(ABC News) Avalanche rescue team wiped out by avalanche.
    More: Scary, Emergency management, Emergency service, Turkey, Snow, emergency workers, Avalanche, mountain road, Emergency telephone number  
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the worst Groundhog Day reboot ever.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0per
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I believe it's "Avalanche rescue team rescue team..."
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Avalanche Rescue Team is the name of my Metro Station cover band
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They rescued the avalanche, but then it turned on them like a rabid dog
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do they not do avalanche control ?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Do they not do avalanche control ?


Yeah Brah! How long before they get the runs open!? Which way to the lifts Brah?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Dronez episode of Documentary Now.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There should be a "meta" tag.
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Do they not do avalanche control ?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not particularly useful against avalanches
 
apathy2673
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
