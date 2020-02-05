 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   Trans teen achieves the impossible, gets name spelled correctly on Starbucks cup   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
50
    More: Spiffy, Transgender, new Starbucks ad, transgender youth organization Mermaids, transgender people, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, James keeps, Amsterdam, part of a partnership  
•       •       •

thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonderful! Congratulations to him, and good on Starbucks! :D
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't expect me to spell your weird name.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starbucks stinks, James.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Don't expect me to spell your weird name.


Only John gets to call James "weird and complicated"

/Then preceded by Jon
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced Ja - mezz
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ad should have riffed on that.

"Jaims"?  ...close enough.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heart under Rachael's name is sexual harassment.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.


They used to mess up my name all the time.

Then I started giving them the name "Bob".  One girl actually asked how it was spelled. Another put "Barb".
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employee of the year!  They just saved Starbucks from a social media smear campaign, a mass public protest, a Molotov firebombing, fifty thousand death threats and a class-action lawsuit all at once.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
People don't try hard enough shedding their deadnames
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: The heart under Rachael's name is sexual harassment.


It's a butt emoji
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.


In that case, I'll have to try "I swear to give my mind, my body, and soul unreservedly to the furtherance of our Lord Satan's designs," next time I'm in the mood for a mocha latte.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.


It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually avoid pandering multinational chains with burnt beans. Chock Fulla Nuts never judged anybody.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.


Lol. I suggest you actually research that.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, I cannot wait to dine on the lamentations of the religious right over this!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I usually avoid pandering multinational chains with burnt beans. Chock Fulla Nuts never judged anybody.


No need to bring your mom into the conversation.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a man and I demand a man's drink! I'll have a venti mocha caramel frappucino macchiato!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Employee of the year!  They just saved Starbucks from a social media smear campaign, a mass public protest, a Molotov firebombing, fifty thousand death threats and a class-action lawsuit all at once.


No, this isn't about them not saying Merry Christmas.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: UltimaCS: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.

Lol. I suggest you actually research that.


I was flying off the cuff, but apparently it actually is exactly $30 in California. People change their names all the time after a wedding. Not sure where you were going with that.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: johnphantom: Don't expect me to spell your weird name.

Only John gets to call James "weird and complicated"

/Then preceded by Jon


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I have to admit I've never heard the term "deadname" before. Kinda like how "Cassius Clay" was a "slavename" for Muhammad Ali, and "Marie Louise Cruz" is a "palefacename" for Sacheen Littlefeather, I'm guessing.

So if I want to change from my "nonfarkname" to Drew Curtis, I just have to go to Starbucks? No judicial ruling necessary?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i identify as strong woman savage....you know where this is going...
it sounds like he does not know how to spell his own name.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Mmmm, I cannot wait to dine on the lamentations of the religious right over this!


Gotta get through the "Hurr Duur I identify as an Apache Helicopter!"  shiat first, though.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

They used to mess up my name all the time.

Then I started giving them the name "Bob".  One girl actually asked how it was spelled. Another put "Barb".


Try telling them your name is Lord Voldemort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.


You sound Californian.

(Hint... it's another thing CA gets right, but is infuriatingly not universal.)

Can yourself whatever you like.  And call people what they ask you to call them.  Shockingly, some assholes find this hard to fathom.  Good on S'bucks for this... and I say that as someone who *abhors* their coffee and whole schtick.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.


Then don't have surgery, and mind your own farking business.  Easy Peasy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Cyclops, you asked my noble name, and I will tell it; but do you give the stranger's gift, just as you promised. My name is Nobody. Nobody I am called by mother, father, and by all my comrades."

People hate it, but i have to tell the barista.  I don't care if you're in a hurry.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

In that case, I'll have to try "I swear to give my mind, my body, and soul unreservedly to the furtherance of our Lord Satan's designs," next time I'm in the mood for a mocha latte.


There were some butthurt Trump supporters who decided to protest Starbucks' assault on Christmas with those plain red cups by having baristas put the name on the cup as "Trump 2020" or "MAGA" or whatever.

It fizzled when baristas did that and called out the name without batting an eye, and all it meant was that someone had to out themselves as a moronic Trump supporter (but I repeat myself) to get their coffee.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.


I don't think the government or religion or anybody else should force people to do what they want with their own bodies.
You must be a liberal Democrat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ecx.images-amazon.comView Full Size


Correctly pronounced, " --lly Ballou..."
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.


