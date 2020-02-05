 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Bridge closed by log jam. Crews taking exponentially long times to get it squared away   (kiro7.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it didn't affect the suspension cable. Someone will have to fix it.

Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Me, and my ancestors have been cuttin' logs with our pee  for generations!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Groan. I would have stopped this headline if I had the power.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby is a natural.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eat more fruit.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is the base of the bridge 10 or e?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you pay close attention to this thread, you'll be able to derive the puns that are integral to it.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If you pay close attention to this thread, you'll be able to derive the puns that are integral to it.


Leibniz came up with the jokes first. Or was it Newton?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eyeq360: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If you pay close attention to this thread, you'll be able to derive the puns that are integral to it.

Leibniz came up with the jokes first. Or was it Newton?


Leibniz came up with them first.

But the gravity of the situation caused them to come down on the side of Newton.
 
Report