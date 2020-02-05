 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   I really have to say: If you are stupid enough to leave evidence from a 1996 murder lying around for police to gather in 2020, you deserve what is coming to you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, United States, disappearance of college student Kristin Smart, Washington state, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, different locations, San Luis Obispo County  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 1:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess being buried in the ground is a kind of leaving evidence lying around.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess murderers don't deserve justice if they destroyed all the evidence.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It sounds like Paul Flores, the last person who saw her alive, was probably the killer. He was with her when she disappeared, how could he not have been arrested by now?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BadReligion: It sounds like Paul Flores, the last person who saw her alive, was probably the killer. He was with her when she disappeared, how could he not have been arrested by now?


Lack of evidence and his keeping his mouth shut, apparently.

Someone gave this guy good advice.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's some lag on that warrant there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whereas successfully hiding the evidence would absolve one from punishment?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What if you are using that evidence to cover up other evidence from a 1990 murder?

/asking for Glenn Beck
 
Brainsick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if you are using that evidence to cover up other evidence from a 1990 murder?

/asking for Glenn Beck


*shakes tiny fist*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Whereas successfully hiding the evidence would absolve one from punishment?


Worked and is working for Trump.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Brainsick: fragMasterFlash: What if you are using that evidence to cover up other evidence from a 1990 murder?

/asking for Glenn Beck

*shakes tiny fist*
[Fark user image 400x301]


The word is that Glenn will get Rush's spot (when the time comes), but only on the condition that he starts doing blow again.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It seems like the entire Flores family might have knowledge of what happened to this girl. Paul Flores' sister lives in the Seattle area, and the police searched in Washington state.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BadReligion: It sounds like Paul Flores, the last person who saw her alive, was probably the killer. He was with her when she disappeared, how could he not have been arrested by now?

Lack of evidence and his keeping his mouth shut, apparently.

Someone gave this guy good advice.


Best lawyers of all time !!! STFU
Youtube x7ADIWeDMgQ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Whereas successfully hiding the evidence would absolve one from punishment?

Worked and is working for Trump.


It was more a question of deserved than effective justice.  Also, Trump allied himself with a group of powerful bootlickers who protect him so he can act in broad daylight without need for obfuscation.

Also, drink!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report