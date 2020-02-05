 Skip to content
(Forbes)   When it comes to Wuhan Coronavirus, who ya gonna trust, an artificial intelligence prognosis of 2.5 billion infected in 45 days...or your lying eyes?   (forbes.com) divider line
    Interesting, Infection, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Death, Mortality rate, Population, infected person, Mortality displacement, Neural network  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame me. I voted for President Madagascar.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Coronavirus Could Infect 2.5 Billion"

And I could win the lottery tomorrow.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT THE FLU IS WORSE!!!!

/just getting that out of the way.
 
Nastinka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an Eagles thread?
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" 2.5 billion infected in 45 days... "
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/"if you don't die from diabeetus first"
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AI: "Oh, that was not a prediction."

(sound effect of a small fleet of drones taking off as distant alarm bells begin to ring)
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but does it know the location of the remaining golden tickets?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the AI also predicted cats and dogs living together and mass hysteria.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was 28 days later. No, wait. That is a movie I haven't watched yet. No Spoilers.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikkurikun: " Coronavirus Could Infect 2.5 Billion"

And I could win the lottery tomorrow.


It's a problematic question.

If we accept as true that it has an asymptomatic infectious period of approximately 14 days, that's a major problem. People move. I just spent a week at Disney, with two commercial flights- how many people could I have infected in 7 days? If you infect a TSA agent, a Disney Cast Member or a flight attendant, how many people can they infect in 14 days? How many of those feel fine, and head home to wherever, all the while infecting others?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I'm sure the AI also predicted cats and dogs living together and mass hysteria.


The same AI predicted that Donald Trump would be the most belovèd President since Adolf Hitler. In 2014.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Models and projections have a use.  But are useless until you know how reality matches the models.

The machine learning generated model used what parameters?  What length of asymptomic infection, what lag time between infection and shedding of infectious virions, half life of virions in the environment how many virions needed to establish a new infection.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

Wuhan got you all in check.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.5 billion infected. So like Herpes?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I thought it was 28 days later. No, wait. That is a movie I haven't watched yet. No Spoilers.


I really don't want to spoil it for you, but, he fixes the cable.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this A.I. modelo made especial for the Wuhan Coronavirus???
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And kill 53 million?  That's better odds than winning Powerball!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: People move. I just spent a week at Disney, with two commercial flights- how many people could I have infected in 7 days?


That's kind of my worst case scenario. It gets rolling at WDW, asymptotically infecting people, who then go home and a week or so later, fall ill. Since very few are actually ill in the parks, nothing slows it down.

It's also why checking for fevers won't stop anything, by the time they have a fever they've been infectious for over a week.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that rate, it would be everyone in about 47 days.  So you're dead in less than two months.
 
Eirik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: bikkurikun: " Coronavirus Could Infect 2.5 Billion"

And I could win the lottery tomorrow.

It's a problematic question.

If we accept as true that it has an asymptomatic infectious period of approximately 14 days, that's a major problem. People move. I just spent a week at Disney, with two commercial flights- how many people could I have infected in 7 days? If you infect a TSA agent, a Disney Cast Member or a flight attendant, how many people can they infect in 14 days? How many of those feel fine, and head home to wherever, all the while infecting others?


Isn't that exactly the scenario of the first infected person in Baltimore in the movie "12 Monkeys"?  The TSA agent doesn't know what the vials are supposed to contain, so the terrorist allows him to open on to see that they are harmless.  It's implied that he's patient 0.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am Watson. You are totally boned. Resistance is futile."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I thought it was 28 days later. No, wait. That is a movie I haven't watched yet. No Spoilers.


Snape kills Han Solo.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: At that rate, it would be everyone in about 47 days.  So you're dead in less than two months.


And in six months, more people than have ever been alive are infected, with the death count of over 12 billion.... assuming the teen holds
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nastinka: Is this an Eagles thread?


Could have been.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: Rapmaster2000: At that rate, it would be everyone in about 47 days.  So you're dead in less than two months.

And in six months, more people than have ever been alive are infected, with the death count of over 12 billion.... assuming the teen holds


The trend holds. Wow. Autocorrect fail.
 
