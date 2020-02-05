 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Walmart Lysol enthusiast: I HAVE THE CORONAVIRUS LOL   (6abc.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather overreact and spray everything with Lysol than do nothing at all. Maybe they were telling the truth. Where is the proof that they weren't telling the truth?

/sorry
 
caddisfly
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
As punishment for failing to be truthful in his advertisement he should be forced to wear a sign stating "I HAVE THE STUPID", IMHO.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA : The prank was meant to scare people about the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the U.S.


What's novel about it? Is it just me? Or our my english is, how do you say...inelegant.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a dumbass.  Arrest him and let him bubba's biatch for a while.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meintx2001: What a dumbass.  Arrest him and let him bubba's biatch for a while.


"Sir, before you anally-violate my person, I would like to inform you that I have MyCorona."
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?


Yeah, that's a lot of produce.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?


I assume the aerosol cought fire and burned the place down.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: FTA : The prank was meant to scare people about the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the U.S.


What's novel about it? Is it just me? Or our my english is, how do you say...inelegant.


Novel means new. But yeah, bad word choice.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: FTA : The prank was meant to scare people about the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the U.S.


What's novel about it? Is it just me? Or our my english is, how do you say...inelegant.


It's just you. Lack of education. Don't fret if you are Amerikkan, it's way past the 3-letters they teach at school there.

It's novel because it's entirely different from what humanity has seen so far. You know, novel, new, unknown and the like.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?


They hired professional cleaners to come in and threw out everything that got sprayed. Massive overkill - but if they didn't, sure as shiat some little kid would throw up after eating a grape (that mom didn't wash) and the store would be sued. It was a stupid prank to begin with. Another idiot wanting 5 minutes of internet fame. He'll be ordered restitution and a suspended sentence.  Dumbass tag on vacation?
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just watch for the video on TikTok.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?

Yeah, that's a lot of produce.


If he sprayed their produce section he was doing people a favor.  Walmart's produce section sucks.  It manages to offer both a lack of variety and quality while being the same price as the produce at the Kroger 1/4 mile away.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He'll be ordered restitution and a suspended sentence.


If skin passes the whiteness test, yes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shiat had destroyed over 7k in food.
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?

They hired professional cleaners to come in and threw out everything that got sprayed. Massive overkill - but if they didn't, sure as shiat some little kid would throw up after eating a grape (that mom didn't wash) and the store would be sued. It was a stupid prank to begin with. Another idiot wanting 5 minutes of internet fame. He'll be ordered restitution and a suspended sentence.  Dumbass tag on vacation?


Unless the prosecutor has some cajones and files Criminal Conspiracy charges against the both of them.

This "viral video" crap is just going to keep happening and keep scaling up until prosecutors start bringing the hammer down hard enough to make it hurt.

Committing a pre planned criminal act in  order to enrich yourself?  That ain't a prank anymore.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So Lysol on Walmart products is like holy water on vampires. Who knew?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: HTH do you cause $10k in damages by spraying Lysol in a Wal*Mart?


Contamination of food such as produce .
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doing absurd meaningless shiat is what passes for millennial humor.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The suspects left the scene in a white 2003 GMC Yukon registered to Oswego, police said.

The obvious first move is to talk to Oswego and see what they have to say about these shenanigans. By the way, is Oswego so well known the police feel they only need to say it's registered to Oswego and everyone is going to say "Oh yeah, I know that guy"?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sir, this is an Arby's."

"AAAAAAHEHEHOAHAHOHJGFHFK I HAVE THE CORONAVIR-... wait what this is not an Arby's"

"Oh. Sorry. That's usually the punchline. This... is... a Wal-Mart. Carry on."

"Ok thanks. AAAAAAAAAAAHIUEHEBBNEIUGHFEIF I HAVE THE CORONAVIRUS YAAAAAAA"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is he related to the dumb fark that turned around the plane to Jamaica?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JerryHeisenberg: I would rather overreact and spray everything with Lysol than do nothing at all. Maybe they were telling the truth. Where is the proof that they weren't telling the truth?

/sorry


Lysol damages some stuff.  I used it on the arms of my office chair once.  A week later the cover started peeling.  Clorox wipes seem to have the same effect.
 
Report