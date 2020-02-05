 Skip to content
(Vice)   As kangaroos and koalas die in the Australian brushfires, wild Brumbies (whatever the hell those are) and feral cats are taking over   (vice.com) divider line
20
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
people from birmingham are taking over?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the first Google result, it looks like brumbies are feral horses in Australia. So if the feral cats and feral horses come into competition, who wins? Do the horses develop sharper teeth and a killer instinct to eat the cats with, or do the cats develop a swarming instinct, the better to take down the horses?

Place yer bets!
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is it sad?  Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: From the first Google result, it looks like brumbies are feral horses in Australia. So if the feral cats and feral horses come into competition, who wins? Do the horses develop sharper teeth and a killer instinct to eat the cats with, or do the cats develop a swarming instinct, the better to take down the horses?

Place yer bets!


They form an alliance and kill the humans.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kristufer82: Why is it sad?  Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.


Well, there it is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brumbies bounce.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brumbies have a gestation period of 11 months.  I doubt a population explosion has occurred, yet.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need to bring in an expert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bongon247
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The thing about the eucalyptus trees....

California can send shoots, maybe even entire trees, to repopulate.  A lot of them.  We burned so much of that, to heat the house, where I grew up.  San Bernardino County.

Stepfather was a building inspector for the county, and we split hundreds of free cords of eucalyptus that were torn out for road improvements.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wild brumbies, for example - a non-native breed of wild horses - have no trouble trotting across the scalding landscape with their hooves. Because no hooved animal is native to Australia, the brumbies are chomping up sprouting plants native species can't reach.

Cows have hooves too. That's why they lactose.
 
bongon247
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Wild brumbies, for example - a non-native breed of wild horses - have no trouble trotting across the scalding landscape with their hooves. Because no hooved animal is native to Australia, the brumbies are chomping up sprouting plants native species can't reach.

Cows have hooves too. That's why they lactose.


Boo.

boo this man.

Lol.
 
Shryke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No no subby, you fool. Wild Brumbie, the feral cat, is taking over.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
Youtube ZNaqBBjrIZw
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


kristufer82: Why is it sad?  Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.


Global pandemic with 4 billion people dead? Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The age of koala is over. The age of brumbies has come. 


Anyways, stuff them, snap pictures, and pick up some plushies. Maybe the extinction of this species is within our lifetime.


innerstrength.zoneView Full Size
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [Fark user image image 512x270]

kristufer82: Why is it sad?  Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.

Global pandemic with 4 billion people dead? Ecosystem is changing, not collapsing.


The fire is sad and the death is sad.  Horses and cats living isnt sad.  Whats the solution? Kill horses and cats? How is that any better?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kristufer82: The fire is sad and the death is sad.  Horses and cats living isnt sad.  Whats the solution? Kill horses and cats? How is that any better?


Someone learned a biology word: invasive species. You little dickens!
Sometimes that's what biologists call us. I have other words.
 
