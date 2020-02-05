 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Looks like in Alaska when you look for a bear on your online dating profile you might really get one   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    U.S. state, United States, safe states, mission statement, Sexually transmitted disease, online dating, High Speed Internet, Pine Tree State  
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Keep these comin.
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Researchers analyzed data from the FBI that showed The Last Frontier was home to the most "romance scams" in 2018.

For example, a profile with extremely attractive photos might message you with a sob story about being stranded somewhere and needing money.

Alaskans lost about $3.6 million in cases such as this, the study said.

It's been said that Alaskans are so lonely, they'll talk until the telemarketers and survey callers hang up in frustration.
 
mdarius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.com
 
fredbox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alaskan expat here. If I accidentally answer the phone for a human telemarketer, I still do that.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Except for Alaska, looks like mostly a list of high population, high internet access states that are "unsafe", and low population low internet access states that are "safe".
So useful.
 
