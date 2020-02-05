 Skip to content
States are starting to prohibit a practice that unbelievably is legal: allowing medical students to practice pelvic exams on women when they are under anesthesia
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachable moments. Teachable moments for everyone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about when theyre drunk?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's this story/thread again.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can still report if they are virgins though, right?
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can the students do pelvic exams when they are unconscious?
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat! That's the reason I went into med school to begin with!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me: "I'm not a gynecologist, but I'll take a look at it"
Them: "Sir, this is an Arby's"
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Oh, it's this story/thread again.


I think this BS is worth a repeat.  YMMV.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Me: "I'm not a gynecologist, but I'll take a look at it"
Them: "Sir, this is an Arby's"


Yes ma'am, I can tell this is an Arby's

[Arby'sSandwichPicThatModsWillDelete.j​og]
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it. Medical students usually can't examine much of anything while they're under anesthesia.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuck
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats how I get mines.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on people, they are just playing doctor!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's wrong with this, I mean, hey free pelvic exam!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: What about when theyre drunk?



The medical students, the women, or the pelvis?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1000Monkeys: Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?


I guess it's kind of educational?

/Not trying to defend it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax everyone. It is just designed to prevent women that are "under anesthesia".
Business as usual for us Doula Gynecologists.

/ no restrictions on waiters, UPS drivers.
// it doesn't prevent normal loss of consciouses.
/// whew!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: dothemath: What about when theyre drunk?


The medical students, the women, or the pelvis?


That reminds me of this one time at band camp...
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is kind of gross now that I think about it; 3 or 6 students gettin' all up in that snizz....
Fark user imageView Full Size

/look at their faces now...
//"oh yeah, I'm gonna get some of THAT!"
///hehe
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If gender is nothing more than a false societal construct, who cares who goes poking around wherever?
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Interested...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go to a dentist that shares an office with a proctologist
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If gender is nothing more than a false societal construct, who cares who goes poking around wherever?


User avatar checks out.
 
OldJames
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Yoleus: How can the students do pelvic exams when they are unconscious?


They could just be on a little of the gas, but not quite knocked out
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?


I am sure some people would try to connect the dots between the two but is it truly sexual assault when there are no sexual intentions.
The problem is everybody has a different prospective of sexual intention.

Unethical yes as the person did not consent to the procedure and is being billed for it.
 
Magnus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"In the early 2000s, two small-scale studies found that it was a common practice for medical students to perform pelvic exams when a patient was under anesthesia."

It was a common practice...so, it's been going on for years by the time of the FTC hearing..and that's when the major medical associations took notice and was shocked, I say shocked, that this was going on?  Did the ACOG and AMA skip medical school the day they taught pelvic exams?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?


Because, doctors.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?


I've had a few pelvic exams under anesthesia, for fertility issues.  In the stacks of forms to sign there is one asking if I'll allow students to practice.  I always allow it, not like my lady parts are working correctly anyhow.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Getting a free pelvic exam with every surgery? Seems like a win win.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yoleus: How can the students do pelvic exams when they are unconscious?


I'm usually drunk when I do them but definitely not passed out.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am sure some people would try to connect the dots between the two but is it truly sexual assault when there are no sexual intentions.


YES

Straight up rape is often psychologically more about power than the assailant getting their rocks off.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This happened to me once. I was put under for some routine surgery. I guess the anesthesia wore off early because I woke up during the unrelated rectal exam.

I mean I get it, the students need to learn some how, but what really bugged me was the doctor had both of his hands on my shoulders.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The medical profession in general suffers with a lot of practitioners who feel that patients having opinions about their own bodies is an impediment to getting the job done.
 
Magnus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"we recommend that the Committee rely upon medical societies to establish evidence-based, well vetted standards for obtaining consent." Yale Medical School - 2019

The Federal Trade Commission held a hearing on pelvic exams under anesthesia in 2003, at which Wilson testified. But since then the issue has not gotten much traction on the federal level. Major medical associations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association took notice, however, and condemned the practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am sure some people would try to connect the dots between the two but is it truly sexual assault when there are no sexual intentions.

YES

Straight up rape is often psychologically more about power than the assailant getting their rocks off.


This isn't about power either, this is preforming a medical exam, nobody is getting rocks off.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But what if she's rich, and that's where we suspect she keeps money?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worked in a hospital as an undergrad and most doctors I met were all business.  Heck, I showed up to a clinic to get my bladder scoped, which involves running a too-large camera snake up your penis, and the whole team was female.  No i wasn't put under.  Yes, we had some laughs.  No, they wont return my calls ...
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is why you read all those disclosure forms you sign before the surgery.  Most people don't know what they are consenting to.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Worked in a hospital as an undergrad and most doctors I met were all business.  Heck, I showed up to a clinic to get my bladder scoped, which involves running a too-large camera snake up your penis, and the whole team was female.  No i wasn't put under.  Yes, we had some laughs.  No, they wont return my calls ...


