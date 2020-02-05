 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   That was nacho truck   (globalnews.ca)
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would let her borrow my truck if she'd share her taco.. uh, Nacho Cheese Doritos with me.

Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd eat her Dorito, if you know what I mean.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd sleep with her, if you know what I mean.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This viral marketing really works
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I would let her borrow my truck if she'd share her taco.. uh, Nacho Cheese Doritos with me.

[shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com image 720x405]


I don't know. That chest/neck tat screams crazy.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd give her rides anywhere, if you know I what mean.

Despite her choice in body art, I can look past that.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would engage in vaginal intercourse with that woman, if you know what I mean..
 
Stavr0
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Motorboatin' the Devil is the name of my new Inuit Throat Song/Ska Fusion metal band.
 
AirGuitarChampion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The 90's called and want Ali Landry back
 
Hachitori
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: SansNeural: I would let her borrow my truck if she'd share her taco.. uh, Nacho Cheese Doritos with me.

[shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com image 720x405]

I don't know. That chest/neck tat screams crazy.


What's your point?  Crazy is a great ride, as long as you leave before the police arrive. Oh, and never give her your  real name.. or she WILL find you, and ruin your life...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: SansNeural: I would let her borrow my truck if she'd share her taco.. uh, Nacho Cheese Doritos with me.

[shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com image 720x405]

I don't know. That chest/neck tat screams crazy.


Also the GTA.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pickup truck stealing....large prison tat...junk food.

Im guessing Manitoba is Canada's Alabama.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hachitori: TheSteelCricket: SansNeural: I would let her borrow my truck if she'd share her taco.. uh, Nacho Cheese Doritos with me.

[shawglobalnews.files.wordpress.com image 720x405]

I don't know. That chest/neck tat screams crazy.

What's your point?  Crazy is a great ride, as long as you leave before the police arrive. Oh, and never give her your  real name.. or she WILL find you, and ruin your life...


Oh I've done crazy, even advocated it here. But that is a whole new level of crazy, like you wouldn't get out of there crazy, like black widow crazy, like distracting you to use you in a cult sacrifice crazy....
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those were pre-chewed Doritos. She was just excited to be a real lady and get straight to swallowing.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nacho, nacho ma.... *checks article* woman! I want to be a nacho!
 
