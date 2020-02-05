 Skip to content
(Sentinel and Enterprise)   Slowest of slow speed chases   (sentinelandenterprise.com) divider line
23
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I've wanted to steal a steamroller, glad someone lived the dream.

I also really want to drive a zamboni so if anyone needs a zamboni driver
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he upset about his fish?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin Powers Steamroller
Youtube y_PrZ-J7D3k
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fitchburg man victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [i.ytimg.com image 850x361]


Beat me to it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YetAnotherDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [YouTube video: Austin Powers Steamroller]


Accept my funniest and smartest votes with a hearty Fark you for beating me to it, you magnificent son-of-a-biatch.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing a steamroller is flat out wrong
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange Brew - steamroller!
Youtube pnsroOL-MEk
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that everything will be smoothed out in no time.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: While resisting, Suarez was "continuously yelling '(expletive) you I stole that (expletive),' " reported police.

Ha!

Assuming that any damages are paid for, I'm kind of inclined to give everybody in life one freebie of going joyriding in liberated construction equipment. My reign as dictator would end in disaster and not be a long one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [i.ytimg.com image 850x361]


"Big Red Bull" Mitch McConnell standing up for truth and justice.
 
Unreasonable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Martin-Steamroller
Youtube 39hxtxyElgs
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about Last Jedi
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've always liked to imagine that there was some paper pusher at an insurance place who never saw that on the news or heard about it at the office water cooler. Coming into the office and looking at the first item of the day.

"A tank? A tank ran over your car? Oh just fark right off with that."

"Hey, Marty? Come over here and check out this dipshiat's claim!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it's not powered by a steam engine, it's just a roller.

/pedantic
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The nice thing about stealing a steamroller is it's not technically a "motor vehicle" under Massachusetts law so you can roll through stop signs without getting a ticket.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Midas: Canadian Car Chase
Youtube 0id9fUYb95A
 
cob2f
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somehow I remembered this from 40 years ago.

https://youtu.be/39hxtxyElgs
 
Report