 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Royal Navy sailors get £1m of hashish to go with the rum, sodomy, and the lash   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2020 at 2:47 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tothekor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THAT'S where all the rum went!
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sodomy you say?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: Sodomy you say?


The lash you say?
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait... what farking authority does the British have operating in the Indian Ocean? Who the hell are they to destroy 2500kg of perfectly good hashish?

I say we find a boat with 2500kg of tea and dump that sink that sombiatch.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sodomy, life has new meaning to me. There's booty up above, and you've already taken notice of the rum.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sorry....word stroke there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess Lindsay Lohans upcoming birthday party just got a thousand percent lamer.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait... what farking authority does the British have operating in the Indian Ocean? Who the hell are they to destroy 2500kg of perfectly good hashish?

I say we find a boat with 2500kg of tea and dump that sink that sombiatch.


It was a multinational task force working with & authorized by the locals.  The Brits were just the ones who actually caught the 1000kg. Don't know what how they'll destroy that 500kg though. I mean, 250kg is a lot.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
mmmmmm, hashish
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: sorry....word stroke there.


It's understandable, you have a right to be angry.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: mmmmmm, hashish


I haven't had hash since I was in college. I wonder if the potency has gone up as it has with MJ
 
Vorpal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds delicious!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
eeww.... sailorsecks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a waste. People were waiting for those drugs.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No gentlemen soldiers need apply for a share.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report