should be keeping a low profile.

"Discrete" means divided up into individual units which do not blend together at the edges, a word that I guess technically does apply to rich people in the legal system of the UK since they all get their own special, unique rulings free of any precedent or common sense based on how skillfully and in what magnitude the judge is bribed, but not the word you meant.

This is the problem with relying on spell check, words with similar spellings in English can be completely different words with different etymologies.


To be fair, going back and fixing what auto-correct breaks is a freakin' CHORE.  I've accepted the wrong word (like "farmer" instead of "farker") on more than one occasion even when I proofread and noticed.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Mso unlike the US, which just seizes property because of 'reasons', the UK actually makes them defend it in court


We do to.  This is basically the EXACT same thing as American property forfeiture laws.

The part that stands out as surprising is that the target was committing financial crime (here in America we practically legalized that sort of thing) and quite rich.  I get the impression most individual drug forfeits here don't go above a few hundred thousand, because anyone richer than that is part of the protected class of aristocrats no matter how they got there.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reads headline.
this is not a problem which I have
 
