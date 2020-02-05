 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   New Vegas 'sex doll experience' shop, where eager customers can 'try' before they buy, forced to deny it's a 'robo brothel' even though it's run like a brothel   (the-sun.com) divider line
    Prostitution, Sex doll, kind sex doll shop, Sex industry, Nevada, Dolls, private studio  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they at least hose them off between clients?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human beings are always finding new ways to fu€k themselves
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a New Vegas 'sex doll experience' shop might look like.

/That was too easy.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, everyone knew there's be Fallout ...

/ I had to folks, you know that.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there would be*

/ Caffeine brain.
 
HairyTwatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one goes and spends the $150, does that apply towards the purchase of a doll?  Asking for a friend.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: [Fark user image 500x375]
What a New Vegas 'sex doll experience' shop might look like.

/That was too easy.


Drat, well played.

/ Damn you Mr. House!
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dating is 'try before you buy'
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatcha doin' with that bottle brush, bro?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sex worker, Roxanne Price criticised the development, calling it a "slap in the face".
She said in an interview with AVN: "I love my job as a Vegas-area legal prostitute.

Someone doesn't like competition.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?


Nope, they just advise clients to use the "cheap pizza" approach - avoid the crust.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT'S BECAUSE ITS NOT A BROTHEL!

even if the damn things talked and moved it STILL wouldn't be a brothel.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoboBrothel? I'd buy that for a dollar!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do they at least hose them off

out between clients?


FTFY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?


Hell no. That's how you save money on lube.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a place where men can go and masturbate in private.

Masturbating in private is in no way illegal, nor should it be.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of you won't remember, but there used to be placed where you could watch porn and self service in little booths. Same thing.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I think there is now a job worse than being the jizz mopper at a peep show. That would be the poor bastard that has to clean those dolls.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Interesting loophole.
Let's see if the law fills it in.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why does it somehow seem more icky for men to use the same doll than it does for men to use the same human.
?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Riche: This is a place where men can go and masturbate in private.

Masturbating in private is in no way illegal, nor should it be.


Women are just angry that us men took the concept of the dildo and made it better
 
ace in your face
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So what they are saying, effectively, is it is legal for a man to pay for sex, but not legal for an actual real live woman to sell it. The sin is all on her.

fark the Patriarchy.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: And sex worker, Roxanne Price criticised the development, calling it a "slap in the face".
She said in an interview with AVN: "I love my job as a Vegas-area legal prostitute.

Someone doesn't like competition.


If a doll is competition, you should rethink your career choices
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From their catalog:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Out of private home with no license which means no health regulation or inspection.  Hard pass - in any situation.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ace in your face: So what they are saying, effectively, is it is legal for a man to pay for sex, but not legal for an actual real live woman to sell it. The sin is all on her.

fark the Patriarchy.


misplaced outrage, the woman can sell the sex outside of Vegas as per municipal bylaw. This place let's guys masturbate with dolls that are not human. Ergo no sex
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They tried to open one of these in Houston.
 
mulletor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I think there is now a job worse than being the jizz mopper at a peep show. That would be the poor bastard that has to clean those dolls.


You know how much money the average jizz mopper makes per hour?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: ace in your face: So what they are saying, effectively, is it is legal for a man to pay for sex, but not legal for an actual real live woman to sell it. The sin is all on her.

fark the Patriarchy.

misplaced outrage, the woman can sell the sex outside of Vegas as per municipal bylaw. This place let's guys masturbate with dolls that are not human. Ergo no sex


It allows legal sexual release to be sold, just not sold by a human woman. It's sexist. I'm not some huge pro se work person, but a woman should have the right to sell her body in any county if she so chooses.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Representative of the unwashed masses: ace in your face: So what they are saying, effectively, is it is legal for a man to pay for sex, but not legal for an actual real live woman to sell it. The sin is all on her.

fark the Patriarchy.

misplaced outrage, the woman can sell the sex outside of Vegas as per municipal bylaw. This place let's guys masturbate with dolls that are not human. Ergo no sex

It allows legal sexual release to be sold, just not sold by a human woman. It's sexist. I'm not some huge pro se work person, but a woman should have the right to sell her body in any county if she so chooses.


I assume they have sex shops that sell dildos in Vegas. Aren't they fundamentally the same thing? The doll just has a more comprehensive option package.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think the biggest problem is they tried to call it the pump and dump.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mulletor: Yellow Beard: I think there is now a job worse than being the jizz mopper at a peep show. That would be the poor bastard that has to clean those dolls.

You know how much money the average jizz mopper makes per hour?


No. How much do they pay you to mop jizz?
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ace in your face: It's sexist. I'm not some huge pro se work person, but a woman should have the right to sell her body in any county if she so chooses.


Sexist! Men should be able to sell their bodies as well.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HairyTwatter: If one goes and spends the $150, does that apply towards the purchase of a doll?  Asking for a friend.


Realdoll allows you to buy the just the hips and then get a discount a full doll

I doubt it applys if you just check the oil with your dipstick
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?


I sure hope so but could not pay me enough to do that job.  Probably something you would not list on your future resume either.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?

I sure hope so but could not pay me enough to do that job.  Probably something you would not list on your future resume either.


You're cute to think a person who would have that job has a need for a resume'.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Probably something you would not list on your future resume either.


Nah, just translate it to "resumeSpeak"

"Sanitary Solutions Engineer at RealRobots
-Developed and Implemented new cleaning standards that increased client retention by 279%, leading to a 187% increase in profit.  "
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The U.S.Sun?

Um, we have enough questionable journalism here already. Let's not have the questionable journalism from across the pond coming over to add to it, thanks.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: ace in your face: Representative of the unwashed masses: ace in your face: So what they are saying, effectively, is it is legal for a man to pay for sex, but not legal for an actual real live woman to sell it. The sin is all on her.

fark the Patriarchy.

misplaced outrage, the woman can sell the sex outside of Vegas as per municipal bylaw. This place let's guys masturbate with dolls that are not human. Ergo no sex

It allows legal sexual release to be sold, just not sold by a human woman. It's sexist. I'm not some huge pro se work person, but a woman should have the right to sell her body in any county if she so chooses.

I assume they have sex shops that sell dildos in Vegas. Aren't they fundamentally the same thing? The doll just has a more comprehensive option package.


Do people fark the dildos in the store? Then no.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OwnTheRide: ace in your face: It's sexist. I'm not some huge pro se work person, but a woman should have the right to sell her body in any county if she so chooses.

Sexist! Men should be able to sell their bodies as well.


By all means
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mmmm, demo models.
 
callmeox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I think there is now a job worse than being the jizz mopper at a peep show. That would be the poor bastard that has to clean those dolls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Interesting loophole.


This is a loophole around being a brothel in the same way a horse-riding facility is a brothel for women.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Interesting loophole.
Let's see if the law fills it in.


A ribald joke from our Resident Muslim?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Resident Muslim: Interesting loophole.

This is a loophole around being a brothel in the same way a horse-riding facility is a brothel for women.


Or a laundromat.

put a load of towels in, sit on the dryer.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It depends on what the meaning of 'is' is."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?


Oh, look at Mr. Fancypants, here!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Mugato: Do they at least hose them off between clients?

Oh, look at Mr. Fancypants, here!


Username absolutely checks out.
 
