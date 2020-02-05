 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Public official uses his office to ask nearly 500 state employees to buy as many boxes of his daughter's Girl Scout cookies as their pocketbooks will allow   (tallahassee.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, what do you expect from a Republican?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember: we probably would be hearing about this shiat elsewhere if other states had Florida's open records laws.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.


Now, now, as long as it benefits him personally it's not an abuse of power.  The Senate ruled on it!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a high crime and misdemeanor!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit, I have in the past asked coworkers and people in other departments to chip in on Kiwanis fundraisers, but I always asked department heads and City Hall for permission first.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may have happened, but it is not an impeachable offense because he simply did not know.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That girl should've just given her Girl Scout uniform to her 18 year old sister, and had her head on down to the USS Intrepid.

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont care if you are a fellow employee, my supervisor, or the owner of the goddamn company. If you think you can just show up with boxes of thin mints and expect me to buy them...well you're right. I'll take 3. Maybe 4. No 5.

/no thin mints? Then you can fark right off.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...buy as many boxes of his daughter's Girl Scout cookies as their pocketbooks will allow"

It doesn't say that at all, if anyone reads the screenshot of the email...  I'd still be annoyed to get that email either way.  Like I'm going to pay $5 for a box of cookies when I can go to Aldi or Big Lots and get the same box of cookies for $1.50.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trivia time
What kind of girl scout cookies do you eat while waiting on your thin mints to get frozen?

Trick question, the answer is none. You wait. You farking wait.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. At all.

And furthermore every last one of you would do it.  Most have certainly done something the rest of us would probably be just as uppity about.

I think the little girl should order another truckload of cookies and go sit in front of a dispensary.  Worked in San Diego.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling Girl Scout cookies used to be about funding a big trip or activity, or just fundraising for the troop. No more. Now, it's about prestige, about credit, about one-upsmanship, and about power.   The parent whose daughter sells the most gets to brag and boast on Facebook (the Devil's BBS) that their little girl is better than all the others, and that they-- the parents-- made it possible for her to beat everyone else and become the cookie dominatrix of their county. When that day comes, they can put on their hat, stand in the rays of the golden sun, then look at all the other parents and utter the words:

"Say. My. Name."

And the other parents will whisper back, reverently, "Heisenberg".
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He has to recognize that power dynamic that, when you are supervising however many employees, they are going to feel some pressure and go along and buy some Girl Scout Cookies," said Ben Wilcox, research director for Integrity Florida, a nonprofit ethics watchdog group based in Tallahassee.

It's very plain abuse of power, and he should have known better. But at the same time I laugh because I've encountered these sort of "optional, no pressure, no obligation" type things from management types over the years, with the implication that you really should participate if you're a "team player." Ignored them all. If I'm asked, I'm not interested. They generally don't push past that point, but If I they do, I make it really clear I'm not interested. I get paid to put up with a certain amount of crap. I'm not going to add to it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "He has to recognize that power dynamic that, when you are supervising however many employees, they are going to feel some pressure and go along and buy some Girl Scout Cookies," said Ben Wilcox, research director for Integrity Florida, a nonprofit ethics watchdog group based in Tallahassee.

It's very plain abuse of power, and he should have known better. But at the same time I laugh because I've encountered these sort of "optional, no pressure, no obligation" type things from management types over the years, with the implication that you really should participate if you're a "team player." Ignored them all. If I'm asked, I'm not interested. They generally don't push past that point, but If I they do, I make it really clear I'm not interested. I get paid to put up with a certain amount of crap. I'm not going to add to it.


And this is why it's awesome that I have never actually met my boss in real life. Of my previous supervisors in this field of work, I've met maybe 1/3 of them, and then it was only one time and never again.

My boss stays where they are, and I stay where I am, and we get the job done without office politics. It's grand.
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Selling Girl Scout cookies used to be about funding a big trip or activity, or just fundraising for the troop. No more. Now, it's about prestige, about credit, about one-upsmanship, and about power.   The parent whose daughter sells the most gets to brag and boast on Facebook (the Devil's BBS) that their little girl is better than all the others, and that they-- the parents-- made it possible for her to beat everyone else and become the cookie dominatrix of their county. When that day comes, they can put on their hat, stand in the rays of the golden sun, then look at all the other parents and utter the words:

"Say. My. Name."

And the other parents will whisper back, reverently, "Heisenberg".


But isn't there a new federal law that protects us from one-upsmanship?   I'm pretty sure it's now illegal to do, or even BE, better than anyone else.


Say that reminds me, Kurt Vonnegut was a prophet.  Read, "Harrison Bergeron".
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Well, what do you expect from a Republican?


You mean besides manners, maturity, and a work ethic?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0per: I don't care. At all.

And furthermore every last one of you would do it.  Most have certainly done something the rest of us would probably be just as uppity about.

I think the little girl should order another truckload of cookies and go sit in front of a dispensary.  Worked in San Diego.


You sound like a Republican.

Entitled, unable to see any perspective other than your own, and alluding to past abuses of power.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Happy Friday, everyone! As you're heading into the weekend, if anyone is in need of a Girl Scout cookie fix, you can go to the below link to purchase as much as you need,"
"Please do not feel obligated!" Blalock ends the email with.

