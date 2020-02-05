 Skip to content
(The Sun)   If you've a plane in Constantinople, half of it will be waiting in Istanbul (possible nsfw content on page)
13
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
but where did they barry manilowe?
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
an hero!
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...now arriving at gates 14, 15 and 16.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why'd they change it?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, they had at least two new exits to escape out of ....
 
jdlenke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: [Fark user image 695x359]


HEY!!! That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the Greeks have retaken part of the city?  That's great news!
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brap: [Fark user image 695x359]


Fly? Yes.
Land? No.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Per the video, it broke into three peices.

Yes, I spelled it that way for a reason.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline is kinda Byzantine there, subby
 
yms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

medius: but where did they barry manilowe?


Bermuda Triangle.
 
