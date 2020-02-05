 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   If you're going to kidnap your girlfriend, make her drive you to New Jersey, and shoot at a cop, a tricycle probably isn't going to be the best thing to attempt your escape on   (nj.com) divider line
    New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, Miguel Angel-Villegas, Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Atlantic County, New Jersey  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Respectfully disagree
Trike Drifting - Bombing Mountains on Adult Big Wheels!
Youtube moRE8IlNiMU
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, you need to hire a professional.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And ladies..
nj.comView Full Size

..he's single now.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like he got away
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nj.comView Full Size

That's an adult tricycle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Respectfully disagree
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/moRE8IlN​iMU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=19&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Boy, I bet those guys can barely make it out of their house for all the balled up panties.
 
eatsnackysmores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Article says he got away on a blue tricycle and was found later at a train station.

So I'm thinking it seems to be the perfect escape vehicle
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Scooty-Puff Jr. suuuuuuuuuuuuucks!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/bd7f65fa​-​723c-495e-a39d-f7e2b284f24b
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cue Entrance of the Gladiators
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Haha I got my dog from Little Egg
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: And ladies..
[nj.com image 700x525]
..he's single now.


That guy's an asshole.  Anybody with a haircut like that, you know he's an asshole!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Very Interesting. But stupid.

gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They struck another vehicle, injuring its driver, before Angel-Villegas got away on a blue tricycle, the announcement said.

Thank heaven. I was going radio rental wondering what colour the tricycle was. Thank you, NJ.com.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
kiss her where she has never been kissed before.....you mean new jersey..!
 