Eirik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sword and Shield: People move. I just spent a week at Disney, with two commercial flights- how many people could I have infected in 7 days?

That's kind of my worst case scenario. It gets rolling at WDW, asymptotically infecting people, who then go home and a week or so later, fall ill. Since very few are actually ill in the parks, nothing slows it down.

It's also why checking for fevers won't stop anything, by the time they have a fever they've been infectious for over a week.


The thing about checking for fevers now is that the idea of an infectious period before symptoms is still an open question.  Until you know for sure, you have to keep doing what you know.  If you stop the fever testing and later find out the symptom-less spread was false, then you'll feel so silly!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark extrapolation...

"The "back half of the chessboard" is a reference to the old story about the inventor of chess. As the story goes, when chess was presented to a great king, the king offered the inventor any reward that he wanted. The inventor asked that a single grain of rice be placed on the first square of the chessboard. Then two grains on the second square, four grains on the third, and so on. Doubling each time.
The king, baffled by such a small price for a wonderful game, immediately agreed, and ordered the treasurer to pay the agreed upon sum. A week later, the inventor went before the king and asked why he had not received his reward. The king, outraged that the treasurer had disobeyed him, immediately summoned him and demanded to know why the inventor had not been paid. The treasurer explained that the sum could not be paid - by the time you got even halfway through the chessboard, the amount of grain required was more than the entire kingdom possessed."
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Comes in, looks around*

Infected !=dead

Death toll is still 2.5%
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: At that rate, it would be everyone in about 47 days.  So you're dead in less than two months.


In that case I'll hold off on filing my taxes.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: but does it know the location of the remaining golden tickets?


That would be cheating.....
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: BUT THE FLU IS WORSE!!!!

/just getting that out of the way.


IHAVE A MASK AND AM THEREFORE SAFE*.

/does not have the skightest plan fir decontamination, storage, or plan to dispose of contaminated cartridges/have spare cartridges
//just wanted to get that out of the way
///Maine's scorecard: Flu: 10 dead, 2 schools shut down. Coronavirus: <sad trombone> 0
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Fark extrapolation...

"The "back half of the chessboard" is a reference to the old story about the inventor of chess. As the story goes, when chess was presented to a great king, the king offered the inventor any reward that he wanted. The inventor asked that a single grain of rice be placed on the first square of the chessboard. Then two grains on the second square, four grains on the third, and so on. Doubling each time.
The king, baffled by such a small price for a wonderful game, immediately agreed, and ordered the treasurer to pay the agreed upon sum. A week later, the inventor went before the king and asked why he had not received his reward. The king, outraged that the treasurer had disobeyed him, immediately summoned him and demanded to know why the inventor had not been paid. The treasurer explained that the sum could not be paid - by the time you got even halfway through the chessboard, the amount of grain required was more than the entire kingdom possessed."


I had my 4th grade teacher explain that to us this way.... Would you work for a penny day for a month if it was doubled everyday...... Most all the kids said no. Then he went on......01,.02,.04,.08,.16,.32,.etc...​.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: but does it know the location of the remaining golden tickets?


What would a computer do with a life time's supply of chocolate?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the sake of saving the environment and rolling back climate change we better hope so.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wu Han Flu, thanks for everything, Xi Jinping....
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: " Coronavirus Could Infect 2.5 Billion"

And I could win the lottery tomorrow.


Hey, I'll take hysteric overreaction to underreaction anytime
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: I thought it was 28 days later. No, wait. That is a movie I haven't watched yet. No Spoilers.

Snape kills Han Solo.


Yeah, but then Sulu and Eliot kill Snape and take his body to Fillory before his friends come back from Narnia.
 
Stibium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not even half a billion dead? I had my hopes up for nothing.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was reading a biography of Ibn Saud, the founder of Saudi Arabia, and his first wife was killed in the 1918 Flu Epidemic, which I thought was remarkable since they were living out in the desert and that was way before the era of worldwide travel.  But then I remembered the Hajj, which would be a great way to disperse something quickly throughout much of the world.  I believe that polio and some other diseases have been spread during the Hajj.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
20 Billion people by the end of the year.

