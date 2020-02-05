 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Taiwannews.com.tw)   Tencent, a popular Chinese netzien app, is suspected of accidentally posting China's real 2019-nCoV numbers and they're many times more numerous except for 'recoveries,' which are markedly fewer than the CCP's official published figures   (taiwannews.com.tw) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Real number, Number, severe shortage of test kits, actual number of infections, Mathematics, Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, late Saturday evening, high numbers  
•       •       •

1932 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, hopefully not true. I find it doubtful. Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.

We will see.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.


Yeah.  It would take a totalitarian government locking down whole cities and enforcing iron control over all media to pull that off.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThisIsFine.jpg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Government of Trumpland and its Airstrip One, Borisland, seem to be responding to the "leaked" figures, while the Government of Canada is responding to the "official" figures.

Who is right?

Well, whether the number of dead is 300 or 24,589, the deaths are in China.

A normal flu season has 35,000 or so deaths in a good flu season in the USA, 75,000 in a bad season.

The real question is not the numbers, it is how the numbers compare to a normal outbreak of a new strain of pneumonia/influenza. China has four times the population of the USA, it is true. It probably has way more deaths from any given strain, it is true. They probably fudge the statistics in this, as in everything.

But what conclusion are we forced to draw? It's too early to panic, to become anti-Chinese racist chumps. It is too early to say that anything at all is happening that does not happen each and every year.

Buck the system. It's broken, it is true, but SNAFU prevails, Catch-22 is right behind, and FUBAR is in Da White House!

I am not afraid, because fear and incertitude is what Trump wants. FUD is in Da Houze!

But the facts, or rather normal and usual absence of facts behind Chinese and American policy, I trust. On the facts (not the news, not the propaganda, but mere facts), we have nothing to fear but the stupid actions of the fearful themselves.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we reaching Black Plague casualty numbers?
I still think we'll get a handle on this before it reaches BP numbers, but I'm always hopeful :-)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shall see. Before the 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections, of course.

We shall see, but I predict that what we shall see is chaos, which reigns with entropy over all things.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep Calm And Continue to fark Trump.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nota Bene: If Fark appears in a headline with all caps, I did not type it. I took the trouble of typing the anglo-saxon word in full. But many Farkers have figured that out already.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
154,309!
22,486!
37!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu has killed 25k so far in the US, but that's out of roughly 25 million infected. If those numbers are right, this is orders of magnitude more deadly. That's a 15% kill rate. That's on pace for something like worldwide decimation if it isn't kept under control.

Puts this article from yesterday into perspective: https://www.dailystar.co​.uk/news/lates​t-news/fears-thick-death-smog-over-214​26098
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That's a 15% kill rate


With a 2 week incubation period, let's hope it's nowhere near that.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: Well, hopefully not true. I find it doubtful. Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.

We will see.

[Fark user image 225x224]


Without anyone noticing that they plan on building a hospital in 6 weeks? Like that?
 
nce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To clarify the headline, Tencent is a major multinational company, not an app.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I wonder if it really was accidental or if somebody at Tencent decided to drop a dime...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tencent would seem to be a reliable source concerning worldwide decimation.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Are we reaching Black Plague casualty numbers?
I still think we'll get a handle on this before it reaches BP numbers, but I'm always hopeful :-)


Plague numbers were over a span of 150 years, IIRC. So, modern medicine should handle that. I think Spanish Flu is the benchmark.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: Wow, I wonder if it really was accidental or if somebody at Tencent decided to drop a dime...


Or it was just bad coding.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiling to bet that the 'meat market' had nothing to due with this 'outbreak'; it was their local CDC building...something escaped.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 16% mortality rate? that will solve a lot of problems, long term anyway.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what kind of impact on quarterly returns this will have.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby, can you dig your man?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: Wow, I wonder if it really was accidental or if somebody at Tencent decided to drop a dime...


What you did there, I sees it.

Also, on the topic of pandemics, I highly recommend Counterpart; just started binging it.  Great slow-burn series.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Counter​p​art_(TV_series)
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of dead was the number of infected.
The bigger number is something else, maybe the number tested or the number of people who have come in contact with the infected and are being monitored.

Simple data screwup.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China, at least at the top of the top, is filled with educated people.  They're not an ass-backwards nation.

Which is why China's response has not made any sense compared to the supposed numbers.  A minor SARS like outbreak with a fatality rate of 2% does not call for quarantining entire villages.  It does not call for putting up iron bars on people's windows and doors to keep them in.  It doesn't call for starving people to death.  Yet, that is what China is doing.

