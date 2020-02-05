 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   PSD topples centrist Romanian government, proving once again why GIMP files are better   (aljazeera.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Voting, Democracy, Westminster system, President of the United States, big step, Political terms, no-confidence vote, Social Democrats  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 7:46 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, and public health, what have the Romanians ever done for us?
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dammit, I read "topless" and clicked the link.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ludovic Orban's centrist minority

For a moment I was happy then I read that and was very confused. When did Orban become a centrist? Have things shifted that far to the right? Then I realized, wrong Orban. Unfortunately Viktor Orban of Hungary is still in power and still Nazi-adjacent.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report