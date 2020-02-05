 Skip to content
(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   No explanation why there was a hawk in the chicken coop. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies taught me hawks eat chickens   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
21
    Red-tailed Hawk, Predation, Judi Eastman, Chicken, Monday  
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably had a Mew (falconry enclosure) next to the chicken coop.  And I'm guessing Bobcats are rare in Santa Rosa.  Just about everyone I know who has raised chickens outside here in Houston has encountered a bobcat at one time or another.  Raccoons are even worse as they will kill and eat a chicken right through the damn wire.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhhhh what a rush...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

that.  is gross.  does anyone know, do I need to protect a sparrow-sized bird house against egg robbers?
no we're not raising them for food shuddup.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have read the online review.
She could have avoided all of this if she had seen what the negative reviews said.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobcats are everywhere.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/Except that icky middle part
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Looney Toons fable for our times.


The bobcats are moving in and killing en masse where they used to only kill enough to eat, and the red-tailed hawks have moved into the coop with us chickens.

/ I mention no names. I am sick of Him too.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an old chicken hawk might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Strange omission. Lynxes? Coyotés? Eastern Cougars? Surely not wolves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fairly domestic behavior.
Might be between domestic and feral
or rabid
I'm not a vet.
But the only way to test for rabies is fairly fatal so. . .
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image image 392x298]


BOAH!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mew next to the chicken coop? A hawk legally resident in a chicken coop? That would be even stranger.

I can see the headline now:

Bobcat turns mew into news

A Looney Toons fable for our times.

That's all, folks!
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a couple dozen laying hens in Central Missouri.  In my yard last year, I've seen coyotes, bobcats, foxes, possums, racoons, hawks, owls, and eagles.  I've lost no chickens because:

1.  My chicken pen is generously large but well fenced and has an occlusive poultry net over the top.

2.  I have a solar powered electric fence wire running around both top and bottom of the woven wire fence that has a pretty strong shock that is not dangerous to humans or other animals.  I've watched hungry predators walk on by chickens just feet away without so much as side eye.....I guess the predators have hit the hot wire before and are no longer interested in my chickens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I grew just south of Chicago and there were bobcats. Not what that is a map of. Raccoons are the really chicken murderers tho.

North Fort Worth 2 remaining chickens.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Raccoons got a couple of the chickens we had when I was younger. But the fisher cat was the scary one, from what I've been told.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Where did you get that map? We have bobcats in Indiana. I've been lucky enough to see a couple on hikes.

I'd be conflicted about a bobcat getting to our chickens. I'd be sad about losing the chickens but there would be part of me excited about having a bobcat in my yard.

I do have a box turtle living in the yard.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bobcats refuse to pay Illinois tax rates.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Northeastern Coyotes, which has a heavier skull and is larger than the ones where bobcats and coyotes intersect, and the western edge of the eastern Coyote, which are more than 1/4 wolf and about 10% domestic dog, and are therefore much larger than other coyotes.
That one's my local coyote and when I was in the Dakotas for a job thing I was like "look at all those baby coyotes" and my supervisor looked at me like I was a nut and was like "those are adults."

Our coyotes occasionally take down a cow or a white tailed deer.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds - I SAY, SOUNDS - like a Loud Mouthed Schnook!

Schnook, that is!
 
namegoeshere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

And while a fox will kill a hen and eat it, a damned raccoon will kill ALL the hens, and then eat its fill and leave the rest.
 
