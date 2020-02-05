 Skip to content
Kid who originates from Cairo wins Upstate NY spelling bee with word that originated in Egypt
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-I-R-E-I-N-C-A-I-R-O!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Originate? Would be a ten if it had...
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First word is: Schenectady
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used in a sentence: The Sarcophagus is Big Bird's "imaginary friend" which only children and the child-like can see.

s a r c o p h a g u s
Sarcophagus.

What, Ankh? It's got four letters, how hard could it be? It's one of the first words that spelling-bee competitors memorize as an infant.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.


There's more of that across the country than most folks realize. Colorado's example: the town of Buena Vista.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.


Versailles? Nepean?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose women in Egypt expose their ankhles...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Loose women in Egypt expose their ankhles...


You joke, but the origin of the glyph might be a sandle strap.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family guy spelling bee
Youtube tdtkwGxlGT0



/DRTFA, just wanted to post the Omar north tower and box cutter jokes
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like collusion
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient Egyptian spelling bee:

"Wading bird, wavy line, reeds, man with crocodile head, hand with a club, hedgehog"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cairo is not just a city in Egypt.

It is also a city in George, Illinois, and Missouri, pronounced variously, as Mark Twain said of "bonjour" used by returning American tourists.
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.

There's more of that across the country than most folks realize. Colorado's example: the town of Buena Vista.


My hometown is technically the village of Egypt in NY. NY is filled with copied names, from Mexico to Ithaca
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George = Georgia

George was the proposed name of the planet now laughingly called Uranus.
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kona: First word is: Schenectady


Having grown up in Upstate NY, this was one of the many wonderful town and city names I had learn to spell :-)
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.


Is it not k-eye-Roh?  I've always thought it was that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All American and some Canadian places are named after somewhere else, it seems. No imagination. They just left a string of Springfields, Woodstocks and Wyomings across the country. Miami is a County in Ohio. The first Wyoming is in New York. I was born near Bath, but not the one in England.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Care-oh
Kay-roh
and
K-eye-roh.

Let's call the whole thing off and move to OK.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kingston Czajkowski - funny, that doesn't sound like an Indian name.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the kid knows the definition of irony, unlike subby.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cairo, Egypt, has the British pronounciation because it was established before American tourists were invented.

It would be called White Sands or Las Vegas if Americans had discovered it first.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how to spell ankh because of WoW.  Back in the day druids needed them for rezzes.  Otherwise I probably would not really have known despite learning about them in elementary school during Egyptian courses and museum visits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moresugar: Kingston Czajkowski - funny, that doesn't sound like an Indian name.


His Indian Name is Thumb Drive Wojahowitz.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.

There's more of that across the country than most folks realize. Colorado's example: the town of Buena Vista.


People saying it like "byoonah-vista" is like nails on a chalkboard to me.
 
raulzero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Renew!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

moresugar: Kingston Czajkowski - funny, that doesn't sound like an Indian name.


But it does sound like the name of someone who's a stickler about spelling.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Massachusetts. Spell it. Say it. Then spell it and say it like a native of the Bay State.

/ I have literally many thousands of ancestors and cousins in MA. MO. ME. MS. MN. MT.

/ New Brunswick is a town in New Jersey and a Province in Canada. I forget which has more people, but then Washington DC and Washington State are also demographic mysteries to most people. I have lots of ancestors and cousins in them all. THEM ALL.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ancient Egyptian bumper sticker: Ankh if you love cats!

Also: Dog is my Copilot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raulzero: Renew!
[Fark user image 533x800]


You can keep the Silver Ankh or trade it for a chance to win the Golden Ankh and four more years and whatever is behind the Door.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.


Visit Athens, OH, Berlin,OH , and Rio Grande OH.  Avoid Conetoe NC (CO-NET-TA)

/At-hens
//BER-Lin
/// Rye-o Grand
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...promptly deported.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be a pretty easy word to spell in the original script - ☥
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: / New Brunswick is a town in New Jersey and a Province in Canada.


The province(~750k vs 50k).

/lived in the town for 5 years
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I lived in Cairo for a few years. I both loved and hated it. It takes a special type of people to conspire to pronounce their town's name differently than it's spelled for the sole purpose of identifying outsiders. I almost admired it.


Same thing for Atlanta. Outsiders never pronounce it correctly.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Ancient Egyptian bumper sticker: Ankh if you love cats!

Also: Dog is my Copilot.
[Fark user image 268x188]


that's a Jackal
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: HailRobonia: Ancient Egyptian bumper sticker: Ankh if you love cats!

Also: Dog is my Copilot.
[Fark user image 268x188]

that's a Jackal


Some just got chariot-jackaled.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: HailRobonia: Ancient Egyptian bumper sticker: Ankh if you love cats!

Also: Dog is my Copilot.
[Fark user image 268x188]

that's a Jackal


I just finished a Glen Cook novel in which Garrett kept calling jackals dogs and the dead man got irritated about it.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: My hometown is technically the village of Egypt in NY. NY is filled with copied names, from Mexico to Ithaca


Then you also know how Chili is pronounced.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Misch: phimuskapsi: My hometown is technically the village of Egypt in NY. NY is filled with copied names, from Mexico to Ithaca

Then you also know how Chili is pronounced.


I watch some stuff produced in Europe, it always gives me a laugh when they pronounce jalapeño, "jah-lop-eh-no."
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Misch: phimuskapsi: My hometown is technically the village of Egypt in NY. NY is filled with copied names, from Mexico to Ithaca

Then you also know how Chili is pronounced.


Raymond Luxury Yacht?
 
