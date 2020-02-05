 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Greece to offer two coins in honor of the 2500th anniversary of the Battle of Thermopylae. Greece says they're not for sale, you have to come and take them   (greece.greekreporter.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy  
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Perhaps not grandiose enough - they look a little spartan.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Then we will SHOP in the SHADE!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not too long ago, like within the past year, I learned the word "laconic". I think everyone should look it up. It's a good word.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, only two coins? Why not ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report