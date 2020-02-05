 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Can you imagine a fraternity with female members? Well, you can keep imagining thanks to this court case   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
56
    More: Interesting, Fraternities and sororities, North-American Interfraternity Conference, male fraternities, Yale University, U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden, federal judge, school officials, Alpha Delta Phi  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To hell with Yale.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So join a sorority.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Title Nein!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farce-Side: Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.


I've seen the videos on PornHub.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best friends money can buy
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like an odd set of claims in one lawsuit: they groped me.  Also, they won't let me live with them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a woman want to join a fraternity? Is she a nympho? A lesbian looking to pick up strays at frat parties?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?

And I guess furthermore, why was this bundled in with a fraternity-admissions lawsuit?  This seems like just about the exact opposite of admissions.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be like a female Boy Scout.

/political correctness gone crazy...
 
TWX
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity? Is she a nympho? A lesbian looking to pick up strays at frat parties?


Probably because it's common for younger fraternity members to find the fraternity a good source of business/employment networking, possibly being hired- or referred-by older fraternity members once they get out into the workplace.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If you call your fraternity a frat, what would you call your country?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity? Is she a nympho? A lesbian looking to pick up strays at frat parties?


[why_not_both.jpg]
 
Opacity
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah I can subby, they call themselves the Arts and Business fraternities (they can't be single-sex because they aren't social clubs, they're business or art focused). For all of the Animal House hell the traditional Fraternities and Sororities cause, those A&B "frats" do not have any of the oversight, and so have a lot more of the hazing and drinking problems.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
co-ed fraternities have been a thing and were a thing 30 years ago
 
Krieghund
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity?


Because she wants connections with the movers and shakers of the business world.

.

I don't know if being in a frat really gives that to you, but that's one reason men join them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity? Is she a nympho? A lesbian looking to pick up strays at frat parties?

Probably because it's common for younger fraternity members to find the fraternity a good source of business/employment networking, possibly being hired- or referred-by older fraternity members once they get out into the workplace.


For women, aren't those called sororities?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.


There are also co-ed societies in some colleges.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity? Is she a nympho? A lesbian looking to pick up strays at frat parties?

Probably because it's common for younger fraternity members to find the fraternity a good source of business/employment networking, possibly being hired- or referred-by older fraternity members once they get out into the workplace.


"Hey, you're a date-rapist too?? You're hired!"
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We are disappointed with the outcome of the motion to dismiss and we are currently evaluating our next steps," said the
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: If you call your fraternity a frat, what would you call your country?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Non-Greek fraternities have been coed for quite a while. My college fraternity was the National Society of Pershing Rifles, and half of the brothers were women. Even the original fraternity, Freemasonry, has all-women lodges and coed lodges in Europe.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Farce-Side: Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.

There are also co-ed societies in some colleges.


Subby didn't ask about co-ed societies.  He asked about a "fraternity with female members".  Which is a sorority.  I can't help it if subby has a sh*t vocabulary.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: co-ed fraternities have been a thing and were a thing 30 years ago


Farther back than that - I understand there was a movement to integrate fraternities in the 70's as most colleges started going co-ed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would young ladies WANT to be a member of a Fraternity?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Opacity: Yeah I can subby, they call themselves the Arts and Business fraternities (they can't be single-sex because they aren't social clubs, they're business or art focused). For all of the Animal House hell the traditional Fraternities and Sororities cause, those A&B "frats" do not have any of the oversight, and so have a lot more of the hazing and drinking problems.


Totally.

I went to college in 1992 and the business frats were far more degenerate than the regular frats and sororities.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?


Because on some (many?) campuses, fraternities tend to hold some of the more popular parties. And although they are not supposed to, it's one of the easier ways to get an alcohol drink as an underage student.  Also, the vibe of a frat party is sort of dependent on the house.  Some are more jock, some are more rich spoiled kids, others are sort of nerdy, and many are just a mix in-between. The chances of getting raped or asaulted is probably about the same as going to a club.  Just like going to a club, most women go in packs for safety, have a few drinks, dance, rebuff any advances and that's the evening.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Arkanaut: Farce-Side: Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.

There are also co-ed societies in some colleges.

Subby didn't ask about co-ed societies.  He asked about a "fraternity with female members".  Which is a sorority.  I can't help it if subby has a sh*t vocabulary.


A sorority would be a fraternity with only female members, but a fraternity with female members added would be a co-ed society.

// or a co-ed fraternity, as they were called in my school
 
Olliwog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The lawsuit called for a sweeping court order banning fraternities from considering gender in admission decisions"

No mention of banning sororities from the same gender decisions.  Women can join sororities if they want to be part of a social Greek organization.

As far as the argument that fraternties offer more in way of future power and influence than sororities there are numerous professional and honor organizations that are open to both genders.

Why the are suring to be a part of an organization that they also claimed harrassed and groped the is beyond me.

/was a member of a sorority in college
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Wellon Dowd: If you call your fraternity a frat, what would you call your country?

