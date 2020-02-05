 Skip to content
(Telegraph)   Retired milkman's entire lung removed through keyhole surgery in world first, despite the fact that he was still using it   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We would like to stress, this was a retired milkman, so don't try this at home.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil socialised medicine strikes again! They're just too cheap to cut a big hole like proper American Freedom Healthcare would!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we still have "milkmen?"

Do we have "breadmen"

Or "meatmen"

Aren't we talking about "deliverymen?"
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: we


Whatchoo mean "we"?  Are you British?

FTA:  After the surgery at Royal Papworth Hospital, the former milkman from Peterborough
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His 87 children were at his bedside
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So happy for you, dad.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Reid Fleming is one tough bastard.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Joe Pesci seen sharpening his ball point pen nearby...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Sub Human: we

Whatchoo mean "we"?  Are you British?

FTA:  After the surgery at Royal Papworth Hospital, the former milkman from Peterborough


I was using the "royal" we.

US is now a monarchy, hadn't you heard?

/I like tea, but I'm not British
 
Stavr0
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does he drive a biatchin' Camaro?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he is not a dead milkman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why do we still have "milkmen?"

Do we have "breadmen"

Or "meatmen"

Aren't we talking about "deliverymen?"


We get milk delivered. It's good, local stuff. There's even another dairy that also delivers locally.

It's not cheap - probably a little more expensive than organic. But it's a moderate luxury and really convenient.

A cousin worked one summer long ago as one of those "meatmen" who had some surplus or couldn't reach your neighbor and would cut you a super deal. I think those scams are still around. Don't buy from them.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I"d comment, but when I woke up this morning, I had a keyhole scar on my chest and both of my lungs had been removed.

Someone help (gasp)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They took out the whole lung? through a keyhole? Why bother? Just split him open and glue him shut when you're done.

Mind you, my Brother's friend had open heart surgery when I was in the same hospital ward, and he was sore for ages. Looks fine now.

He was the guy who shot my Brother's chickens. He had a plucking machine. Farmer with a lot of odd jobs on the side to keep the bank away from the farm. Had his heart attack while cutting a load of wood for sale. Finished the job before deciding to go to the hospital. Is that irony or just fate?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw him take the telephone call about the wood. I think one of his sons covered for him.
 
sid244
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Raymond Page, 74, plans to spend his summer with his wife in their caravan. "

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: He was the guy who shot my Brother's chickens. He had a plucking machine. Farmer with a lot of odd jobs on the side to keep the bank away from the farm. Had his heart attack while cutting a load of wood for sale. Finished the job before deciding to go to the hospital. Is that irony or just fate?


I thought we only did that in America, because we can't afford ambulances.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My last milkman left the business to get into a more secure career. He does VCR repair now.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keyhole Surgery is impressive but has anyone suggest Fully Opening The Door Surgery.

However, after typing this out and really giving it some thought, in the case of a mailman, Keyhole would be better option, as during Fully Opening The Door Surgery he would likely be attacked by the family dog in the operating room, of course placating the beasts with ether-soaked Beggin' Strips would temporarily slow their attack it's better to be safe than sorry.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't remember "milkman" as being represented on career day, that's all.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
at this rate it wont be long before we have drive-thru keyhole surgery.
 
Report