 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Kansas State Police apprehend driver of vehicle threatening Chief's victory parade   (fox2now.com) divider line
20
    More: Live, content, region  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 10:04 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
great googly moogly
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.
 
madgonad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, I saw the car from my office window.
He drove the whole parade route and passed at least a hundred officers.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he driving around with an enormous Sharpie to "fix" the border?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.


Subby apparently knows what gets green.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.


If you can't shoehorn Trump into sports headlines et al....then why even submit?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

madgonad: Yeah, I saw the car from my office window.
He drove the whole parade route and passed at least a hundred officers.


He might get cited for that.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HAS ANYONE SAID IF IT'S TERRORISM RELATED YET?!@?!?!?!@?!?!1111?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weird article. The linked article says they were apprehended at 20th and Pershing. There is no 20th and Pershing, in either Kansas City. Pershing runs parallel to 20th.

It was on Pershing between Grand and Main. The article the article links to got it right.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver was looking for a farmer's market.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.


What was old yesterday was your boy IQ45 running his mouth.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Cafe Threads: You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.

What was old yesterday was your boy IQ45 running his mouth.


But enough about Kyle Shanahan.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"According to Becchina, impairment may have been a factor."  Anyone know where Drew is today?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Cafe Threads: You know, subby, this joke was old yesterday. Your headline is pathetic.

What was old yesterday was your boy IQ45 running his mouth.


Ugh, he ain't MY boy.

But Kansas City has been my town for the past 50 years. It's got enough sh*t to deal with.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You don't get the blacked out vehicles until you have 4 stars.
 
Al_Ed [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
\o/

Eat it, haters!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The police in Manhattan shouldn't be involved with this at all.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: The police in Manhattan shouldn't be involved with this at all.


Ha!!
Go Cats!!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's going to be in a world of pain from this, could even say he'll missouri.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mustang Man strikes again!!!

/prolly thought it was a Cars & Coffee meet.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report