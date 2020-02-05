 Skip to content
(Right Wing Watch)   Evangelical pastor wants to sue NFL for its halftime show. "I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever [put on the halftime show] is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven"   (rightwingwatch.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Enjoy your contempt of legal proceedings fines, douche.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FU, buddy.
As I said in the million moms thread, you evangelical dipshiats elected Trump, so you've given up your right to whine about morality.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the president he supports is a known sexual abuser with at leas 22 women filing charges against him, and shows signs of pedophilia and incest. His connections to Epstein are well known.  Healer, heal thyself.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are probably other reasons you won't be enjoying an eternity in heaven, buddy.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus had something to say about this, but it doesn't sound like the Pastor really wants to pluck out the eye that's causing him trouble.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

oldernell: Meanwhile the president he supports is a known sexual abuser with at leas 22 women filing charges against him, and shows signs of pedophilia and incest. His connections to Epstein are well known.  Healer, heal thyself.


I'd rather he heeled himself down the drain with the rest of the shiat, but that's just me.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cut him some slack.


He took San Fran AND gave points.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because your were forced to watch, which made think naughty thoughts?
Because you know your son touched himself to the memory?
Because you think your daughter might have touched herself?
Because you could hear your wife's breathing pick up during the show?
Because it distracted you from thoughts of those tight, tight football pants?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever [put on the halftime show] is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven," Daubenmire added.

I am not a lawyer, but I seem to recall that one key component in tort law is that you must prove that loss or injury has actually occurred. So yeah, good luck with that.

"I think we ought to sue," he said. "Would that halftime show, would that have been rated PG? Were there any warnings that your 12-year-old son-whose hormones are just starting to operate-was there any warning that what he was going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?"

...Uh, Dave? Having been that age at one time, I would like to remind you that literally anything can "excitement" problems when your "hormones are just starting to operate." Heck, at 13, this would have rocked my world:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The debasement of christianity shows when a fringe group can claim the entire religion.  Actually other institutions, like democracy, fit well into the same formula.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love it when they question their own diety's omniscience.   I guess God wasn't able to tell that they unintentionally watched something That they were not obligated to watch.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ten to one, this guy has a sex dungeon in his basement, with a big screen tv where he watches tentacle porn.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing makes me happier than watching these guys take money from their gullible followers and flushing it down the toilet.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we countersue him for being a moron?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And that Shaka woman did the seecrit muslin conversion chant with her tongue, too. I have to schedule a re-baptism, which is a major hassle.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who stole this man's remote?  And hardwired his television to the power?  Why would you torture this man?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see the need to post this in reference to that moron:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

H31N0US: And that Shaka woman did the seecrit muslin conversion chant with her tongue, too. I have to schedule a re-baptism, which is a major hassle.


... when the walls fell.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People like this schmuck have a very strange god they worship. They describe their god like he's an abusive boyfriend.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Find out the secret trick a mother used
that big TV does not want you to know about.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think there's the makings of a sweet negligent infliction of emotional distress claim here. Gotta figure out the content ratings regs at the FCC.

What? I got student loans to pay off.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: People like this schmuck have a very strange god they worship. They describe their god like he's an abusive boyfriend.


That is what I've said for awhile.

If you had a friend who had to dress a certain way, treat her boyfriend a certain way, brag about him to others, and live her whole life honoring him, otherwise he would punish her with eternal pain and suffering, you would tell her to call the cops. You wouldn't say that sounds awesome, can I do that too?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So you jerked it to the halftime show, we get it. Not your proudest fap for sure, but do you really want to tell the world about it in a lawsuit you're destined to lose.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


still no issue with FLOTUS being a sex worker, tho
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Pray for me.  Shakira wants to touch me with her devil tongue.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But it's OK to have a president to say grab them by the p*ssy? *rolleyes*
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny, I can't stand the commercials and the halftime shows so what did I do?

TURNED THE FARKING CHANNEL. You turd.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: Can we countersue him for being a moron?


Well, we would have a lot of evidence for his being a moron, just need a link to his Youtube channel.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minute ago  
Jesus H...Don't these evangelicals use halftime to take a shiat like everyone does?
 