I don't see abuse of power here at all, this is no different than parents bringing in their kids sheets in the office  or schools making them go door to door to fund sports/trips with over priced bullsh*t

Politely say "no thank you" and move on with your day.  Why does this have to become a federal incident?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
pueblonative    

Just remember: we probably would be hearing about this shiat elsewhere if other states had Florida's open records laws.

Umm. Check the boatload of exemptions, and the exemptions making their way through the Florida Legislature this year. If passed, no one could even prove his or her state representative or senator lives in his or her district, because that, among other things, would be exempt from disclosure. Even low-level state employees at some agencies, even part-time, so the local Sheriff's Office could not release their info if they are arrested. We already can block crime victims' names from release, no matter how or where it happened or who the suspect is. Cop shops are already doing that (that exemption was passed a year or two ago).
 
0per
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: 0per: I don't care. At all.

And furthermore every last one of you would do it.  Most have certainly done something the rest of us would probably be just as uppity about.

I think the little girl should order another truckload of cookies and go sit in front of a dispensary.  Worked in San Diego.

You sound like a Republican.

Entitled, unable to see any perspective other than your own, and alluding to past abuses of power.


RUBBISH.

BTW no matter where I go, or how I tilt my head, I'll find it difficult to see from any perspective other than my own but I'm certain that I'm not a Republican.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's Do-Si-Do, not quid-pro-quo.
 
0per
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: "Happy Friday, everyone! As you're heading into the weekend, if anyone is in need of a Girl Scout cookie fix, you can go to the below link to purchase as much as you need,"
"Please do not feel obligated!" Blalock ends the email with.

I don't see abuse of power here at all, this is no different than parents bringing in their kids sheets in the office  or schools making them go door to door to fund sports/trips with over priced bullsh*t

Politely say "no thank you" and move on with your day.  Why does this have to become a federal incident?


Here here!


or is it "Hear, Hear!" ?

hmmm. anyway, THIS!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Selling Girl Scout cookies used to be about funding a big trip or activity, or just fundraising for the troop. No more. Now, it's about prestige, about credit, about one-upsmanship, and about power.   The parent whose daughter sells the most gets to brag and boast on Facebook (the Devil's BBS) that their little girl is better than all the others, and that they-- the parents-- made it possible for her to beat everyone else and become the cookie dominatrix of their county. When that day comes, they can put on their hat, stand in the rays of the golden sun, then look at all the other parents and utter the words:

"Say. My. Name."

And the other parents will whisper back, reverently, "Heisenberg".


Surely the cookie company gets some of the money. I thought it was about slave labor.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: "Happy Friday, everyone! As you're heading into the weekend, if anyone is in need of a Girl Scout cookie fix, you can go to the below link to purchase as much as you need,"
"Please do not feel obligated!" Blalock ends the email with.

I don't see abuse of power here at all, this is no different than parents bringing in their kids sheets in the office  or schools making them go door to door to fund sports/trips with over priced bullsh*t

Politely say "no thank you" and move on with your day.  Why does this have to become a federal incident?


You'd think someone with your username would understand how these things work.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stupid. Everyone knows you're supposed to send a member of your staff to Fox News to promote your daughter's business.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toraque: JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.

Now, now, as long as it benefits him personally it's not an abuse of power.  The Senate ruled on it!


But only if a Republican abuses said power.

If Obama had done it, he would have been gone in a week
 
0per
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Stupid. Everyone knows you're supposed to send a member of your staff to Fox News to promote your daughter's business.

[Fark user image 850x565]


Ding Ding Ding!
 
0per
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: toraque: JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.

Now, now, as long as it benefits him personally it's not an abuse of power.  The Senate ruled on it!

But only if a Republican abuses said power.

If Obama had done it, he would have been gone in a week


yall just make shiat up as you go, huh?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a racket cookies r.
We would not let others for products on to us in this manner. Gross
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just another banana republican.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

toraque: JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.

Now, now, as long as it benefits him personally it's not an abuse of power.  The Senate ruled on it!


No, he has to have the best interests of america at heart when he abuses authority for personal gain. Then it doesn't count.
 
cashman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do the girls still actually sell these cookies themselves? It seems like the vast majority of cookies sales are actually done by the parents bringing the order forms to work or sending the link out to office coworkers. The girls just sit back and watch the dough come in! Easy for them!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oukewldave: "...buy as many boxes of his daughter's Girl Scout cookies as their pocketbooks will allow"

It doesn't say that at all, if anyone reads the screenshot of the email...  I'd still be annoyed to get that email either way.  Like I'm going to pay $5 for a box of cookies when I can go to Aldi or Big Lots and get the same box of cookies for $1.50.


Wait, does Aldi sell samoas?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: toraque: JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.

Now, now, as long as it benefits him personally it's not an abuse of power.  The Senate ruled on it!

No, he has to have the best interests of america at heart when he abuses authority for personal gain. Then it doesn't count.


What personal gain does he get? AFAIK Girl Scout cookie sales are a fundraiser for the organization, there is no financial benefit for the Girl Scout or their parents.
 
camaroash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: On the one hand, that's a blatant abuse of his position.

On the other hand, I'd kill you all for one sleeve of Thin Mints.


Just buy the Keebler Grasshopper cookies. They're the same thing. Little Brownie Bakers is just Keebler in a mask. Where ABC Bakers is the provider, that's just Interbake.

There was some Karen hawking cookies outside a local supermarket while her girl scouts were playing on their phones and she was feeding people the line about her cookies not being corporate like the Keebler duplicates. Bullshiat.
 
