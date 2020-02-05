 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Two hot dogs or four pieces of bacon a week raise your risk of heart disease, death, enjoyment of life   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Nutrition, Meat, Red meat, red meat, Pork, servings of red meat, Chicken, health problems  
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  Just give me one hotdog or 3 pieces of bacon.  God, I love loopholes!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Friday, eat a hotdog for Eris!

Make it a bacon dog with cheese!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have a 100% chance of death due to the fact that I'm alive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an order.

It comes directly from Harvey's HQ.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Just made sausage & gravy, enjoyed over biscuits. That's how I wanna go.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So only bacon is worth it.

Lipitor
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. Just made sausage & gravy, enjoyed over biscuits. That's how I wanna go.


You want to be served on biscuits on your way out? Kinky, but we'll allow it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with my over processed fake shiat
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More lies from Big Olive Oil.  Once you get yourself up to 7 hot dogs a day, your ketones kick in and your risk of heart disease goes down.  Big Cardiology doesn't want you to know that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death

I'm switching to fish sticks and will live forever.
 
jtown
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"People who ate two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry each week..."

Um...I, along with most omnivores, eat that much meat every day.  If I have a burger for lunch and lemon chicken for dinner, WTF am I supposed to eat for the rest of the week?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I try to eat healthy so it's premium bacon every now and then rather than industrial bacon every day.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death

I'm switching to fish sticks and will live forever.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too much of anything is bad for you.
 
KIA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, yes.  We know that water and gruel is the secret to living a few years longer right now.

Unless Corona virus... or war.  Or famine.  Car accident, cancer, shot by a jealous lover, etc. ad infinitum.
 
Row1Boston
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I eat one piece of bacon and 2 eggs a day when I have time to make it so I am probably at 3 or 4 a week.  I am not changing that.
 
feanorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An epidemiological study. Nothing to see here.
 
farker99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the makers of fake meat products who think that they are right and you are going to die a horrible death and destroy the environment along the way if you don't switch to their products.
 
GunPlumber [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
B-b-but keto, man!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Note: you WILL die no matter what.

Eat your bacon and actually LIVE while you're alive.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

feanorn: An epidemiological study. Nothing to see here.


Can you imagine a randomized controlled trial though? "You get bacon! You don't!" *fistfight*
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GunPlumber: Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.


While I fully condone your dietary habits, I have never heard of bacon being referred to as sticks. Around here we go with stripes. Wonder if that is a regional thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: GunPlumber: Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.

While I fully condone your dietary habits, I have never heard of bacon being referred to as sticks. Around here we go with stripes. Wonder if that is a regional thing.


I go with strip.  I've never heard sticks or stripes.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death

I'm switching to fish sticks and will live forever.


You like fish sticks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amindtat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death.

Cool, glad those mercury and PCB issues were solved.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I recently picked a new primary care doctor. After two visits and exhaustive Lab tests, He said I was doing fairly well for my age.
A little concerned about that comment, I couldn't resist asking him, 'Do you think I'll live to be 80?'
He asked, 'Do you smoke tobacco, or drink beer, wine or hard liquor?' 'Oh no,' I replied. 'I'm not doing drugs, either!'
Then He asked, 'Do you eat rib-eye steaks and barbecued ribs?' 'I said, 'Not much... My former doctor said that all red meat is very unhealthy!'
'Do you spend a lot of time in the sun, like playing golf, boating, sailing, hiking, or bicycling?' 'No, I don't,' I said.
He asked, 'Do you gamble, drive motor-cycles, drive fast cars, or have a lot of sex?' 'No,' I said...
He looked at me and said,.. 'Then, why do you even give a shiat?'
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: FormlessOne: Huh. Just made sausage & gravy, enjoyed over biscuits. That's how I wanna go.

You want to be served on biscuits on your way out? Kinky, but we'll allow it.


Yep. Grok my ass, preferably in a solid roux & milk gravy.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kosher lamb OK, though.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

amindtat: There was no association between eating fish and heart disease or death.

Cool, glad those mercury and PCB issues were solved.


All depends on the fish.  Fish with shorter lifespans and more likely to be prey than predator (which allows mercury to concentrate) are better.

detoxmetals.comView Full Size

Of course all fish contain mercury, but then again, so do you and so does the air your breathe.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What grown ass adult is still eating hot dogs on the regular?  Also cut it out with the bacon already you fat farks.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: TheSteelCricket: GunPlumber: Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.

While I fully condone your dietary habits, I have never heard of bacon being referred to as sticks. Around here we go with stripes. Wonder if that is a regional thing.

I go with strip.  I've never heard sticks or stripes.


Hahaha, oops
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Rapmaster2000: TheSteelCricket: GunPlumber: Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.

While I fully condone your dietary habits, I have never heard of bacon being referred to as sticks. Around here we go with stripes. Wonder if that is a regional thing.

I go with strip.  I've never heard sticks or stripes.

Hahaha, oops


Stripes kind of makes sense though.  A strip has stripes.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh. With my family's heart history I'm fully reliant on modern medicine to stay alive past 55 anyway, so bring on the bacon!
 
