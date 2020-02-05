 Skip to content
(MSN)   The good news is that more Americans are taking steps to protect their personal finances   (msn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when myself hides money from me and I.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever had collections agency contact you about a maxed out credit card a spouse never told you about? That's a real treat indeed.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: I hate it when myself hides money from me and I.


Sometimes I hide thing from myself when I'm drunk. Drunk me is either incredibly clever or devoid of a logical framework.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why are we hiding our personal finances from loved ones?

Because they're the ones most likely to steal it?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Marriage is about property. Anybody who tells you different is deluded.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: 12349876: I hate it when myself hides money from me and I.

Sometimes I hide thing from myself when I'm drunk. Drunk me is either incredibly clever or devoid of a logical framework.


The other day I found fifty bucks in the pockets of some pants I hadn't worn for a while. They were nice and clean too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump*.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

morg: 12349876: I hate it when myself hides money from me and I.

Sometimes I hide thing from myself when I'm drunk. Drunk me is either incredibly clever or devoid of a logical framework.


Glasses... Freezer.

I ripped the house apart for a week before I found them frozen to the bottom of it.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ever had collections agency contact you about a maxed out credit card a spouse never told you about? That's a real treat indeed.


Eeyop.

And that $10k home equity line of credit.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As for this...  maybe I'm odd, but me and mine have always maintained separate accounts, with a joint account for mutual bills.

You can do what you want with your personal, but the joint account is monitored.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you think you have to keep financial (or other) secrets from your spouse, you shouldn't be in that relationship. Otherwise, all you're doing is creating a huge amount of unnecessary hassle if something should happen to you.

My wife could financially wipe me out tomorrow if she wanted to, but I also know that she'd do anything to help the kids, and that's what it's all about at this point.

/Also, I've had a good run, better than 90% of the people on the planet, so fark it.
 
Report