So either China is ass-backwards and panicking, which it did not do in SARS or MERS.  Or the numbers are a lie.  Knowing Chinese history, a smart man would put his money on the numbers being lies.

A 14-20% fatality rate for a highly communicable virus WOULD explain the Chinese response.  Everything would line up.  It would also explain the responses from other countries of refusing entry to non-citizen chinese people.  It would explain private airline carriers' decisions to refuse to fly to an entire country for months and forego that sweet sweet money.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Well, whether the number of dead is 300 or 24,589, the deaths are in China.


Both figures are accurate.  300 is the number who simply died.  24,589 is the number who became the walking dead.

/these crazy stories are not helpful and in fact - are very dangerous
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know most of those words...not even gonna think of reading the article if the headline makes my brain feel like it pooped in my mouth a little.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not one for conspiracies, but it does seem odd that on the one hand, "it's just a bad cold, it's not MERS or SARS, flu kills many more every year", while at the same time there is absolutely unprecedented limits to travel, civilian quarantines, etc. that weren't even taken in response to ebola.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just a coder trying to get in their ten cents.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Angsto2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, it was nice knowing you all.
Last one out get the lights if you could.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Sentient: I'm not one for conspiracies, but it does seem odd that on the one hand, "it's just a bad cold, it's not MERS or SARS, flu kills many more every year", while at the same time there is absolutely unprecedented limits to travel, civilian quarantines, etc. that weren't even taken in response to ebola.


Ebola is actually much harder to get than this thing... Maybe more deadly, maybe not, but not nearly as contagious.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So if the Chinese government is trying to cover up the true extent of the coronavirus, why would they give the "real" numbers to Tencent in the first place, rather than send only the "fake" numbers?  Is there some PRC bureaucrat telling random Chinese internet companies "here's the real deal, but make sure you don't publish it!"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: The number of dead was the number of infected.
The bigger number is something else, maybe the number tested or the number of people who have come in contact with the infected and are being monitored.

Simple data screwup.


No, they have the REAL numbers and messed up! The first rule of big government coverups is giving the real information out and telling them to show something else to the public. It never fails!

/Panic everybody!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: So if the Chinese government is trying to cover up the true extent of the coronavirus, why would they give the "real" numbers to Tencent in the first place, rather than send only the "fake" numbers?  Is there some PRC bureaucrat telling random Chinese internet companies "here's the real deal, but make sure you don't publish it!"


You have to know the truth in order to identify those saying it when they shouldn't. I bet their censors have to know it all.
 
Valiente
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Flu has killed 25k so far in the US, but that's out of roughly 25 million infected. If those numbers are right, this is orders of magnitude more deadly. That's a 15% kill rate. That's on pace for something like worldwide decimation if it isn't kept under control.

Puts this article from yesterday into perspective: https://www.dailystar.co.​uk/news/latest-news/fears-thick-death-​smog-over-21426098


Stop trying to cheer me up.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is fake. Check out this Reddit thread:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronavirus/​c​omments/ez9y7a/tencent_may_have_accide​ntally_leaked_real/
 
Ashelth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: China, at least at the top of the top, is filled with educated people.  They're not an ass-backwards nation.

Which is why China's response has not made any sense compared to the supposed numbers.  A minor SARS like outbreak with a fatality rate of 2% does not call for quarantining entire villages.  It does not call for putting up iron bars on people's windows and doors to keep them in.  It doesn't call for starving people to death.  Yet, that is what China is doing.

So either China is ass-backwards and panicking, which it did not do in SARS or MERS.  Or the numbers are a lie.  Knowing Chinese history, a smart man would put his money on the numbers being lies.

A 14-20% fatality rate for a highly communicable virus WOULD explain the Chinese response.  Everything would line up.  It would also explain the responses from other countries of refusing entry to non-citizen chinese people.  It would explain private airline carriers' decisions to refuse to fly to an entire country for months and forego that sweet sweet money.


Sure that explains it.

Or you could look at the last major Ebola outbreak and how the inability to restrict movement resulted in that outbreak being substantially longer and more severe.

One major question I have is why are the confirmed cases higher than suspected cases?  The virus requires PCR for a confirmed diagnosis.  That requires laboratory equipment and skilled tech...  Not resources that can scale up at the rate of infection.  In fact I would think over 3 weeks diagnostic capacity would be flat while infections increase.

