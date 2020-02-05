 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Young man decides it'd be a good idea to try and sit in a child's chair in McDonalds when his friend offered him a strawberry shake if he succeeded. Come for the video, stay for the bonus jobbie-catchers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it slatted?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Was it slatted?


And we're done. I'll get the lights.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: CipollinaFan: Was it slatted?

And we're done. I'll get the lights.


I bet Typhoid Mary said the same thing before she murdered half of Europe.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: CipollinaFan: Was it slatted?

And we're done. I'll get the lights.


....soonish
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"man"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would have done the same for a free milkshake. Not one from McDonald's though, something good like a Steak and Shake or Chick Fil A one
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jamie Brammah, a carer from Barnsley, South Yorkshire

I know the Brits like to use funny words for things, but what fark is that? Is that like a trucker except that a car is used instead of a truck?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Jamie Brammah, a carer from Barnsley, South Yorkshire

I know the Brits like to use funny words for things, but what fark is that? Is that like a trucker except that a car is used instead of a truck?


caregiver. Aka he wipes poop from people's bums
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Jobbie catchers? Speak English to me Tony, I thought this country spawned the farkin' language and so far nobody seems to speak it."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
perhaps the strawberry shake was just the trick to sooth said jobbies.
/why are strawberry shakes so good, while strawberry milk is an abomination?
//grows beard, strokes it
///strawberry jobbies.
 
findthefish [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jobbie Catcher (from Urban Dictionary :  A pair of tracksuit bottoms with elasticated ankles, so called if the wearer pooped himself the trousers would catch the jobby at the bottom
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

findthefish: Jobbie Catcher (from Urban Dictionary :  A pair of tracksuit bottoms with elasticated ankles, so called if the wearer pooped himself the trousers would catch the jobby at the bottom


Gross.

Brits.
 
