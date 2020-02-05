 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Spartacus Down: Kirk Douglas passes away at 103 years of age   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
Alien Robot
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"I am Spartacus!"
 
GRCooper
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I actually got to meet him once.

I was working in a bookstore in the early 90's, and he was on a book tour.  He came to our store for a signing.  I was big into Laserdiscs at the time and had a brand spanking new copy of Spartacus from the Criterion Collection.  I brought it into the store with me and waited for the signing (I wasn't working that day). I got in line and when I got near the front one of Kirk's handlers asked me what I had - when I told him it was a LaserDisc of Spartacus, the guy said that Mr. Douglas was only there to sign the book.  Kirk saw it, waved the guy back and me forward and signed my copy.  He was really excited about it - it had *just* been released and while he had helped with the production, he hadn't yet seen it.  He asked me to stay, and after the signing we hung out in the store breakroom. He looked all through the package and told me lots of stories about the production.  Must have chatted for half an hour until his handler practically dragged him away to leave for the next signing.  He actually held my hand as we walked out of the store to his limo.  He thanked me profusely and told me that he was very happy that I'd brought it.  Very sweet man.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I am spartikus!
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
No, I was Spartacus.
 
BlackCloudofDespair [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
MEANWHILE....
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Everybody's dying, and I'm over here like, 'Death can't touch me.'"
 
Bslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


RIP
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was Spartacus.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rumor has it he was sitting on evidence that would indict Hillary Clinton over Benghazi and Kobe Bryant was on his way to pick it up from him.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rip Captain Kirk
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm Spartacus! - Whose Line
Youtube e2sq409UGtY
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of Hollywood's original badasses.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was a versatile actor.
RIP
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: "I am Spartacus!"


I am Spartacus!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Rumor has it he was sitting on evidence that would indict Hillary Clinton over Benghazi and Kobe Bryant was on his way to pick it up from him.


I thought he knew who killed Natalie Wood!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was old as balls and gave some great performances in some great movies. To Kirk Douglas!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of the good ones....His presence in the world, even when he wasn't in the limelight, was always there.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Alien Robot: "I am Spartacus!"

I am Spartacus!


This guy is Spartacus. Take him. He's the real one.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had no idea he was still alive and 103.  Guess I found out too late.

/No, I am Spartacus!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This has got Natalie Wood trending on Twitter, you don't want to know why.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I actually got to meet him once.

I was working in a bookstore in the early 90's, and he was on a book tour.  He came to our store for a signing.  I was big into Laserdiscs at the time and had a brand spanking new copy of Spartacus from the Criterion Collection.  I brought it into the store with me and waited for the signing (I wasn't working that day). I got in line and when I got near the front one of Kirk's handlers asked me what I had - when I told him it was a LaserDisc of Spartacus, the guy said that Mr. Douglas was only there to sign the book.  Kirk saw it, waved the guy back and me forward and signed my copy.  He was really excited about it - it had *just* been released and while he had helped with the production, he hadn't yet seen it.  He asked me to stay, and after the signing we hung out in the store breakroom. He looked all through the package and told me lots of stories about the production.  Must have chatted for half an hour until his handler practically dragged him away to leave for the next signing.  He actually held my hand as we walked out of the store to his limo.  He thanked me profusely and told me that he was very happy that I'd brought it.  Very sweet man.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.


That actually is a cool story. RIP to an awesome, great actor! Do you still have the laserdisc?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. 103 is a great run but we are running out of folks from Hollywood's golden age.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I looked up Seven Days in May, in which he played the Whistleblower. One week shy of anniversary of that movie's release (February 12, 1964) according to Wikipedia.

He had a good, long run. So, more sad-ish, because an icon that I grew up watching is dead.
 
8 inches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An absolute stud.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some will miss Himmmm
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Kirk
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Always was my favorite actor of all time, what a loss.
Kirk Douglas - And the moon grew brighter and brighter
Youtube NM4LaxTHm_M
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I actually got to meet him once.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.


Cool Story, Bro

/Really
 
Cultured [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I actually got to meet him once.

