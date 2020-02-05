 Skip to content
(Gates Foundation)   Bill Gates donates $100,000,000 to limit the spread of 2019-nCoV. Like all other numbers associated with the virus, don't be surprised if the dollar value increases by an order of magnitude over the next few days   (gatesfoundation.org) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice, but less than half donnie took out of the CDC budget.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of thing a real billionaire does.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late for money to fix it now.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Too late for money to fix it now.


Unless it comes up with a vaccine, in which case it might be money well spent given that at least one Chinese epidemiologist thinks that it's already spread too far to be properly contained and will likely become endemic in the human population. Then again vaccines against Coronaviruses have been particularly hard to develop so it's probably nowhere near enough.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Ambivalence: Too late for money to fix it now.

But we can quarantine people forever. As long as it's the Chinese and not me, of course.


But we can quarantine people forever. As long as it's the Chinese and not me, of course.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Ambivalence: Too late for money to fix it now.

It's the way they've worked on other things, they start with a large amount that is partly investigative to help reduce the number of variables and identify the path most likely to succeed. Then they provide additional funding along those lines.


It's the way they've worked on other things, they start with a large amount that is partly investigative to help reduce the number of variables and identify the path most likely to succeed. Then they provide additional funding along those lines.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And where is that money going? To airline companies or businesses in china funding the communist dictatorship?
 
majestic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish he would donate a couple of million to my "don't want to work" fund. That would be cool.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: This is the sort of thing a real billionaire does.


I have to admit that Gates has moved up quite a few pegs in my book.  Perhaps he had a set goal in mind before he started acting the mensch, but he's done okay in the past several years.
 
Report