If stacked, the corpses would cover all of Brazil and the Philippines 91 feet 8 inches deep!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good news, then! We've solved global warming, because we'll all be dead, and won't produce any more pollution.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: abhorrent1: BUT THE FLU IS WORSE!!!!

/just getting that out of the way.

IHAVE A MASK AND AM THEREFORE SAFE*.

/does not have the skightest plan fir decontamination, storage, or plan to dispose of contaminated cartridges/have spare cartridges
//just wanted to get that out of the way
///Maine's scorecard: Flu: 10 dead, 2 schools shut down. Coronavirus: <sad trombone> 0


Like I've said in other threads, maybe the coronavirus "overreaction" farkers like to complain about is the reason it's not worse than it is. Other than getting a flu shot, which doesn't guarantee you won't get it, no one really thinks about the flu or actively does anything about it. It's just there, a fact of life. They don't quarantine planes, boats, cities or whatever when people get the flu.

Maybe they should. If everyone treated the flu the same way they're treating the corona virus, maybe so many people wouldn't die. And maybe if everyone was treating the coronavirus like they do the flu, because it's no big deal, according to fark medical experts, it could be a million times worse than it is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I thought it was 28 days later. No, wait. That is a movie I haven't watched yet. No Spoilers.


He was dead the entire time. That's why only the boy ever talked to him.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: For the sake of saving the environment and rolling back climate change we better hope so.


Overpopulation: Too many of you, just enough of me.

/Funny how all the advocates of mass death as a "solution" never volunteer.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: swamp_of_dumb: abhorrent1: BUT THE FLU IS WORSE!!!!

/just getting that out of the way.

IHAVE A MASK AND AM THEREFORE SAFE*.

/does not have the skightest plan fir decontamination, storage, or plan to dispose of contaminated cartridges/have spare cartridges
//just wanted to get that out of the way
///Maine's scorecard: Flu: 10 dead, 2 schools shut down. Coronavirus: <sad trombone> 0

Like I've said in other threads, maybe the coronavirus "overreaction" farkers like to complain about is the reason it's not worse than it is. Other than getting a flu shot, which doesn't guarantee you won't get it, no one really thinks about the flu or actively does anything about it. It's just there, a fact of life. They don't quarantine planes, boats, cities or whatever when people get the flu.

Maybe they should. If everyone treated the flu the same way they're treating the corona virus, maybe so many people wouldn't die. And maybe if everyone was treating the coronavirus like they do the flu, because it's no big deal, according to fark medical experts, it could be a million times worse than it is.


It's sort of a no win for PR. If you take cautions people think are extreme, such as multi city quarantines, one of two things happens. It gets out anyway and you're blamed for not doing enough, or it doesn't get out and become a pandemic. Since we don't know the exact parameters by which this is spreading it makes sense to be take more precautions rather than fewer, but people's response is seemingly actually more negative if those precautions are successful. Basically if it gets out, you're blamed for letting it out, but if you stop the spread you won't get praised for that because as far as people can perceive it wasn't a threat to begin with. The human mind is kind of weird that way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Rapmaster2000: At that rate, it would be everyone in about 47 days.  So you're dead in less than two months.

And in six months, more people than have ever been alive are infected, with the death count of over 12 billion.... assuming the teen holds


Pervert.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: If we accept as true that it has an asymptomatic infectious period of approximately 14 days, that's a major problem.


Here's the thing:

This transmits like the flue-droplet method. It's not as contagious as measels.

Which means if you're asymptomatic, while you CAN technically spread it, you're not coughing or sneezing (since those are, you know. Symptoms.)

Which means the only way you're ACTUALLY spreading it in that time is via not washing your hands, touching a surface, someone else touching that surface, then touching a mucous membrane without washing THEIR hands. It doesn't farking teleport from your body into someone else. The virus still has to GET THERE.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also I'm not going to lie I would be rather impressed if A THIRD OF THE HUMAN POPULATION was infected within *a month and a half*.
 
