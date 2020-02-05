 Skip to content
(UPI)   Researchers say that texting while walking poses a serious risk .... of looking like a doofus (or getting hit by a car)   (upi.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But as a pedestrian, I have the right of way!  Drivers need to get off their phones and pay attention!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, text zombies, I've let a few of them walk right into me.

/ Stay alert folks , you might have your own personal Elmer Fudd  stalking his rabbit.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn how to drive your farking 4,000 lbs killing machine you selfish morons.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this one have an 'Obvious' tag?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texting while having sex is still OK, right?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Ah, text zombies, I've let a few of them walk right into me.

/ Stay alert folks , you might have your own personal Elmer Fudd  stalking his rabbit.


I can't say I've never intentionally drawn a charge
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put your phone away and walk like a normal person before I kidney punch you.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also these people have a tendency to stop without warning which sucks for people behind them
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Pokemon Go was a craze I can't tell you how many people walked into traffic with their noses in their phones. It drove me nuts. I have only a limited reaction time even if I drive slow.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedestrians who are busy texting are less likely to look both ways before crossing the street and have caused a growing number of "close calls" with cars, the review found.

I saw this happen in Philly once, though it wasn't a close call.

Woman was walking down the street, staring into her cell phone.  Got to an intersection where the cross-traffic had the right of way, and she walked right into the intersection and got hit by a truck (not a tractor-trailer type of truck, but more of a delivery truck).  There was even a crowd of people standing there, waiting for the light to change so they could cross, but she didn't notice them either.  Just walked through them and into the road.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Pedestrians who are busy texting are less likely to look both ways before crossing the street and have caused a growing number of "close calls" with cars, the review found.

I saw this happen in Philly once, though it wasn't a close call.

Woman was walking down the street, staring into her cell phone.  Got to an intersection where the cross-traffic had the right of way, and she walked right into the intersection and got hit by a truck (not a tractor-trailer type of truck, but more of a delivery truck).  There was even a crowd of people standing there, waiting for the light to change so they could cross, but she didn't notice them either.  Just walked through them and into the road.


That poor truck driver
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hell I walk into things just watching cute women, dont need help from the phone. I come to a full stop just send a 1 or 2 word reply.

Other driver hate me.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I swear to god, I am the only person in my medium sized city who is able to walk down the sidewalk without looking down at a cell phone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Funny Phone Accidents - Texting While Walking Fail!
Youtube nYgTM1pPjKQ
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What pisses me off is when I just want to get the fark out of the building after work and some tool is shuffling along texting on their phone.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
