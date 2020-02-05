 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Bay Area)   Two flying tubes of coronavirus evacuees land in California   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, San Francisco Bay Area, Travis Air Force Base, California, Santa Clara County, California, San Diego, service personnel, flights, Human Services  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 11:53 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Refuse delivery
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22: Refuse delivery


Refuse or refuse?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Send it to fly over states.
 
captjc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22: Refuse delivery


They should have shot the planes down over international waters just to be sure. They bought their ticket, let 'em crash.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

probesport: Jerseysteve22: Refuse delivery

Refuse or refuse?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
captjc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

probesport: Jerseysteve22: Refuse delivery

Refuse or refuse?


Yes.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Numbers seem a little old in this article?

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
numbers seem a little old

Corona virus worldwide numbers
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Numbers seem a little old in this article?

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/


Better than the article this morning that said there were 24,000 deaths
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My god, the fools don't realize that they've gathered all of the ingredients necessary to ignite a wild coronafirequakeslide...an unstoppable wave of fire, earth, snot, puke and shiat which will consume the entirety of the continental US.

Worse yet will be the Syfy movie anthology...
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Send them here to Little Rock Arkansas

I will lick each person as they get off the airplane I've had enough life for one lifetime
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Send it to fly over states.


Coming soon to theaters: John Carpenter's "Escape from Wyoming"
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfool: Send them here to Little Rock Arkansas

I will lick each person as they get off the airplane I've had enough life for one lifetime


Well, we've found Bill Clinton's Fark handle
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Congratulations! You win a two week trip to Travis AFB! And you win a two week trip to Miramar MCAS!


\ Third place? Two weeks in Philadelphia.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If anyone had it at take off. They all had it on landing.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report