(Some Guy)   Today is National Shower with a Friend Day, so find someone you love and take turns heeling beef down the drain with them   (nationaldaycalendar.com)
18
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
probably not what they had in mind
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Today is National Shower with a Friend Day"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Today is National Shower with a Friend Day"

[Fark user image 696x1050]


Sorry, I didn't mean for it to get big like that.

/ That's also a line from the DVD
 
Jack's Smirking Revenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if I don't have any friends that beef?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack's Smirking Revenge: What if I don't have any friends that beef?


Try tweeting Katy Perry.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dibs on Courteney Cox
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Martian_Astronomer: "Today is National Shower with a Friend Day"[Fark user image 696x1050]

Sorry, I didn't mean for it to get big like that.


That's what she wished HE said!
 
dead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what does that phrase mean? "friends that beef?" ?!?!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Finally, the friendzone pays off!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Jack's Smirking Revenge: What if I don't have any friends that beef?

Try tweeting Katy Perry.


Should I know what this means?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there are a lot of these examples on Pornhub.
 
tothekor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dead: what does that phrase mean? "friends that beef?" ?!?!


I was assuming they were eating hamburgers in the shower. But I might be wrong.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's keep our personal hygiene non-Bavarian, shall we?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Uh, no.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jack's Smirking Revenge: What if I don't have any friends that beef?


Everybody beefs.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Joke's on whoever came up with this holiday.  I don't have friends.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
way of educating people about the benefits filtered, chlorine-free water.

OK then.
 
Report