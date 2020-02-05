 Skip to content
Tulsa searches for remains of 1921 race massacre, still won't be taken seriously for President
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years ago I knew nothing about this.  Thanks to a few different podcasts and articles since then I know a lot more.  And I'm glad it is now correctly referred to as a massacre and not a "race riot".

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.
 
groppet
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Two years ago I knew nothing about this.  Thanks to a few different podcasts and articles since then I know a lot more.  And I'm glad it is now correctly referred to as a massacre and not a "race riot".

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.


Same and it was good to see they had it on the Watchmen show on HBO.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Did you guys know that Tulsa served?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Two years ago I knew nothing about this.  Thanks to a few different podcasts and articles since then I know a lot more.  And I'm glad it is now correctly referred to as a massacre and not a "race riot".

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.


1919 - Red Summer, white riots against blacks
Blakeley, Georgia (February 8)
Memphis, Tennessee (March 14)
Morgan County, West Virginia (April 10)
Jenkins County, Georgia (April 13)
Charleston, South Carolina (May 10)
Sylvester, Georgia (May 10)
New London, Connecticut (May 29)
Putnam County, Georgia (May 27-29)
Monticello, Mississippi (May 31)
Memphis, Tennessee (June 13)
New London, Connecticut (June 13)
Annapolis, Maryland (June 27)
Macon, Mississippi (June 27)
Bisbee, Arizona (July 3)
Dublin, Georgia (July 6)
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (July 7)
Coatesville, Pennsylvania (July 8)
Tuscaloosa, Alabama (July 9)
Longview, Texas (July 10-12)
Garfield Park riot of 1919 (July 14)
Port Arthur, Texas (July 15)
Washington, D.C. (July 19-24)
Norfolk, Virginia (July 21)
New Orleans, Louisiana (July 23)
Darby, Pennsylvania (July 23)
Hobson City, Alabama (July 26)
Chicago, Illinois (July 27 Aug 3)
Newberry, South Carolina (July 28)
Bloomington, Illinois (July 31)
Syracuse, New York (July 31)
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (July 31)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi (August 4)
Texarkana, Texas riot of 1919 (August 6)
New York, New York (August 21)
Knoxville, Tennessee (August 30)
Ellenton, South Carolina (September 15-21)
Omaha, Nebraska (September 28-29)
Elaine, Arkansas (October 1-2)
Baltimore, Maryland (October 1-2)
Corbin, Kentucky (October 31, 1919)
1919 - Annapolis riot of 1919, June 27, Annapolis, Maryland
1919 - Boston Police Strike, September 9 - 11, Boston, Massachusetts
1919 - Steel Strike of 1919, September 22 - January 8 Pennsylvania
1919 - Centralia Massacre, November 11, Centralia, Washington
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Two years ago I knew nothing about this.  Thanks to a few different podcasts and articles since then I know a lot more.  And I'm glad it is now correctly referred to as a massacre and not a "race riot".

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.


At least we aren't Nazis
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm thinking we have a good zombie script here. Get me Morgan Freeman on the phone.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Better stock up before you start digging, guys... 'cuz man, they're gonna be pissed.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tulsa is "a slut" spelled backwards.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: At least we aren't Nazis

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.

At least we aren't Nazis


Meanwhile in Charlottesville....
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was brilliant, but I wouldn't take him seriously as President, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: He was brilliant, but I wouldn't take him seriously as President, subby.
[Fark user image 300x300]


His choice of a pigeon as BOTH FLOTUS and VP would be a step up from both the current ones.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: At least we aren't Nazis

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.

At least we aren't Nazis


"No true Klansman..."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're not getting the whole story here.
There must be more to this.
They must have done something to bring this on.
Things like this never happen to me, because I'm not confrontational like "these people".
Why is the media always trying to make white people look racist?
I've been a victim of racism PLENTY of times.

There. Did I miss any?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a 1921 race massacre might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I know.. '55
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is not your fault that injustice, murder, and disenfranchisement happened in your country's past.
It will be your fault if you don't address it honestly and openly.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: At least we aren't Nazis

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.

At least we aren't Nazis


What a high bar!
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Two years ago I knew nothing about this.  Thanks to a few different podcasts and articles since then I know a lot more.  And I'm glad it is now correctly referred to as a massacre and not a "race riot".

Man, I generally love my country, but we have done some deep dark shiat to our fellow Americans over the centuries.


I am an old, white, man, from Canada, and I had heard of this.
I also watch a lot of Time Team, and the geophysical anomalies would even have Phil Harding saying, "There's something there" in his best Kentish accent.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: It is not your fault that injustice, murder, and disenfranchisement happened in your country's past.
It will be your fault if you don't address it honestly and openly.


We made sure everyone involved was dead.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: We made sure everyone involved was dead.
It will be your fault if you don't address it honestly and openly.

We made sure everyone involved was dead.


Except the killers.
 
jayessell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tulsa is the first city to be bombed from the air,
decades before Pearl Harbor.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jayessell: Tulsa is the first city to be bombed from the air,
decades before Pearl Harbor.
decades before Pearl Harbor.


Zeppelins were bombing London by 1915, Marine air were bombing brown people in Nicaragua in the 1921 campaign.
 
