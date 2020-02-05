 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Woman who was hit by two PATH trains after she fell onto the tracks plans to sue. Attorneys for PATH are confident of victory, saying that she doesn't have a leg to stand on   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, New Jersey, New York City Subway, Train, Supreme Court of the United States, Paper, IND Sixth Avenue Line, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, New York City  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only an Aussie gal could pull herself up after getting run over by 2 trains in Jersey and want to sue. The poor thing was bored by Jersey's non-lethality.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like her attorneys are carving a path to compensation

YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAHHHHHH!!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoffie's lawyer, Jesse Minc, said: "We are going to vigorously pursue claims against anybody that we find bares any responsibility for this horrible tragedy."

I'm not a lawyer, per se, but I'm pretty sure that word should be 'bears', not 'bares'.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to be busier than a one-legged man in an asskicking contest for a while.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Hoffie's lawyer, Jesse Minc, said: "We are going to vigorously pursue claims against anybody that we find bares any responsibility for this horrible tragedy."

I'm not a lawyer, per se, but I'm pretty sure that word should be 'bears', not 'bares'.


I attribute it to bad reporting, not bad lawyering.  I assume it was a verbal quote.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Give me all the evidence I need to make you pay for my stupidity."
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tripping and falling onto the track?  Your fault.

Not stopping trains for 20 minutes after you've been hit, and possibly getting hit again?  PATH's fault.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Only an Aussie gal could pull herself up after getting run over by 2 trains in Jersey and want to sue. The poor thing was bored by Jersey's non-lethality.


Well then I guess it's good that she was in New York when it happened
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Got nothing on Brian Willson.

/obscure
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Her mom had previously said that another train then pulled into the station 20 minutes later but stopped in time after the driver saw her bright pink top - but Hoffie said in her filing that the second train also hit her.

If her mom was there, how the hell did she lay there for 20+ min?
 
LewDux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You'd think you'd learn your lesson after one train.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well what was she expecting?  She was right in the PATH.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I keep warning you all about the dangers of improperly configured environment variables,  but did you listen? Noooo.
 
Dakai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For a moment she thought she lost her head.  She is gonna find she lost her arse after the dust settles
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read "path train" I think Jersey, same thing when I read "moron driver."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whenever you find yourself asking "How on earth can [Project XYZ] be so farking expensive?", just remember this story. This is why everything is so expensive.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Hoffie's lawyer, Jesse Minc, said: "We are going to vigorously pursue claims against anybody that we find bares any responsibility for this horrible tragedy."

I'm not a lawyer, per se, but I'm pretty sure that word should be 'bears', not 'bares'.


She's kind of hot, so I'll go with it.

Besides, double amputee?

[thatsmyfetish.jpg]
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When she wins the suit, my advice is to get a ceiling fan.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She already won by living
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Trump finds out she's a foreigner, he's sure to export her instead of PATH
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interestingly, no mention of blood alcohol content.
So I'm guessing this reportage is incomplete.

Because millions of people stand on New York City train platforms every day without falling onto the tracks.
Especially healthy young people.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Tripping and falling onto the track?  Your fault.

Not stopping trains for 20 minutes after you've been hit, and possibly getting hit again?  PATH's fault.


Yep. Agree.
For once, I'm not on the side of the trains.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wonder what caused her to "trip" onto the tracks at 4 am? (shrug)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: FrancoFile: Hoffie's lawyer, Jesse Minc, said: "We are going to vigorously pursue claims against anybody that we find bares any responsibility for this horrible tragedy."

I'm not a lawyer, per se, but I'm pretty sure that word should be 'bears', not 'bares'.

She's kind of hot, so I'll go with it.

Besides, double amputee?

[thatsmyfetish.jpg]


Me2
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Interestingly, no mention of blood alcohol content.
So I'm guessing this reportage is incomplete.

Because millions of people stand on New York City train platforms every day without falling onto the tracks.
Especially healthy young people.


Actually, why don't they have doors? On the platform!
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd race her, and I'm out of shape.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Interestingly, no mention of blood alcohol content.
So I'm guessing this reportage is incomplete.

Because millions of people stand on New York City train platforms every day without falling onto the tracks.
Especially healthy young people.


Go easy on her.  If you're drunk, stupid and legless - well, you might as well be rich too.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report