(BBC)   UK MP Criticised by keyboard warriors for dressing inappropriately during Commons appearance. The crime? Daring to bare a shoulder, the harlot. Tag is for her twitter response   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Prime minister, Twitter, United Kingdom, House of Lords, Dr Hannah Barham-Brown, Labour MP, Tracy Brabin  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of misogynists out there.  Half of them don't even realize how much they hate women.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the MP the old lady in the article? Maybe you could call ageism, but no misogyny. Unless they just don't like to see the skin of old women, but old men are ok.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because the place just got through dismantling the United Kingdom for the benefit of a few rich people doesn't mean Parliament doesn't have standards anymore.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there a clubs in London where women will bare both shoulders. Truly a den of perversion.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I love this guy...! hehe
 
EL EM
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She represents Batley and Spen. That's cool.
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What's a slapper?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In Parliament, men show up in a suit and tie. If you walked in wearing something like this, you would expect to be heckled too:
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


/What's acceptable for an evening soiree is not always acceptable for the office
//Not misogynist
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well it's actually not a bad shoulder. I dont see the problem.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moroning: What's a slapper?


It's a slag but different.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lady better watch it, this guy looks dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Moroning: What's a slapper?

It's a slag but different.


I assume it has something to do with uncontrolled boobies.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Scallywag
A muppet
A knave
harlot
Shireling
A roundabout dollymonger
Cobblestone barmy arse
Propper bugger bag
Full monty gobsmacker
A rumpy pumpy monkey dunky
A Frenchman
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: In Parliament, men show up in a suit and tie. If you walked in wearing something like this, you would expect to be heckled too:
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240]

/What's acceptable for an evening soiree is not always acceptable for the office
//Not misogynist


False equivalence is false.

The outfit you posted would be commented upon in an evening wear context as well.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: In Parliament, men show up in a suit and tie. If you walked in wearing something like this, you would expect to be heckled too:
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240]

/What's acceptable for an evening soiree is not always acceptable for the office
//Not misogynist


Even is someone wore that to parliament, what does it matter? Really? Who is harmed?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If shes competent, why cant she wear whatever she wants?  Does a piece of clothing make her more intelligent or capable?  I don't think she is the problem here...

/obvious is obvious
 
killershark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image image 598x920]


Yeah, but she's black so that was totally OK.
/s

But you know the people who complain that a woman shouldn't expose a shoulder are the same who have no problem with that idiot Gym Jordan on the House floor without a jacket and tie. And that looks more unprofessional than this MP and her one shoulder exposed.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: False equivalence is false.

The outfit you posted would be commented upon in an evening wear context as well.


Only if you're a racist.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
50-50 odds that her marketing team are behind the accounts criticizing her.
Otherwise if you are in politics and going to respond to every tweet making fun of you, you'd better go home because you have nothing better to do.

/I didn't even reach office and someone made a caricature of me (my campaign)
//wished I kept a copy
///I might have tweeted it, so it might be in my account...from about a decade ago. Man, time flies.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really need to start working "just been banged over a wheelie bin" into my daily vocabulary.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wonder if the keyboard warriors were divided by party affiliation?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: If shes competent, why cant she wear whatever she wants?  Does a piece of clothing make her more intelligent or capable?  I don't think she is the problem here...

/obvious is obvious


Same reason your place of work has some kind of dress code
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Lady better watch it, this guy looks dangerous.

[Fark user image image 480x720]


He has studied the blade.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No reason for outrage since she had been to a music event earlier in the day and hadn't been expecting to need to make that statement. I personally don't care how anybody dresses but there seems to be a fanatic obsession with dressing conservatively at official functions. It's business attire or death by tweeting.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: In Parliament, men show up in a suit and tie. If you walked in wearing something like this, you would expect to be heckled too:
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240]

/What's acceptable for an evening soiree is not always acceptable for the office
//Not misogynist


First of all, Elliott's formal, "Beijing Bikini" is not acceptable anywhere, let alone at one of the biggest events of his young life.

Second of all...

FTFA: "Ms Brabin said she had been to a music event earlier in the day and was not expecting to be called to the dispatch box."
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It is an odd fashion choice for the setting
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks out of balance and slovenly

unlike Michelle who looks pretty good
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image 598x920]


Sorry, that is a nice dress.  Tasteful.   Many companies wouldn't bat an eye.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not.

