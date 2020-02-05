 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Landlord sues city for bulldozing his house with little notice, no given reason. Arthur Dent nods in sympathy   (syracuse.com) divider line
30
    More: Awkward, Property, Real estate, Demolition, Renting, city of Syracuse, Capitalism, manager of Blake Global LLC, Property law  
•       •       •

1225 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 4:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice paywall, subby.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll never know what happened.
 
HempHead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't fight city hall.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happenes?
 
que.guero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can be certain of the difference between news and not news because actual news does not have a paywall or will make you watch a commercial first.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks for nothing, subby...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
News aggregator sites lose their functionality when they link to paywalls instead of news.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HempHead: You can't fight citypay hwall.


FTFY
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Nice paywall, subby.


Yeah, awesome story - I think I caught a glimpse of the house.

/Looked like a shiat hole
 
craigmoz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't live in Syracuse so why would I subscribe to their paper?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least I brought my towel.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're welcome

https://outline.com/ngFWn8
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People of Earth, your attention please...
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gen. Zs can ask their parents who Arthur Dent was.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The plans were on display behind a paywall, at the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying beware of the leopard.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Intergalactic highways don't build themselves you know.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dubai...that is an absentee owner...6,800 miles away.  No wonder the letters didn't get there in a timely manner
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you use FF, use 'reader view'... bypasses the paywall..
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Intergalactic highways don't build themselves you know.


I know, right?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.


I'm reluctant to cheer city hall for their heavy-handed approach to this one property - don't like precedents like that - but it'd be hard to find a more deserving landlord to fark over.
 
HempHead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.


How can you buy a property for 1/3rd it's value?

Asking for a friend looking at apartments in NYC.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Nice paywall, subby.


Short summary: the city got sick of the landlord's shiat and knocked their house down with little notice.

Long summary:  A Dubai based company, Blake Global LLC, owns 12 rental properties in Syracuse.  The city has been fighting the company for years to fix up those properties, many of which have outstanding code violations.  For one rental house on Butternut St., previously flagged as having 22 unresolved non-structural code violations, a city inspector came by and noted four code infractions, the most serious being broken windows.  A letter went out that day to the owner.

The next day another inspector came by and added "severe structural issues" to the list of infractions, but omitted specifics.  A letter went out that day saying that the property was an immediate danger to the public and would be demolished.  The fire department then stopped by the property to tell the tenant living there to vacate.  The tenant called up the property manager to let him know what was going on.

The around 9 AM the next morning, the property manager called the city to ask WTF was going on.  The city said that he had to get a structural engineering report and a contract to remediate the issues that same day otherwise the house would be demolished.  Again, the city never listed specifics as to what those structural issues were.  The property manager called back around 2 PM asking for more time, but was denied.  The house was demolished an hour later.

Now Blake Global is suing the city.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SansNeural: UltimaCS: tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.

I'm reluctant to cheer city hall for their heavy-handed approach to this one property - don't like precedents like that - but it'd be hard to find a more deserving landlord to fark over.


The person truly screwed over was the tenant - he was notified removed from the premises as demolition was beginning. It's doubtful that he had the opportunity to remove much or anything of his personal belongings.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Were the plans on display?
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dubai landlord sues Syracuse for bulldozing his house with little notice, no given reason
Updated Feb 03, 2020; Posted Feb 03, 2020
syracuse.comView Full Size

