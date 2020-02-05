 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   New Jersey man attempts to drive with a locked steering wheel. Right into a tree   (nj.com) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Club on a 97 Bonneville? I bet this guy still carries a condom in his wallet, just in case.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, looks like his attempt was successful.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hope he doesn't have another car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The trick when that happens is to crawl out on the hood and turn the car manually.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: A Club on a Is it 1997 already? Bonneville? I bet this guy still carries a condom in his wallet, just in case.


FTFY
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh, just pretend I didn't forget the first question mark.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's so retro!

And, judging by this pic, it doesn't look like the club on his wheel would have prevented it from turning.  Maybe it's a funny angle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
