(Guardian)   If you won a million on the lottery would you splurge on a) a new house, b) a new car, c) luxury holidays or d) a new pair of knees?   (theguardian.com) divider line
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an excessively English looking couple.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would put half in low-risk mutual funds and take the other half to my friend Asadullah, who works in securities...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


Depends on how many Go Go Gadget options you buy.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


Well, it looks like we've found the socialist!
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


They used to only cost a shrubbery.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whose knees?  The bee's?  If so, then absolutely.  Never pass up an opportunity for the bee's knees.

Otherwise, the answer should always be two chicks at the same time, man.
 
tmyk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I would put half in low-risk mutual funds and take the other half to my friend Asadullah, who works in securities...


You're missing the point of the exercise...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Knees or a new house are tempting, but I could live on a million for the rest of my natural life. And then screw the Old Age pension for the next 40 years after that.

That is my bucket list. I want to be a burden on Society because the bastids deserve that and worse.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That would pay for a couple of band-aids and a spot of Neosporin at the local ER.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are new knees not covered under the NHS?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd hire people to carry me around. I'm a job creator.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I would put half in low-risk mutual funds and take the other half to my friend Asadullah, who works in securities...


People like you are the dispair of Trumpers and journalists alike. Nice screen name. I can vouch for it being good French.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'd hire people to carry me around. I'm a job creator.


Sedan or fireman's carry?
 
MTWFS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


They don't usually, depending on which hospital one uses.  Personal experience (wife) was about $100K per pair before insurance "adjustments."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go with the Sedan chair, man. A four-door is way more comfortable than a two-piston jobbie.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pay off my mortgage, invest the rest, and forget I ever won anything. Nobody else will ever know.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would think if I had a million bucks I could buy myself out of any situation where I'd find myself on my knees.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd pay off my debt and pursue my lifelong dream of starting a cult.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After taxes, paying off my student loans and various other debts I might have enough left to buy LucklessWifeder a portable electric wheelchair and a ramp for our apartment.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
$100k deductible for you. A million clear for each of  the private insurance company(ies) and the HMO(s).

US private health system.

If you do it on the public tab, it's $10,000, mostly to the surgeon and the hospital for costs and fees.

You have to shop around, even in Canada or countries with good public health care/private health care systems, like France and German and Belgium and the Netherlands and Ireland and ....
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Move to a big enough house, make some conservative investments.  And buy a pair of knees to put over the mantle.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd buy all the girls on my block a color t.v. and a bottle of French perfume.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pay off my mortgage, invest the rest, and forget I ever won anything. Nobody else will ever know.


Mother, is that you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The coworker who had his knees done said that that knee replacement was all that surgeon did all day.  Basically saw the God given knees out, slip in some metal hinges and wood screws.  Not even neat.  My shop teacher would have thrown a fit at the way that doc drove those screws in.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd pay off my house (wouldn't buy a new one), and put the rest in long-term saving.  Probably retire about 10-20 years earlier.

/I'm pretty boring.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Harry Freakstorm: I'd hire people to carry me around. I'm a job creator.

Sedan or fireman's carry?


Yoda carry?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What about shins?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Harry Freakstorm: I'd hire people to carry me around. I'm a job creator.

Sedan or fireman's carry?


Sedan for the jogging trail.  Firemans carry for the line at Hardee's.  Can't really get in to the place with a sedan chair - unfair.  And taking a sedan chair through the drive up? I'd lose a guy to car exhaust.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Barenaked Ladies - 'If I Had a Million Dollars' (Live at WE Day Vancouver 2010)
Youtube UTK57dJc_pU
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tmyk: Petit_Merdeux: I would put half in low-risk mutual funds and take the other half to my friend Asadullah, who works in securities...

You're missing the point of the exercise...


If they had excercised maybe they wouldn't have needed new knees.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


I would think knee replacement would be covered by the NHS.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well if your knees are too sharp I can see wanting to get them replaced.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sir_Spanksalot: brantgoose: Harry Freakstorm: I'd hire people to carry me around. I'm a job creator.

Sedan or fireman's carry?

Yoda carry?


Just call us Master Blaster. We run Bartertown. Which I would also buy.  And I'd be real nice to Tina Turner.  Offer to Brasso that dress if you know what I mean.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To hell with the new knees...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For reals? Don't pay off student loans, ditch (small) credit card debt, move to Mexico or some other cheap place, and never come back.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But more seriously, it's an interesting question.  So I make a little under $14k a year and that's enough on top of my wife's salary that we're not suffering.  That's a return of 3% on $500k.  I figure that means I can put half on it into new capital like a house we'd spend less to maintain.  That also drops our monthly mortgage.

The biggest effect is to greatly reduce my stress.  All this to say that money could absolutely buy me happiness.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A happy fark story, yay.
Good on them.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


But these are the bees knees.
 
shizbgby_v2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paying off my car
Paying off student loans and other debts
Moving to a nice apartment with Washer/Dryer and a dishwasher
Put 200k into a retirement fund
Plan a nice overseas vacation for myself

After US Federal and State taxes this will be all but used up with the above list, but being debt free means my paltry ~50k/year salary will only be used for bills and the random expense/impulse purchase. My knee and ankle have been killing me because fat and I am working to lose weight.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Am I the only one who thinks knees really shouldn't cost a million dollars.


Now, granted, an elbow and a knee should cost an arm and a leg.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My shop teacher would have thrown a fit at the way that doc drove those screws in.


Your shop teacher has a lot of experience performing carpentry on trees that are still alive?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Teeth.

Seriously. Mine are falling out/breaking off at an alarming rate.

Brushing and flossing doesn't do anything.
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The priorities on the extended 'Suddenly More Money Than God' bucket list changes as you age; currently mine would be something like:

Physical Therapy and drugs so anything above a 4 on the pain-o-meter - eg pieces parts that have ached 24/7 the last few decades - either they feel better or the drugs are good enough that you don't care anymore. 

Replace or repair pieces parts thst do not respond to PT/drugs... 

Share money with friends you like.
Share money with relatives you pretend to like.

Make the world a better place....  This used to be higher on the list but keeps moving down.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Brits here to answer why the NHS wouldn't cover replacement knees? Why should one need a financial windfall to cover it? Isn't that the whole point of universal healthcare?
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pay off house and buy a less troublesome one.  Invest the remainder in the same mixture of bonds and mutual funds I'm currently investing in.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The knees.

Well, maybe. If there was a beautiful woman attached to them.

Mind you, they cant be too sharp.
 
