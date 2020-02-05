 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman caught on camera stealing PUD truck, leaving crews standing around with nothing to pull   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Pickup truck, Ugg boots, Truck  
464 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 11:42 AM



Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "Spurling estimates the truck costs close to $100,000."

Uh-huh.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joy Hickey in a wig?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can take stuff now.

/how about that?

//people been ripping me off for years.

///gotta get me a utility truck.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What did she think she was pulling on PUD.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: FTFA "Spurling estimates the truck costs close to $100,000."

Uh-huh.


The base F-350 crew cab is $38k but when you add in undercoating and that spray to protect the seat it is closer to $100k
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did she take the PUD truck to the Kum n Go?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Spurling estimates the truck costs close to $100,000"

Well Mr. Spurling is an idiot. It's an F-350 work truck with an extended cab (not even full crew). That truck w/ headache rack, plow and (assuming) the Diesel engine runs about $47k. I happen to know... We just bought a new one.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
S10Calade

Maybe this one had the true coat
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OMG this is unbelievable.  People still wear Uggs?????
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cheron: Well....Alrighty....Then: FTFA "Spurling estimates the truck costs close to $100,000."

Uh-huh.

The base F-350 crew cab is $38k but when you add in undercoating and that spray to protect the seat it is closer to $100k


Hahahahaha!  Seriously, tho, that's a pretty "base" looking truck.  Not even a crew cab.  It's a supercab (which is shorter).  I can't get a supercab SRW anywhere near a hundred grand.  Even with every box checked (including the diesel engine), it's well under $75k and there's no way a government fleet truck is going to have all those luxury items.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This confirms everything about people who wear Uggs.
 
squidloe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: FTFA "Spurling estimates the truck costs close to $100,000."

Uh-huh.


Looks like it has the solid platinum light bar option. Story checks out.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Experience has taught me that when mounting security cameras install a few at eye level so you capture faces, not just the top of heads. The eye level ones should be hidden or disguised in some way so as to not attract vandalism and move them around occasionally or if you use the footage in court. You can also use fake cameras to channel thieves and other dickheads past the hidden cameras.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

