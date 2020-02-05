 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 146 BCE, the Punic Wars came to an end. Also, I believe that Carthage must be destroyed   (history.com) divider line
4
    More: Vintage, Roman Republic, Carthage, Ancient Rome, Rome's replacement, end of the Punic Wars, Third Punic War, Second Punic War, Punic Wars  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 12:04 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thereby permitting the Republic -- which had to that point been one of two superpowers keeping each other in check -- to rapidly establish uncontested hegemony over an enormous sphere of cultural and economic influence, which embroiled it in an escalating series of small wars necessitating a greater and greater military presence on the Imperial periphery, which further increased the flow of foreign wealth into the state and state wealth into the military in a feedback loop of militarism.

The massive expansion of economic power created an enormous bonanza of wealth, which was captured mostly by the ruling class and leveraged to further expand their control of the levers of government. It also permitted them to make massive capital investments in  new infrastructure -- managed slave plantations -- that put millions of Romans out of work and eroded the middle classes into nonexistence.

Meanwhile, with no foreign enemy, there was no sense either of shared political unity nor of dangerous consequences to self-serving political decisions. Politics became increasingly factional to the point of nihilism; politicians would veto their own bills rather than let their opponents share in the credit, and would openly accept bribes from foreign princes to help them pay off judges and rig elections, while the increasingly disaffected populace simply voted for whichever rich asshole stuck it to the rich assholes they hated more.

Eventually the economic contradictions could no longer be supported, and slave revolts began popping up. With no middle-class left to provide volunteers for the legions, the state turned to mercenary forces controlled by wealthy magnates; those mercenary forces first ruthlessly suppressed the populace and then even more ruthlessly turned on the supporters of rival magnates, sparking an escalating series of civil wars that only ended once one warlord finally crushed all the others, had himself crowned, and the exhausted populace gladly traded liberty for peace.

Anyway, that's all an interesting bit of history, but not really relevant to the current day, I'm sure.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FARKago delenda est!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
s/Carthage/Mar-a-Lago/g;
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So basically this is the only history History Channel shows anymore. GOT IT!

/ I think they share movie line-ups with SyFy -- nothing to do with the channel they're on.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report