I really think we are going to look back on this period similar to the disdain we have for the rapid medical acceptance of the icepick lobotomy and bloodletting.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, a Starbucks commercial highlighting how great their inclusive policy is by giving Jizzum his coffee. Wow! SMH
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was the name Bumblebee or Jazz?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: UltimaCS: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.

Lol. I suggest you actually research that.


It actually really easy. Just takes time. To you know, prevent fraud.
Or
Just use the name you want. Only need your legal name for legal documents. I know plenty of people who use their chosen name 99% of the time and don't sweat the legal one.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake_lex: JerryHeisenberg: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

In that case, I'll have to try "I swear to give my mind, my body, and soul unreservedly to the furtherance of our Lord Satan's designs," next time I'm in the mood for a mocha latte.

There were some butthurt Trump supporters who decided to protest Starbucks' assault on Christmas with those plain red cups by having baristas put the name on the cup as "Trump 2020" or "MAGA" or whatever.

It fizzled when baristas did that and called out the name without batting an eye, and all it meant was that someone had to out themselves as a moronic Trump supporter (but I repeat myself) to get their coffee.


Csb
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheLogicAvenger: Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.

I really think we are going to look back on this period similar to the disdain we have for the rapid medical acceptance of the icepick lobotomy and bloodletting.


Yup. Don't mention to anyone though. You'll be thrown to the wolves.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: So if I want to change from my "nonfarkname" to Drew Curtis, I just have to go to Starbucks? No judicial ruling necessary?


Yes, but that's only part of the problem.  There's a lot more steps involved in convincing people to stop calling you 'That Asshole."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.


Consequences will never be the same!
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: TheLogicAvenger: Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.

I really think we are going to look back on this period similar to the disdain we have for the rapid medical acceptance of the icepick lobotomy and bloodletting.

Yup. Don't mention to anyone though. You'll be thrown to the wolves.


Thank god we can stop celebrating a cute little commercial and focus on who's really being oppressed, here!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SFSailor: UltimaCS: Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.

It should be a tiny, simple thing. Changing your name is like $30 and a trip to the DMV. But people tend to be stupid assholes about tiny things, and "I changed my name" is a huge one.

You sound Californian.

(Hint... it's another thing CA gets right, but is infuriatingly not universal.)

Can yourself whatever you like.  And call people what they ask you to call them.  Shockingly, some assholes find this hard to fathom.  Good on S'bucks for this... and I say that as someone who *abhors* their coffee and whole schtick.


Well, dang. You'd think all those "government small enough to fit in your pocket" states would be all for leaving people alone.
 
lennavan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.


I think it's best to drink shots of soy sauce straight from the bottle once or twice per day. But what's best for me may not be best for everyone so I also think it's best to keep my stupid opinions to myself. But again that's not best for everyone.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [ecx.images-amazon.com image 224x346]

Correctly pronounced, " --lly Ballou..."


I'm a straight dude and all.... but... and don't take this the wrong way... I love you.

/Bob & Ray forever
//Write if you get work
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lennavan: Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.

I think it's best to drink shots of soy sauce straight from the bottle once or twice per day. But what's best for me may not be best for everyone so I also think it's best to keep my stupid opinions to myself. But again that's not best for everyone.


Were you raised in a barn you damned savage?  Get a glass so you don't backwash into the bottle.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: TheLogicAvenger: Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.

I really think we are going to look back on this period similar to the disdain we have for the rapid medical acceptance of the icepick lobotomy and bloodletting.

Yup. Don't mention to anyone though. You'll be thrown to the wolves.


Why? Do lots of people disagree with you? Stick to your safe thought bubble and you won't hear from those mean people.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Great, but Starbucks will write anything on there you tell them.
It's not like the employees or company care.



Well they will try to.
http://justsomething.co/25-funniest-m​i​sspelled-names-starbucks/

But yes it's not like they ever cared about what you wanted on your cup, as long as it is not outright offensive they will put just about anything there.

So well done Starbucks, may you receive all the praise you deserve for continuing to do business the same as you always have.  What an awesome corporation you are.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lennavan: Chuck87: I still think it's best for people to accept the bodies they are born with.  Surgery can have lifelong and irreversible consequences.

I think it's best to drink shots of soy sauce straight from the bottle once or twice per day. But what's best for me may not be best for everyone so I also think it's best to keep my stupid opinions to myself. But again that's not best for everyone.


Man opines to others that others should not opine, got it.
 