I'm not slut shaming or anything like that. That is one ugly dress.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zepillin: It is an odd fashion choice for the setting


It wasn't chosen for the setting.
 
Lady J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image image 598x920]


Indeed. Dickheadedness knows no boundaries.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: ThatsUnfortunate: If shes competent, why cant she wear whatever she wants?  Does a piece of clothing make her more intelligent or capable?  I don't think she is the problem here...

/obvious is obvious

Same reason your place of work has some kind of dress code


Well, I work for myself, so that argument doesnt hold.  But please, continue..
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
who give a shiat, it goes both ways


media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

physt: Even is someone wore that to parliament, what does it matter? Really? Who is harmed?


You could also show up naked and be effective. Who's to judge, right?

/It's called "social norms"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: ThatsUnfortunate: If shes competent, why cant she wear whatever she wants?  Does a piece of clothing make her more intelligent or capable?  I don't think she is the problem here...

/obvious is obvious

Same reason your place of work has some kind of dress code


Because it's illegal to be naked in public?
 
CaptainOrangeCat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, when the "cold shoulder" style came out I thought it looked really cute.  I mean, I really liked it.  Not once did I look at it and think that it was in any way inappropriate.  Then I started hearing about schools banning it and how it was no appropriate in an office setting, and I'm one of those people who actually think about these sorts of things (like what is appropriate to wear to the office, to the symphony, to a wedding, etc.) and I still can't see what is wrong with cold shoulder attire in any sort of setting.  What's wrong with women's shoulders?   If it matters, I am both female and 50, so my thoughts on fashion tend to be somewhat conservative in most settings that aren't pool side in Jamaica.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image 598x920]

Sorry, that is a nice dress.  Tasteful.   Many companies wouldn't bat an eye.

[Fark user image 465x841]

This is not.

I'm not slut shaming or anything like that. That is one ugly dress.


Seconded. It looks like it's falling off.  There are garments that expose the shoulder(s) without looking like you just rolled out of bed after shagging a chav.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dat armpit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CaptainOrangeCat: So, when the "cold shoulder" style came out I thought it looked really cute.  I mean, I really liked it.  Not once did I look at it and think that it was in any way inappropriate.  Then I started hearing about schools banning it and how it was no appropriate in an office setting, and I'm one of those people who actually think about these sorts of things (like what is appropriate to wear to the office, to the symphony, to a wedding, etc.) and I still can't see what is wrong with cold shoulder attire in any sort of setting.  What's wrong with women's shoulders?   If it matters, I am both female and 50, so my thoughts on fashion tend to be somewhat conservative in most settings that aren't pool side in Jamaica.


So do you consider it ok for a man to wear a sleeveless shirt in a business meeting or to a symphony?  If so then there is no discrepancy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems rather conservative for Parliament...
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image 598x920]


This sounds a lot like yesterday when I read about Ben Shapiro (whoever that is) whining about Pelosi wearing white.  So what is it with men ranting on about what women of politics or other power wear?

I could joke and say it's envy that women have more choices for attire than men, but I know that's not really it.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ms Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong in Coronation Street for three years in the 1990s, said she tried not to take the comments too seriously, especially as they were likely from "keyboard warriors sat in their mum's back bedroom eating Pot Noodles and having a pop at people they don't know anything about".

TIL, "Pot Noodles" is the British equivalent of cheetos and "back bedroom" the equivalent of "basement".
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Seems rather conservative for Parliament...
[media1.fdncms.com image 752x470]


Time to tear the roof off the sucka!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Catherinde Dorion, Quebec MPP
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

That is how you do it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am waiting for them to show up in the House of Commons or the House of Representavies wearing a dressing gown, slippers and with hair curlers in their hair. You know, like the House of Lords or the Senate.

/ I'm going to a posh Nobby soirée this evening. I have to prepare now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: ms_lara_croft: Gee, the bare shoulder outrage sure sounds familiar.

[Fark user image 598x920]

Sorry, that is a nice dress.  Tasteful.   Many companies wouldn't bat an eye.

[Fark user image 465x841]

This is not.

I'm not slut shaming or anything like that. That is one ugly dress.


It's also a terrible picture.  Lighting, angle, and hair are all terrible.
 