Lastly if the mortality rate is that high then we should see 20 to 30 deaths shortly on non China cases
 
Obryn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 154,309!
22,486!
37!


Hike?
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The important thing is how will this affect China's ability to spike exports with lead and other industrial wastes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Government of Trumpland and its Airstrip One, Borisland, seem to be responding to the "leaked" figures, while the Government of Canada is responding to the "official" figures.

Who is right?

Well, whether the number of dead is 300 or 24,589, the deaths are in China.

A normal flu season has 35,000 or so deaths in a good flu season in the USA, 75,000 in a bad season.


Geese propagate the flu.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Well, hopefully not true. I find it doubtful. Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.

We will see.

[Fark user image 225x224]


This is a quality piece of disinformation, and I'm sure it's not accidental given the players.  The fact there have been exactly no deaths outside of China and that one case in the Philippines (with a worse health care system than China) tells me it's complete BS.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: The number of dead was the number of infected.
The bigger number is something else, maybe the number tested or the number of people who have come in contact with the infected and are being monitored.

Simple data screwup.


I would buy that if, after the numbers were "corrected", that number of "dead" appeared in the number of infected column. It didn't. Before, number of dead was 24589, after, number of infected were 14446.

It could still be a data screwup, true, but it's not simple transposition.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Wiling to bet that the 'meat market' had nothing to due with this 'outbreak'; it was their local CDC building...something escaped.


What if China had a massive looming elderly population problem, and a virus escaped from a lab that killed lots of them, and couldn't be stopped because of a 2 week no-fever gestation period?

A country could avoid decades of drag caused by half a billion elderly who are no longer able to work.  Several people I know (unnamed here), are convinced this is the government's population control taking a new form.

Which is completely unsupported by facts, but is the kind of thing people are thinking.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sentient: I'm not one for conspiracies, but it does seem odd that on the one hand, "it's just a bad cold, it's not MERS or SARS, flu kills many more every year", while at the same time there is absolutely unprecedented limits to travel, civilian quarantines, etc. that weren't even taken in response to ebola.


Ebola isn't particularly contagious, particularly outside of Africa - lack of sanitation and some local funeral rituals are a larger part of the problem.  The incubation period is rather short, the vectors are limited and the infected are dead pretty quickly.

I had SARS in 2003 and - I cannot stress this enough - it really, really, really sucked.  In retrospect we probably should have told Foxconn that maybe sending that engineering team to visit wasn't a great idea but when you're a startup that does 75% of your business with one customer and they want to send a team over to visit you it gets really hard to say no, plague be damned.  Had there been an actual travel ban rather than the hand-wavy BS the state department was doing at the time it would have definitely simplified our situation.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sentient: I'm not one for conspiracies, but it does seem odd that on the one hand, "it's just a bad cold, it's not MERS or SARS, flu kills many more every year", while at the same time there is absolutely unprecedented limits to travel, civilian quarantines, etc. that weren't even taken in response to ebola.


No one is saying it's just a bad cold. The published death rate is 10-15 times that of the average flu. A rather infectious disease with that death rate left uncontrolled would mean millions of deaths in the end. Quarantines are not an overreaction after they totally screwed up in the early stages by trying to downplay and cover it up. There will likely be well over a 100,000 cases in China in the end as is. Would risking millions be better?

As for Ebola, its very lethality limits its spread, and it's quite a bit less contagious.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are we reaching Black Plague casualty numbers?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Well beyond.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Well, hopefully not true. I find it doubtful. Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.

We will see.

[Fark user image 225x224]


Did you miss the videos of people dropping like flies on the ground and a van pulling up, guys jumping out in hazmat suits, and then sweeping them up? Which the Chinese response was to threaten 7 years of prison if you post them.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sentient: I'm not one for conspiracies, but it does seem odd that on the one hand, "it's just a bad cold, it's not MERS or SARS, flu kills many more every year", while at the same time there is absolutely unprecedented limits to travel, civilian quarantines, etc. that weren't even taken in response to ebola.


I think you're misremembering the travel restrictions with ebola.  But by all means, keep trying to stir up the panic idiot.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Well, hopefully not true. I find it doubtful. Would be tough to cover something that major up without anyone noticing.

We will see.

[Fark user image image 225x224]


Just because it's tough doesn't mean they won't try.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: China, at least at the top of the top, is filled with educated people.


So is Zimbabwe. Trump has an Ivy League education.

Make of that what you will.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report