NakedDrummer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Headline: "OMG Steak is Going to KILL you!"

Study data: "No matter how much we manipulated the data, we could not find any statistically significant risk associated with red meat"

Conclusions: "Data did not fit our agenda so please ignore it and roll with the headlines"
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BS article/from the article:

"There are plenty of limitations in the study published this week, however, such as the fact that people self-reported what they remembered eating. Also, subjects weren't asked how their food was prepared - and fried chicken will have more unhealthy trans fats than a bird slow roasted in an oven with vegetables, for example. So it's possible that cooking red meat and poultry in healthier ways could mitigate some of the health risks this report identified. Plus, there are plenty of genetic and environmental factors that contribute to heart disease and mortality, such as weight, physical activity, smoking and socioeconomic status, which weren't accounted for in this study."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Keto Kult is Koming.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just love that they've now roped Chicken into the red meat mix.

WTF

I don't care for fish, the impossible burger is a load of unhealthy as well.  So if I don't want cod, cod, and more cod wtf.... plants morning noon and night?

I guess it's back to oatmeal, but the sugar ain't great and without it I might as well have wallpaper paste.
JFC.

On the bacon front, the wife and I were having this discussion the other day.  You look at the Trader Joe's bacon stats and the really aren't bad if you are having the 2 strips recommended dosage.

Again, wtf?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Meh. With my family's heart history I'm fully reliant on modern medicine to stay alive past 55 anyway, so bring on the bacon!


This.
I went to my quack right after my 51st birthday for my annual check up. I always had low cholesterol and my blood pressure has always been 120/80 ish. On that visit, the nurse had me get on the scale. Then she takes my blood pressure. Strangely, she said just relax, I am going to get the Dr. I asked if anything was wrong. she said no, just relax. In walks my Dr (a guy I've been close friends with for 25 years) about 45 seconds later. I asked him what was wrong. He said "your blood pressure is 198/137". He then asked if I wanted to go the hospital as it was likely I was going to have a stroke. I said no (this is a very condensed version) and he gave me some bp medication and in half an hour my pressure was down to 145/100, still high but not in the stroke range. Flash forward a week and my blood tests come back and I now have high cholesterol. I asked the Dr how that could be as I seldom eat red meat, dairy, or eggs. His answer "bad genetics".
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I just love that they've now roped Chicken into the red meat mix.

WTF

I don't care for fish, the impossible burger is a load of unhealthy as well.  So if I don't want cod, cod, and more cod wtf.... plants morning noon and night?

I guess it's back to oatmeal, but the sugar ain't great and without it I might as well have wallpaper paste.
JFC.

On the bacon front, the wife and I were having this discussion the other day.  You look at the Trader Joe's bacon stats and the really aren't bad if you are having the 2 strips recommended dosage.

Again, wtf?


I was born an omnivore and I will die an omnivore.
 
GunPlumber [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: GunPlumber: Hmmm. I have hash browns and 2 fried eggs or 3 sticks of bacon and 2 fried eggs 5 days a week when time allows. Catching up for all those years of no time for breakfast just eat cereal/granola bar/bagel on the road.

While I fully condone your dietary habits, I have never heard of bacon being referred to as sticks. Around here we go with stripes. Wonder if that is a regional thing.


I'm from OK/TX some time in MO. Now in AZ. Not sure where I picked that up, could have been from making it crispy for my wife. I like it to fold over when you hold it up so I called bacon cooked to her standard a stick.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
everyone always wants to tell you how to not die, no one wants to tell you how to have a good life.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: everyone always wants to tell you how to not die, no one wants to tell you how to have a good life.


I guess we found William Wallace's fark handle.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No one gets out alive, and

There are worse ways to go than to have your heart turn off.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Mr. Breeze: Meh. With my family's heart history I'm fully reliant on modern medicine to stay alive past 55 anyway, so bring on the bacon!

This.
I went to my quack right after my 51st birthday for my annual check up. I always had low cholesterol and my blood pressure has always been 120/80 ish. On that visit, the nurse had me get on the scale. Then she takes my blood pressure. Strangely, she said just relax, I am going to get the Dr. I asked if anything was wrong. she said no, just relax. In walks my Dr (a guy I've been close friends with for 25 years) about 45 seconds later. I asked him what was wrong. He said "your blood pressure is 198/137". He then asked if I wanted to go the hospital as it was likely I was going to have a stroke. I said no (this is a very condensed version) and he gave me some bp medication and in half an hour my pressure was down to 145/100, still high but not in the stroke range. Flash forward a week and my blood tests come back and I now have high cholesterol. I asked the Dr how that could be as I seldom eat red meat, dairy, or eggs. His answer "bad genetics".


Wow.
I got my fasting cholesterol tested last year (I'm 36) and it's already elevated. I don't eat a lot of crap and I exercise 4 to 5 days a week. My grandfather died of a heart attack and dad had one at 52. It's only a matter of time.
 