[Fark user image 850x551]


There's a farking 'O' in country. I'd call it a count.
/still enjoy that video
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Farce-Side: Arkanaut: Farce-Side: Yeah, it's called a Sorority, dummy.

There are also co-ed societies in some colleges.

Subby didn't ask about co-ed societies.  He asked about a "fraternity with female members".  Which is a sorority.  I can't help it if subby has a sh*t vocabulary.

A sorority would be a fraternity with only female members, but a fraternity with female members added would be a co-ed society.

// or a co-ed fraternity, as they were called in my school


Exactly.  A fraternity with female members.  Not one with both male and female members.  That's what subby asked about.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They just wanted in so they could get that top-shelf pussy.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: They just wanted in so they could get that top-shelf pussy.


No.  You get that in the Core.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Singer and Walker also claimed they were sexually assaulted at fraternity parties

Might be like climbing over that fence with the large warning sign telling you not to.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: TWX: From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?

Because on some (many?) campuses, fraternities tend to hold some of the more popular parties. And although they are not supposed to, it's one of the easier ways to get an alcohol drink as an underage student.  Also, the vibe of a frat party is sort of dependent on the house.  Some are more jock, some are more rich spoiled kids, others are sort of nerdy, and many are just a mix in-between. The chances of getting raped or asaulted is probably about the same as going to a club.  Just like going to a club, most women go in packs for safety, have a few drinks, dance, rebuff any advances and that's the evening.


Except people don't have private bedrooms at the club.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: SirEattonHogg: TWX: From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?

Because on some (many?) campuses, fraternities tend to hold some of the more popular parties. And although they are not supposed to, it's one of the easier ways to get an alcohol drink as an underage student.  Also, the vibe of a frat party is sort of dependent on the house.  Some are more jock, some are more rich spoiled kids, others are sort of nerdy, and many are just a mix in-between. The chances of getting raped or asaulted is probably about the same as going to a club.  Just like going to a club, most women go in packs for safety, have a few drinks, dance, rebuff any advances and that's the evening.

Except people don't have private bedrooms at the club.


You don't have to go into private bedrooms of anyone.  Most people who go to a frat party don't even know any of the members.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Umm, unless things changed greatly in the last 30 years on this front there have been co-ed fraternities for a while.

My ex was in Alpha Phi Omega: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Alpha_Ph​i_Omega

They don't maintain frat houses though.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: SirEattonHogg: TWX: From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?

Because on some (many?) campuses, fraternities tend to hold some of the more popular parties. And although they are not supposed to, it's one of the easier ways to get an alcohol drink as an underage student.  Also, the vibe of a frat party is sort of dependent on the house.  Some are more jock, some are more rich spoiled kids, others are sort of nerdy, and many are just a mix in-between. The chances of getting raped or asaulted is probably about the same as going to a club.  Just like going to a club, most women go in packs for safety, have a few drinks, dance, rebuff any advances and that's the evening.

Except people don't have private bedrooms at the club.


Depends on the club. Some athletic clubs rented rooms.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ironic.  The type of people who love their safe-spaces and extol the virtues of safe spaces in which members can be themselves... really freaking hate it when men have a safe space of their own.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All of you Farkers are hating on a tradition you know nothing about, you all must have been pencil-necked pizza-faced geeks in the Chess Club, fraternity brothers get access to more top-shelf pussy than you could shake a stick at, and the relationships you make in the Brotherhood will last you a lifetime.

/oblig
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: From TFA: The judge allowed only one claim against Yale to continue forward toward trial: an allegation that school officials failed to act when informed by one of the plaintiffs that she and other women had been groped against their will at a fraternity party in 2016.

So I have a dumb question.  If fraternity parties are known for risks like various forms of sexual battery, why do women keep going to those parties?

And I guess furthermore, why was this bundled in with a fraternity-admissions lawsuit?  This seems like just about the exact opposite of admissions.


A lot of people operate under the assumption that "it can't happen to  them"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mononymous: That would be like a female Boy Scout.

/political correctness gone crazy...


Those exist. And have since long before the the recent decision. Check out boy scouts Venture crew.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Yellow Beard: Why would a woman want to join a fraternity?

Because she wants connections with the movers and shakers of the business world.

.

I don't know if being in a frat really gives that to you, but that's one reason men join them.


Mine certainly didn't. I think the most prestigious member of our chapter runs a pool installation and cleaning company.  Actually, it might be me. That's a sad thought.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why would young ladies WANT to be a member of a Fraternity?


Top shelf pussy?
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish I could have joined a sorority in college. Gonna get some convenience hook ups sooner or later
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can you imagine?

It's easy if you try.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: mononymous: That would be like a female Boy Scout.

/political correctness gone crazy...

Those exist. And have since long before the the recent decision. Check out boy scouts Venture crew.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Which one?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Way to contribute to Trump's reelection efforts, ladies.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Can you imagine?

It's easy if you try.


Speaking of people you shouldn't leave unaccompanied around a woman...
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report