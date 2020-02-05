 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   If you're enjoying this first season of Coronavirus, you'll be pleased to hear that the re-runs will be going on forever (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Infectious disease, coronavirus outbreak, Professor Joseph T Wu, Wuhan coronavirus, common-cold-type symptoms, spread of the virus, travel bans, version of the Wuhan coronavirus  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 4:29 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ahunh... more 'bat soup'.

"As fast as a viral pathogen can spread in a world connected by air travel, bad information can move even faster. Very few people outside of China have been infected with the new coronavirus that was first detected late last year and was declared a global health emergency this week. But millions have already been exposed to false information about the virus."
"The "bat soup" canard is a classic example of disinformation - and a potent one. Like much of the most persuasive disinformation, the story involves elements of truth taken out of context and repackaged in a way that seems true because it affirms a particular worldview."
"The Daily Mail was not the originator of the "bat soup" disinformation, though its version of the story travelled the furthest on Facebook. It appears that another British tabloid, the Daily Star, was the first to link the years-old video to the coronavirus, with an article on 22 January that treated base speculation as revelation."

From here: https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2020/jan/31/coronavirus-misinforma​tion-spread-facebook-conspiracy-theori​es
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And I thought the Simpsons were getting intolerable...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If China were interested in the truth getting out, they would have told the truth.

Reap the whirlwind.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been killed three times by the Coronavirus in the past week alone.

/live your entire life in fear
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yesterday i heard that on fox news there was a scientist saying that the virus could be spread in public bathroom by farts... if someone has it and he farts/make big poops that smell, if you smell it, you technically breathes infected poop particules and boom you're infected.

/probably bullshiat like everything else on fox
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the re-runs will be going on forever

So just like SARS, the other coronavirus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: And I thought the Simpsons were getting intolerable...


Well these days Bart is just another thirty-something adolescent still living off of mom and dad.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yesterday i heard that on fox news there was a scientist saying that the virus could be spread in public bathroom by farts... if someone has it and he farts/make big poops that smell, if you smell it, you technically breathes infected poop particules and boom you're infected.

/probably bullshiat like everything else on fox


Oh, man!  Can you catch it from bullshiat?
 
0per
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world!

Run!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report