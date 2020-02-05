 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   "Strongest urinals" ever? Hold my beer   (soranews24.com) divider line
18
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You call THAT a urinal?

This is a urinal:
whereigo.meView Full Size
NE Mpls
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oblig:

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Male Restroom Etiquette
Youtube IzO1mCAVyMw
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of smashing a toilet?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freud would slice these toilet-smashers to ribbons.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they made out of discarded wind turbine blades?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: Male Restroom Etiquette]


Proper Urinal Etiquette
Youtube tKnWd3JVnfE
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: You call THAT a urinal?

This is a urinal:
[whereigo.me image 850x1133] NE Mpls


Looks more like a hook-up device.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the trough....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>laughs in Turkish<

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What's the point of smashing a toilet?


It's Japan. Do they need a reason?


This all gets even weirder, of course; on the same page was this...
https://soranews24.com/2019/10/02/pol​i​ce-officer-arrested-for-repeatedly-clo​gging-womens-toilets-watching-them-get​-upset-about-it/W...T...F...?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [i0.kym-cdn.com image 600x905]


Laugh all you want, that's how I met my ex-husband!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dual handholds. What's going on there.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: abhorrent1: What's the point of smashing a toilet?

It's Japan. Do they need a reason?


It sounds similar to the US. Restroom facilities accessible by people on the street have to withstand regular attempts at destruction, or they'll inevitably be removed due to maintenance costs. That's why most big cities forego providing restroom facilities for people living on the street. West coast cities have been pioneering ever more indestructible solutions, like the stainless steel Portland Loo, while east coast cities like New York pioneer new ways of making life insufferable to people without homes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

