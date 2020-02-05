 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Uh oh. That quarantined cruise ship has gone dry. Mutiny time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1442 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 2:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People complain about being on an extended vacation. Geez!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article Headline: 'It's a floating prison': Briton on quarantined coronavirus cruise liner

I mean... Yeah, that's kinda the point.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But why is the rum gone?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The food looks good. Luxury even.

If they have food, water, lights, and internet they'll be fine.

I'd add booze to that list but some people just turn into dangerous assholes when drunk.

Too bad weed isn't legal worldwide.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.
 
chappy62
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA

The vessel today left Yokohama Bay, where it was anchored yesterday, and returned to the open sea to collect seawater - which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This seems a bit odd.
 
batlock666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buserror: But why is the rum gone?


Stolen by pirates.

ALESTORM - Drink (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube f55CqLc6IR0


/ I'm getting a lot of mileage out of this video.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yet another reminder to never be a consensual hostage on a cruise ship.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TItanic taught me that if poor people can have this much fun in 3rd class....

galleries.collider.comView Full Size


Then anyone involved in a cruise ship quarantine today is probably having the time of their life.
/and they never felt this way before
//mixing chick flicks
///three because that's the rule.
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.


No only lousy, potentially dangerous.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.


Hopefully the medic has benzos in store for the worst cases.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

devine: FTFA

The vessel today left Yokohama Bay, where it was anchored yesterday, and returned to the open sea to collect seawater - which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This seems a bit odd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.

Hopefully the medic has benzos in store for the worst cases.


What does Jeff Bezos have to do with any of this?
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Churchill is often misquoted as saying  Navy Tradition is "Rum, buggery and the lash." So the rum is gone move on to the next two.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

devine: FTFA

The vessel today left Yokohama Bay, where it was anchored yesterday, and returned to the open sea to collect seawater - which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This seems a bit odd.


They can technically draw seawater wherever they want but they can't discharge the brine from their desalination plants until they're far enough from shore. So they'll run out, have a quick pee and then back to anchor.
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know a music cruise that officially looks the other way when you smuggle booze on board, but  I won't mention which one for fear it would end the fun.

/didn't believe it the first time
//it's work perfectly four times beyond that
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You ever drink straight mixer?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.


I enjoyed being untethered from my mainland responsibilities for a week, but if one actively desired to be miserable, they could make it happen on a cruise just as easily as around friends and family.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chappy62: [video-images.vice.com image 700x393]


From my one experience aboard a carnival cruise ship that looks down right gourmet.
 
gimlet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The smokers are going to mutiny.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no alcohol.


No Alcohol.


NO ALCOHOL.


NO ALCOHOL.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.


It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: devine: FTFA

The vessel today left Yokohama Bay, where it was anchored yesterday, and returned to the open sea to collect seawater - which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This seems a bit odd.

They can technically draw seawater wherever they want but they can't discharge the brine from their desalination plants until they're far enough from shore. So they'll run out, have a quick pee and then back to anchor.


They also can't dump raw sewage that close to shore
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coronavirus or not, cruise ships are floating prisons.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.

It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.


The only people I know who do these long cruises....  not the 2 day party boat going to Freeport in Grand Bahamas, are old folks with lots and lots of time on their hands.

I doubt this is the majority demographic on Fark.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.

It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.

The only people I know who do these long cruises....  not the 2 day party boat going to Freeport in Grand Bahamas, are old folks with lots and lots of time on their hands.

I doubt this is the majority demographic on Fark.


My parents love cruises and take them all the time... but they can afford good ones and not these 3000+ person floating malls. The last one they took was a Viking cruise with about 300 passengers. They're expensive but what the heck.. it's their money and time to spend.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.

No only lousy, potentially dangerous.


That's what the hand sanitizer is for.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, the scheduled afternoon activity, "Coughing on Paper Airplanes, Then Flinging Them From The Lido Deck," is cancelled?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: Churchill is often misquoted as saying  Navy Tradition is "Rum, buggery and the lash." So the rum is gone move on to the next two.


I'd say they're pretty much buggered already, so, break out the whips & scorpions, kids - it's time to wake up the limeys!
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

devine: The vessel today left Yokohama Bay, where it was anchored yesterday, and returned to the open sea to collect seawater - which can be converted for use in showers and drinking water.

This seems a bit odd.


Fresh water production on ships is generally by reverse osmosis - basically forcing seawater at immense pressure through a filter too fine for salt. The systems are incredibly sensitive to contaminants, so taking in sea water off a major port city is a Bad Idea.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Day 2: I've resorted to cannibalism.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.

No only lousy, potentially dangerous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Cheron: Churchill is often misquoted as saying  Navy Tradition is "Rum, buggery and the lash." So the rum is gone move on to the next two.

I'd say they're pretty much buggered already, so, break out the whips & scorpions, kids - it's time to wake up the limeys!


Did you see the pics of the terrible food they were being served!?  Chicken and rice.  Yogurt and toast, with eggs and other stuff?  Aren't they suffering enough?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.

It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.

The only people I know who do these long cruises....  not the 2 day party boat going to Freeport in Grand Bahamas, are old folks with lots and lots of time on their hands.

I doubt this is the majority demographic on Fark.


We're all getting older, so FarKruise excursions may well be in our future.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Gonzo317: Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.

No only lousy, potentially dangerous.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Shame it's not a Disney cruise - nothing like DTs in a water slide while a giant mouse watches over you...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Gonzo317: Resident Muslim: Would be lousy for alcoholics.
Especially as not by choice.

No only lousy, potentially dangerous.

That's what the hand sanitizer is for.


Tell that to the fully armed germaphobes trying to hoard it!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Riche: The food looks good. Luxury even.

If they have food, water, lights, and internet they'll be fine.

I'd add booze to that list but some people just turn into dangerous assholes when drunk.

Too bad weed isn't legal worldwide.


What always fails first are the toilets.

Then the killing begins.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: They also can't dump raw sewage that close to shore


Well, then they'd better get cooking!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: SirEattonHogg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.

It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.

The only people I know who do these long cruises....  not the 2 day party boat going to Freeport in Grand Bahamas, are old folks with lots and lots of time on their hands.

I doubt this is the majority demographic on Fark.

My parents love cruises and take them all the time... but they can afford good ones and not these 3000+ person floating malls. The last one they took was a Viking cruise with about 300 passengers. They're expensive but what the heck.. it's their money and time to spend.


So you already know all you get in the will is the attorney flipping you the bird on their behalf
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark you and your five different auto play videos, at the same farking time, that unpause themselves as soon as you scroll the pages.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: SirEattonHogg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Calypsocookie: I have never been given a good reason why people like cruises.

It's a mystery to me as well.

This quarantine business seems only slightly worse than an actual cruise.

The only people I know who do these long cruises....  not the 2 day party boat going to Freeport in Grand Bahamas, are old folks with lots and lots of time on their hands.

I doubt this is the majority demographic on Fark.

We're all getting older, so FarKruise excursions may well be in our future.


I agree.  See you either at the buffet or at the pool  on the Lido deck.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Going on a cruise like that makes me think of being trapped all day Black Friday at Walmart.

Being locked in your room might be appealing after a few days of a Princess cruise.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report