This brings back painful memories..... no laughs were had
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Four years ago, I had my gall bladder removed, and before they wheeled me into the operating room, I looked each nurse present in the face, including the anesthesiologist, and told them under no circumstances would I allow a pelvic exam to be performed while I was unconscious. I didn't care if there were interns/students there who needed to learn. I wouldn't consent to have it done even if I was conscious, but I sure as hell wasn't going to consent to have it done while I wasn't.

It blows my mind that this is legal in many states. You're sticking something inside a woman's vagina while she's unconscious and unable to consent to it. At a frat house, that's rape. In the hospital, it's just a pelvic exam? That makes absolutely ZERO sense to me.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nom, Nom,Nom...

Finger licking good
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: It blows my mind that this is legal in many states. You're sticking something inside a woman's vagina while she's unconscious and unable to consent to it. At a frat house, that's rape. In the hospital, it's just a pelvic exam? That makes absolutely ZERO sense to me.


What if they examined your throat?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am sure some people would try to connect the dots between the two but is it truly sexual assault when there are no sexual intentions.

YES

Straight up rape is often psychologically more about power than the assailant getting their rocks off.

This isn't about power either, this is preforming a medical exam, nobody is getting rocks off.


The intentions don't matter.

Without REAL informed consent it's assault. When it involves sexual organs or genitals it's sexual assault.
 
v2micca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, the bigger issue is that apparently we are going to have to legislate down to the last detail every action a doctor and the medical staff are allowed to perform on a patient while they are under anesthesia and had not given prior consent.  You would think that the law would accept as common sense that, hey this patient is getting pins in her leg, doctors, you don't get to play with her hoo ha while she's under.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magnus: "In the early 2000s, two small-scale studies found that it was a common practice for medical students to perform pelvic exams when a patient was under anesthesia."

It was a common practice...so, it's been going on for years by the time of the FTC hearing..and that's when the major medical associations took notice and was shocked, I say shocked, that this was going on?  Did the ACOG and AMA skip medical school the day they taught pelvic exams?


Quoting myself from an old thread...

2dogsrunning: This is rape. And there is apparently no advocate for the patient in the room. Lord


Yes, and there isn't.

I'm a doc.

I knew one doc who routinely would do this- a regional OB, guy who seemed to think he was bulletproof. I was observing, and wasn't a part of it since I was on a different team (I was on plastic surgery- the patient was there for a reconstruction after a really traumatic labor), but he had every single student in the room do a bimanual pelvic examination while she was under. Creeped me out, but as a buck third-year med student (in other words with absolutely zero power and influence) all I could do was sit and wait.

I'd wager this is actually a lot more common than people want to believe, because the culture that spawned it is also a culture that makes speaking against it impossible.

Consider my position as a third-year med student.

I inquired as to the legitimacy of this with my attending (the chief of plastic surgery), phrasing it as something I'd never seen before and didn't understand. I was brusquely told not to concern myself with it, that this sort of thing was normal, and that there was no way around it. The fear of repercussions if you take it any further is a problem.

Endquote.

I didn't perform the exam, by the way. All the exams I've done have been conscious and fully consented to at the time they were performed.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am sure some people would try to connect the dots between the two but is it truly sexual assault when there are no sexual intentions.

YES

Straight up rape is often psychologically more about power than the assailant getting their rocks off.

This isn't about power either, this is performing a medical exam, nobody is getting rocks off.


That's not the point. Great, so the doctor or intern with their fingers in your cooter doesn't have an erection at that moment. What does that have to do with anything? You're being digitally penetrated by someone while you're unconscious and non-consenting. The motivation of the person doing the penetrating is immaterial. Would you be okay with a doctor sticking their fingers in your asshole while you're unconscious, particularly if you didn't consent ahead of time to it happening? I sincerely doubt it. Just because the doctor wasn't doing it to sexually gratify themselves doesn't make it okay.

You needed someone to explain this to you?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

1000Monkeys: Isn't a pelvic exam without consent just sexual assault? Why is it considered legal?


Sexual assault laws give wide leniency to medical treatment.
 
UCM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok if the surgery is nowhere near the vagina, I agree that is shady. But the article talks about pelvic exams during a gynecological surgery.... I mean, it seems like it'd be pretty difficult to be doing a surgery...in or near the vagina, without first examining the area.

I get it though, it's another outrage story like the Amtrak story where all the wheelchair gooers in Illinois want to ride the train on the same day and same time. Amtrak offers a solution to the problem, but it's expensive . The articles all say "AMTRAK CHARGING 25K A TICKET FOR DISABLED PEOPLE!!!111"  completely ignoring the fact that it's nearly an impossible request and any reasonable person would see why.

But sure, pass a law requiring them to state on the surgical consent form that while they are doing surgery on or near your vagina, they might look at it or touch it. Maybe they'll decide they don't want the surgery?
 