This house at 1413 Butternut St. was demolished by the city last summer. The owner is suing the city for an illegal seizure and destruction of property.
66
By Chris Baker | c­bake­r[nospam-﹫-backwards]esuc­a­ry­s­*com
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A landlord from Dubai claims the city of Syracuse tore down a house he owns here with little notice and little reason.
Now, that landlord is suing Syracuse's codes director and neighborhood commissioner, accusing them of an unconstitutional seizure of his property.
Edoardo Pesenti, manager of Blake Global LLC, said in court papers that he only learned the city was about to tear down his rental property at 1413 Butternut St. after a tenant warned him. The city codes department issued a permit for immediate demolition just one day after an inspection turned up nothing but minor problems.
Pesenti hadn't yet gotten the paperwork in the mail when the wrecking ball came.
Pesenti's company is suing the city for the value of the home and lost rental income. He bought the building two years ago for $20,000. Its market value was $71,795, based on a $56,000 assessment, according to county property tax records.
The city has been fighting Blake Global for years to fix up its shabby houses, often with no cooperation from the landlord. City lawyers have tried in vain to get the company to address dozens of code violations.
The case shines a light on the city's struggle to fight deep-pocketed, out-of-town landlords within a system that typically shields property owners from legal action. The city's codes department previously identified Blake Global as one of the shoddiest landlords in Syracuse.
In this case, however, the landlord says the city went too far and bent too many rules to destroy a piece of private property without a good reason. That left a tenant without a home and another empty lot on a busy Syracuse street.
***
The saga unfolded over just two days last summer. A flurry of inspections, letters and phone calls ended with the house being turned into a pile of rubble.
On Aug. 27, city code inspector Todd Clark cited the Butternut Street property for four code violations: peeling paint or ceilings, trash in the yard, overgrown weeds and broken windows. There was no mention of any structural damage. The codes division put a letter in the mail to Blake Global that day.
The next day, Aug. 28, inspector Tom Steinberg issued a second letter saying the property was unfit for human occupation and should be immediately vacated. That letter outlined the four prior code violations and added a fifth that said there were "severe structural issues." It did not recommend a correction or explain what those issues were.
That same day, Brian Eisenberg, the city's vacant property coordinator, wrote a letter to Blake Global saying the property would be immediately demolished. He said it was a safety risk to the general public.
Pesenti is listed as the managing member of Blake Global. He said in a sworn statement he hadn't yet received those letters, nor had he gotten a call from the city before the house was torn down. He learned of the pending demolition after a tenant called him. The tenant said the fire department was at the front door telling him to leave the house because it was being demolished.
The next morning, on Aug. 29, Pesenti said, he called the codes division for an explanation. Pesenti claims Code Director Ken Towsley told him at 9:30 a.m. the property would be torn down that day unless Pesenti could get a structural engineering report and a contract in place to address any structural issues.
The written violation doesn't specify what, exactly, the structural issue was with the house. In the lawsuit, Pesenti said he was never given specifics.
At 2 p.m., Pesenti said he called Towsley and asked for more time. He was denied. By 3 p.m., the house had been demolished.
"Respondents' actions in declaring the Premises unsafe for human occupancy and in scheduling the demolition of the Premises without an opportunity to challenge the determination via a hearing process or a reasonable opportunity to have a structural engineering analysis performed prior to demolition was arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion and in violation of Petitioner's rights," Pesenti wrote in a sworn statement.
In a statement, city spokesman Greg Loh said the city used its discretion under the Property Conservation Code to demolish the property immediately because it was dangerous and detrimental to health.
He added that the city worked with the American Red Cross and Catholic Charities to offer financial assistance and temporary shelter for the displaced tenant.
***
Blake Global isn't exactly a model landlord, according to city records. The company owns 12 properties in Syracuse, all of which it bought in 2018. It was among a list of the city's worst code scofflaws provided to syracuse.com that year. At the time, city officials weren't sure who owned the company and it wasn't clear from public records.
The Butternut Street house alone had 22 unresolved code violations at the end of 2018. The property was cited for a lack of smoke alarms, damaged electrical outlets, overgrown weeds and issues with windows, doors and floors. Those violations were referred to the city's lawyers, since the owner hadn't made any effort to fix them or to pay the fines.
None of the violations at the time, however, indicated any structural issues.
Blake Global's other properties were also riddled with open code violations, including a property on Rich Street and one on Bellevue Avenue.
Blake Global purchased its portfolio of rental properties from RDM Global in 2018. RDM lists an address at 140 A Metro Park in Rochester. Shailesh Kunnath Sekharan signed for the company when the properties were sold to Blake.
According to the company's attorney, David Benz, Pesenti lives in Dubai. The other investors in company are also overseas, but own other properties across Upstate New York.
In an affidavit, Pesenti listed the address for Blake Global as 753 James St., which is the Skyline Apartment building owned by Tim and Troy Green. In other real estate transactions, Blake Global's address is listed as One Commerce Plaza, an office building in Albany that's home to lots of state government agencies.
Mike Hemmer of Syracuse manages properties for Blake. Hemmer previously managed several properties for the Greens, but their relationship ended on bad terms last year. Hemmer said the Greens have nothing to do with Blake Global and the address is merely a rented office in the Skyline building.
The city hasn't yet responded in court papers to Pesenti's allegations. They've assigned the case to Hancock Estabrook law firm, which often does work on behalf of City Hall.
View Comments66
Around the web

--------------------------------------​-----------------------------

Sorry, do not have the time to clean it up. I managed to scroll down fast enough and do a Copy All command to grab the on page copy.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me, (with big yawning)
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer. [drowned out by moaning and screaming]
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.


Real story - city decides to knock someone's house down, uses peeling paint, cracked windows and rubbish in the garden as an excuse.

I think your main issue is, you think the guy is rich. No doubt you'd be up in arms if it was a member of some long-suffering minority being oppressed by city hall.
 
TruBluTroll
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cletus from Canuckistan: SansNeural: UltimaCS: tl;dr some rich asshole from Dubai bought a piece of real estate for 1/3rd it's value and then ignored code enforcement about the pile of garbage he called property, and is now upset that they finally solved the problem.

I'm reluctant to cheer city hall for their heavy-handed approach to this one property - don't like precedents like that - but it'd be hard to find a more deserving landlord to fark over.

The person truly screwed over was the tenant - he was notified removed from the premises as demolition was beginning. It's doubtful that he had the opportunity to remove much or anything of his personal belongings.


FTFA: "He (city spokesman Greg Loh) added that the city worked with the American Red Cross and Catholic Charities to offer financial assistance and temporary shelter for the displaced tenant.

At least they had some nominal plan lined up for the tenant. Still pretty rough.
 
fark account name
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"But the plans were on display..."
"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."
"That's the display department."
"With a flashlight."
"Ah, well, the lights had probably gone."
"So had the stairs."
"But look, you found the notice, didn't you?"
"Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard."
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report