I was working in a bookstore in the early 90's, and he was on a book tour.  He came to our store for a signing.  I was big into Laserdiscs at the time and had a brand spanking new copy of Spartacus from the Criterion Collection.  I brought it into the store with me and waited for the signing (I wasn't working that day). I got in line and when I got near the front one of Kirk's handlers asked me what I had - when I told him it was a LaserDisc of Spartacus, the guy said that Mr. Douglas was only there to sign the book.  Kirk saw it, waved the guy back and me forward and signed my copy.  He was really excited about it - it had *just* been released and while he had helped with the production, he hadn't yet seen it.  He asked me to stay, and after the signing we hung out in the store breakroom. He looked all through the package and told me lots of stories about the production.  Must have chatted for half an hour until his handler practically dragged him away to leave for the next signing.  He actually held my hand as we walked out of the store to his limo.  He thanked me profusely and told me that he was very happy that I'd brought it.  Very sweet man.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.


Cool story bro. Really. Thanks.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, rest in peace, as he was a human and lived a life.

I truly hope all the stories I have heard about him are untrue.

Could make Cosby and Weinstein look like amateurs.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am Spartacus!
 
T.rex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Milos Hattrick: [static.rogerebert.com image 850x354]


I'm not sure if that the first anti-war film ever, but its certainly the best one i can think of.
And one of film's all-greatest speeches, near the end, there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shastacola: This has got Natalie Wood trending on Twitter, you don't want to know why.


HA!
I said it in the other thread......
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP, Doc:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Godspeed and thanks for sharing your skills Kirk.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
103

Wow
 
fugeeface
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RIP decent famous guy and fun actor to watch.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Villain (1979) / Cactus Jack (1979) clip
Youtube gdv-MaKIzjE
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shastacola: This has got Natalie Wood trending on Twitter, you don't want to know why.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
RIP to a great actor from the Golden Age.

He said his favorite movie was "Lonely Are The Brave", filmed in Albuquerque & the adjacent Sandia Mountains. Of course a lot of the area's covered with houses now & I-40 didn't exist but it's easy to see the locations.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I actually got to meet him once.

I was working in a bookstore in the early 90's, and he was on a book tour.  He came to our store for a signing.  I was big into Laserdiscs at the time and had a brand spanking new copy of Spartacus from the Criterion Collection.  I brought it into the store with me and waited for the signing (I wasn't working that day). I got in line and when I got near the front one of Kirk's handlers asked me what I had - when I told him it was a LaserDisc of Spartacus, the guy said that Mr. Douglas was only there to sign the book.  Kirk saw it, waved the guy back and me forward and signed my copy.  He was really excited about it - it had *just* been released and while he had helped with the production, he hadn't yet seen it.  He asked me to stay, and after the signing we hung out in the store breakroom. He looked all through the package and told me lots of stories about the production.  Must have chatted for half an hour until his handler practically dragged him away to leave for the next signing.  He actually held my hand as we walked out of the store to his limo.  He thanked me profusely and told me that he was very happy that I'd brought it.  Very sweet man.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.


This is an all-time CSB.  RIP you awesome person.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I actually got to meet him once.

I was working in a bookstore in the early 90's, and he was on a book tour.  He came to our store for a signing.  I was big into Laserdiscs at the time and had a brand spanking new copy of Spartacus from the Criterion Collection.  I brought it into the store with me and waited for the signing (I wasn't working that day). I got in line and when I got near the front one of Kirk's handlers asked me what I had - when I told him it was a LaserDisc of Spartacus, the guy said that Mr. Douglas was only there to sign the book.  Kirk saw it, waved the guy back and me forward and signed my copy.  He was really excited about it - it had *just* been released and while he had helped with the production, he hadn't yet seen it.  He asked me to stay, and after the signing we hung out in the store breakroom. He looked all through the package and told me lots of stories about the production.  Must have chatted for half an hour until his handler practically dragged him away to leave for the next signing.  He actually held my hand as we walked out of the store to his limo.  He thanked me profusely and told me that he was very happy that I'd brought it.  Very sweet man.

/RIP Spartacus
//also, he was short as shiat - could have played a hobbit without any camera trickery.


I love reading stories like that. i've met a few famous types in my time and it's a farking surprise ( usually 0 how damned cool they are even if you don't agree with their public stance on things.

/ My weird encounter was Telly Sevales.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rest Easy, Sportperson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I will always remember Saturn 3.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to watch 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea on Disney+ in his honor.
 
Report